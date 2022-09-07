ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
trentondaily.com

Partying Sober Charity Event Happening in Mill Hill Park This Weekend

Join The Empowerment House this Saturday for the third annual Partying Sober Charity Event in Mill Hill Park. The day will be filled with fun games, resources, and advice on sober living. Juan Rollon, who serves at President of the Empowerment House, is a drug and alcohol counselor. He started...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Branch Brook Park Alliance to Host Festival on Saturday

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Branch Brook Park Alliance (BBPA) will host the fourth Branch Brook Park Fest on Saturday, September 10 from 9:00am to 4:00pm in the Prudential Concert Grove at Branch Brook Park (rain date: Sunday September 11). Now in its second season, this program series brings together community members, local business owners, artists and visitors for an afternoon of family-friendly activities. The event features vendors, live music, interactive art, and more.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Government
Trenton, NJ
Entertainment
City
Trenton, NJ
City
West Windsor Township, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Speranza Theatre Company Presents "Walk By the Way of the Moon"

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Speranza Theatre Company presents Walk By The Way Of The Moon, by Jacqueline Kennedy - a 30-minute family-friendly historical play about Jersey City’s connection to the Underground Railroad. This show will tour parks throughout Hudson County in September 2022. All performances are free and open to the public. Reservations required, donations appreciated. Please bring your own lawn chair.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Only a Few Spots Remain for Historical Miniature Gaming Day at Dey Mansion

(WAYNE, NJ) -- Only a few spots remain for Historical Miniature Gaming Day at Dey Mansion on Saturday, September 24. Join HMGS Next Gen Inc. for a Game Day Event, specifically focused on the Battle of Freeman’s Farm which took place in 1777. Gamers will play with hand-painted miniature figures representing the British and Continental Army on a tabletop decorated with terrain to represent the battlefield. The event begins at 10:00am.
WAYNE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Free Outdoor Concert by The Chivalrous Crickets brings end of summer revelry to Herrontown Woods

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Enjoy a free, outdoor concert of Celtic and American folk music in Herrontown Woods on Thursday, September 22, from 7:00pm to 8:30pm. The Friends of Herrontown Woods (FOHW), the all volunteer group managing more than 200 acres in the Herrontown Woods Preserve and in the Autumn Hill Reservation, will host the Chivalrous Crickets in the garden next to the historic Veblen House.
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Gallery#Arts Center#West Windsor Arts#Nj#The Trenton Community
New Jersey Stage

Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival Returns September 17th

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The annual Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival brings a mix of favorite musicians and new artists to the Morristown Green on Saturday, September 17th starting at noon. An initiative by Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty, the all-day free music festival returns for its 12th year thanks to the generous support of a long list of sponsors.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Bristol Riverside Theatre presents the World Premiere of "A Leg Up"

(BRISTOL, PA) Beginning September 20, Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT) will present the world premiere of A Leg Up by BRT’s Co-Producing Director Ken Kaissar. The show will be performed at BRT’s theater (120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007), which combines the excitement of a large stage production with the intimacy of a 300-seat theater. A Leg Up launches its 21-performance run on September 20 and continues through October 9. The cast features stage and screen actors Marla Alpert, Jennifer Byrne, David S. Robbins, Brittany Lee Hamilton, Joe Hogan, Liz Maurer, James Joseph O’Neil, and John Siciliano, with BRT’s Co-Producing Director Amy Kaissar directing.
BRISTOL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
New Jersey Stage

Premiere Stages presents "Scab" by Gino Diiorio

(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages’ production of Gino Diiorio’s powerful new play Scab will begin performances this week on Thursday, September 8 in Kean University’s Bauer Boucher Theatre Center (Vaughn Eames Hall, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.). Selected as a finalist from the 2020/21 Premiere Play Festival, Scab features actors John Anthony Torres and Monica Wyche. John J. Wooten, producing artistic director of Premiere Stages, directs.
UNION, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids

Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

ArtYard presents "Landscape and Hierarchies" by Alexandre Arrechea

(FRENCHTOWN, NJ) -- ArtYard presents Landscape and Hierarchies, a solo exhibition featuring new works by Alexandre Arrechea on view from September 17, 2022 to January 22, 2023. Arrechea is internationally renowned as one of the founding members of the Cuban collective, Los Carpinteros, and has earned acclaim as an artist whose work interrogates such issues as history, memory, politics, and the power relations of the urban space. This exhibition marks 20 years of Arrechea’s solo career.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Public School Renamed in Honor of Two Trenton Heroes

Trenton has its heroes, role models, and community members who worked tirelessly to imagine a better life in Trenton; last week, the Trenton Public School system honored two of them. The Trenton Board of Education voted unanimously during the May 23 meeting to Columbus Elementary School and Wilson Elementary School....
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy