Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Related
7x7.com
Bodega Head + Spud Point Crab Co., Sonoma
The supplies: One of Sonoma’s best fish shacks, Spud Point Crab Co. (1910 Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay), is right on the way to Bodega Head in Sonoma Coast State Park (Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay). The hike is short and mostly flat so go ahead and order their famous clam chowder (don’t forget a lid for your to-go container), or stick with more portable options like seafood sandwiches and crab cakes.
Stroll on down to Solano Avenue: Music, clowns, food, kalimba, bubble machine
The rhythms of the Kalimba King, the tender mercies of pigeon adoption, Kenny the Clown and Nott the Hoople are just a few of the delights that await at the 46th Solano Avenue Stroll in Berkeley and Albany Sunday. One of the Bay Area’s oldest and largest street festivals, the...
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
beyondthecreek.com
Kindbody Coming to Downtown Walnut Creek
Fertility clinic Kindbody is coming to downtown Walnut Creek where J. Rockcliff Realtors used to be. I still feel this building would make for a great pizza restaurant. Anyway, check out their services here. From their website here:. Our goal is to make the process of going to the doctor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A hot debate over e-bikes on Bay Area trails is coming to a head
With both sides adamant about what they believe in, the controversy is far from a resolution.
Eater
There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Wild bird tests positive for contagious disease in Napa County
A wild bird in Napa County has tested positive for a highly contagious flu, a county press release stated Sept. 6, a disease that can affect domestic poultry, other birds, animals and humans — though it stressed the risk to locals is low. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI,...
diablomag.com
Million-Dollar Idea: Walnut Creek’s Sweet Maple
How did a tiny San Francisco breakfast diner grow into one of the Bay’s hottest restaurant groups?. Simplicity, says Hoyul Steven Choi, who, with his wife, opened Taylor Street Coffee Shop in Union Square 21 years ago. “We weren’t running a Michelin three-star restaurant, but for a lot of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Silicon Valley
Fremont single family residence sells for $1.8 million
A 3,235-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 1400 block of Washo Drive in Fremont was sold on August 3, 2022 for $1,800,000, or $556 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
SFist
Saturday Links: Bay Area Heatwave Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations
While temperatures are expected to finally cool down soon, the extremely hot weather this week led to many people ending up in Bay Area hospitals for health problems related to the heat. Most of those admitted were suffering from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration; John Muir Medical Center in Contra Costa County saw at least 13 people treated in the emergency room for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and 41 others for dehydration due to heat exposure. [Chronicle]
offmetro.com
7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love
San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City buys first electric police car in Sonoma County
COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — Cotati has purchased a new electric police patrol car, the first fully-equipped electric police cruiser being put into service in Sonoma County. The city, in keeping up with its measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will officially put the vehicle into service on Thursday. “Cotati is one of the first cities […]
RH just bought an abandoned Napa resort to develop its own winery and hotel
Another of the brand's 'hospitality experiences' is in the works.
NBC Bay Area
Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?
Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
Air filters in high demand as smoky skies move into the Bay Area after extended heat wave
The smoky haze spreading across the Bay Area Friday is bringing back memories of the heavy, orange smoke that shrouded the area two years ago to the day because of massive wildfires.
7x7.com
28 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.12.22)
Expect Golden Gate Park to be filled with music thanks to a performance by the French disco pop band L'Impératrice at Conservatory of Flowers and the return of Flower Piano to San Francisco Botanical Gardens. Plus, say prost! to Oktoberfest at Schroeders annual block party, shop the Mill Valley...
Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Saturday. Smoke from wildfires burning in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area over the next two days, according to the advisory, which was issued by the […]
pctonline.com
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
Eater
Soon All of the East Bay Can Cry in H Mart, Too
It wasn’t too long ago that San Franciscans could finally enjoy the splendor that is Korean grocery store H Mart. The first Bay Area location outside of San Jose’s two shops opened in Oceanview in April. But now, the San Francisco Business Times reports East Bay city Dublin will play host to the fourth H Mart at its Dublin Retail Center.
Comments / 0