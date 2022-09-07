Fire-mitigation work along Horse Gulch Road will begin the week of September 12, starting at the north end of the road. Durango Fire Protection District crews will be manually cutting and chipping along Horse Gulch Road through Horse Gulch beginning next week and continuing through the fall as they are available until the project is completed. This project will reduce the density of overgrown shrubs and remove ladder fuels on and around trees creating a healthier forest stand and a safer access for emergency response should a fire occur.

DURANGO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO