Read full article on original website
Related
trentondaily.com
Partying Sober Charity Event Happening in Mill Hill Park This Weekend
Join The Empowerment House this Saturday for the third annual Partying Sober Charity Event in Mill Hill Park. The day will be filled with fun games, resources, and advice on sober living. Juan Rollon, who serves at President of the Empowerment House, is a drug and alcohol counselor. He started...
News 12
Spotlight New Jersey: YMCA of Newark & Vicinity flea market to help fire victims
The YMCA of Newark & Vicinity is trying to help families affected by a fire that affected 45 residents. Della Crews welcomed Mabel Elmore, vice president of Housing and Social Responsibility, and Erica Williams, the group’s activity coordinator. They discussed how the community can help the victims.
Camden to light skyline purple, teal to raise suicide awareness
Bright purple and teal lights will decorate the Ben Franklin Bridge, Camden City Hall and other Camden buildings Saturday night to mark World Suicide Prevention Day and bring attention to the cause.
Branch Brook Park Alliance to Host Festival on Saturday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Branch Brook Park Alliance (BBPA) will host the fourth Branch Brook Park Fest on Saturday, September 10 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in the Prudential Concert Grove at Branch Brook Park (rain date: Sunday September 11). Now in its second season, this program series brings together community members, local business owners, artists and visitors for an afternoon of family-friendly activities. The event features vendors, live music, interactive art, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Speranza Theatre Company Presents "Walk By the Way of the Moon"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Speranza Theatre Company presents Walk By The Way Of The Moon, by Jacqueline Kennedy - a 30-minute family-friendly historical play about Jersey City’s connection to the Underground Railroad. This show will tour parks throughout Hudson County in September 2022. All performances are free and open to the public. Reservations required, donations appreciated. Please bring your own lawn chair.
Only a Few Spots Remain for Historical Miniature Gaming Day at Dey Mansion
(WAYNE, NJ) -- Only a few spots remain for Historical Miniature Gaming Day at Dey Mansion on Saturday, September 24. Join HMGS Next Gen Inc. for a Game Day Event, specifically focused on the Battle of Freeman’s Farm which took place in 1777. Gamers will play with hand-painted miniature figures representing the British and Continental Army on a tabletop decorated with terrain to represent the battlefield. The event begins at 10:00am.
Free Outdoor Concert by The Chivalrous Crickets brings end of summer revelry to Herrontown Woods
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Enjoy a free, outdoor concert of Celtic and American folk music in Herrontown Woods on Thursday, September 22, from 7:00pm to 8:30pm. The Friends of Herrontown Woods (FOHW), the all volunteer group managing more than 200 acres in the Herrontown Woods Preserve and in the Autumn Hill Reservation, will host the Chivalrous Crickets in the garden next to the historic Veblen House.
Book Signing Event with J. C. Sutton at Ocean County Library Tuckerton Branch
(TUCKERTON, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Tuckerton Branch will host award-winning author J.C. Sutton on Thursday, October 6 at 2:30pm. The Tuckerton resident will sign copies of her new novel Until the Guillotine: A Tale of Two Royals. Until the Guillotine highlights the friendship of Marie Antoinette and Louisa,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival Returns September 17th
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The annual Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival brings a mix of favorite musicians and new artists to the Morristown Green on Saturday, September 17th starting at noon. An initiative by Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty, the all-day free music festival returns for its 12th year thanks to the generous support of a long list of sponsors.
‘Stixers’ drumline stops by Camden school to get students into the rhythm of a new year
Summer is officially over for students in South Jersey. It’s the first day of school in many districts, including Camden. The Philadelphia 76ers drumline, the Stixers, led a pep rally to get things going at a middle school there.
Bristol Riverside Theatre presents the World Premiere of "A Leg Up"
(BRISTOL, PA) Beginning September 20, Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT) will present the world premiere of A Leg Up by BRT’s Co-Producing Director Ken Kaissar. The show will be performed at BRT’s theater (120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007), which combines the excitement of a large stage production with the intimacy of a 300-seat theater. A Leg Up launches its 21-performance run on September 20 and continues through October 9. The cast features stage and screen actors Marla Alpert, Jennifer Byrne, David S. Robbins, Brittany Lee Hamilton, Joe Hogan, Liz Maurer, James Joseph O’Neil, and John Siciliano, with BRT’s Co-Producing Director Amy Kaissar directing.
The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is coming to Edison
Sure, it’s called the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, but this time it’s going to be held in Edison at the New Jersey Expo Center on Sep. 10. It’s their “back to school jam” event. Typically, the TPRF is held at the Cure Arena in Trenton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RVCC Planetarium to Present Special Halloween Programs, Star Shows, Laser Concerts in October
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- The Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium is offering programs for all ages in October, including Halloween shows, star shows, laser concerts, and even a Harry Potter-themed tour of the sky. The following shows will be presented at the Planetarium in Branchburg:. Accidental Astronauts, Saturdays, October 1 &...
Middlesex County welcomes ‘new era’ of education with new name, rebrand of logo
EAST BRUNSWICK – Formerly referred to as the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools, the county’s long-term plan to rebrand the school district has taken a number of steps forward. County officials announced in June that Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools would transition into a “new era...
Premiere Stages presents "Scab" by Gino Diiorio
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages’ production of Gino Diiorio’s powerful new play Scab will begin performances this week on Thursday, September 8 in Kean University’s Bauer Boucher Theatre Center (Vaughn Eames Hall, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.). Selected as a finalist from the 2020/21 Premiere Play Festival, Scab features actors John Anthony Torres and Monica Wyche. John J. Wooten, producing artistic director of Premiere Stages, directs.
Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids
Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
ArtYard presents "Landscape and Hierarchies" by Alexandre Arrechea
(FRENCHTOWN, NJ) -- ArtYard presents Landscape and Hierarchies, a solo exhibition featuring new works by Alexandre Arrechea on view from September 17, 2022 to January 22, 2023. Arrechea is internationally renowned as one of the founding members of the Cuban collective, Los Carpinteros, and has earned acclaim as an artist whose work interrogates such issues as history, memory, politics, and the power relations of the urban space. This exhibition marks 20 years of Arrechea’s solo career.
Camden park celebrated as Clean Water Act success — and a prelude to what's possible
Local, state and federal officials gathered at the confluence of the Delaware and Cooper rivers Thursday to tout Cramer Hill Waterfront Park in Camden as one of the many success stories of the 1972 Clean Water Act.
trentondaily.com
Trenton Public School Renamed in Honor of Two Trenton Heroes
Trenton has its heroes, role models, and community members who worked tirelessly to imagine a better life in Trenton; last week, the Trenton Public School system honored two of them. The Trenton Board of Education voted unanimously during the May 23 meeting to Columbus Elementary School and Wilson Elementary School....
Dover Little Theatre to Hold Open Auditions of "Dear Edwina JR"
(DOVER, NJ) -- Have a child interested in performing? Join us for our open auditions for Dear Edwina JR. at Dover Little Theatre (DLT). Auditions will be held on Friday, September 23rd from 5:00pm to 7:00pm and on Saturday, September 24th from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Auditions are for ages 8 to 14.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0