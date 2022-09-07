Read full article on original website
Schedule of meetings for the week of September 5, 2022
The schedule of meetings for the city of Durango for the week of September 5, 2022, is listed below. Find meeting agendas and minutes at DurangoGov.org/Meetings. Sign up to receive meeting schedules automatically at DurangoGov.org/NotifyMe (click on News Flash). Virtual/In Person meeting, Durango City Hall, 949 E. 2nd Avenue. Audio...
Durango offers homeowners $8,000 to build apartment units on their property
DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The city of Durango has a new approach in how they are dealing with their housing shortage. They say there’s a new incentive for homeowners to help pay their mortgage while helping someone else find a place to stay. Durango is facing a housing shortage. The city says its so bad, there are […]
Fire mitigation work along Horse Gulch Road begins Monday
Fire-mitigation work along Horse Gulch Road will begin the week of September 12, starting at the north end of the road. Durango Fire Protection District crews will be manually cutting and chipping along Horse Gulch Road through Horse Gulch beginning next week and continuing through the fall as they are available until the project is completed. This project will reduce the density of overgrown shrubs and remove ladder fuels on and around trees creating a healthier forest stand and a safer access for emergency response should a fire occur.
Can N.M. build world’s largest coal CCS project?
At the end of this month, the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station will produce its last electron after nearly five decades as a mainstay of power generation in New Mexico’s northwestern corner. Or not, if you ask city officials in nearby Farmington, N.M. The city is working with startup...
Farmington man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend in 2019
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Jerry Jay, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering his girlfriend, has pled guilty to those charges. According to the District Attorney’s office, Jay hit Cecilia Finona in the head with a blunt object following an argument in 2019. He then put her in the back of her own truck and fled the […]
[VIDEO] Colorado gondola offers stunning 360-degree leaf peeping experience
It's no secret that Telluride is one of the best places to go to see fall colors in the state of Colorado. Tucked away in the San Juans, this remote mountain town of about 2,500 residents is seemingly swallowed by golden hues as soon as late September hits. If you're...
