Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
The Windows Club
Why are games crashing on my PC?
PC gamers can optimize Windows 11/10 to improve gaming – and for gamers on Windows 11, there are a couple of gaming settings you need to know and tweak for an even better experience. In this post, we take a look at why your games are crashing on your Windows PC and also offer suggestions on how gamers can mitigate the usually unexpected occurrence of this issue.
Tech Times
How to Create Effective Training Videos Easily [Ultimate Guide]
Training videos are emerging as the primary means for delivering instructions regardless of the industry or demographic group. Whether it's educators wanting to be understood, managers aiming to engage with employees and clients, or anyone looking to transfer knowledge, producing training videos will come in handy in meeting objectives. In...
JOBS・
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic receive numerous changes and improvements with One UI Watch 4.5 update
Samsung has finally brought One UI Watch 4.5 out of beta for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Introduced alongside the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Samsung actually revealed what One UI Watch 4.5 features would make it to the Galaxy Watch4 series in July. Additionally, the company released Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, which arrived a little over two weeks ago.
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution V2.1 Improves Ghosting, Temporal Stability
AMD keeps providing the goods with its open-source alternative to NVIDIA's DLSS, heating up the supersampling tech wars.
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 hints at long-awaited face unlock for the Pixel 6 Pro
The latest Android 13 beta release includes references to Face Unlock on the Pixel 6 Pro.
PS5 software update adds 1440p output and new social features
The PS5 has a brand new system software update with 1440p output and new social features. Announced earlier today on September 7 in the PlayStation Blog post just below, the PS5 system software update is available now for users around the world. Chiefly in the update is the new option of the 1440p output for PS5 users, which gives players a third output option outside of 1080p and 4K.
Samsung rolls out September 2022 security patch with a host of fixes
The September 2022 security patch for several Samsung devices seeks to fix over twenty vulnerabilities. This latest security update will contain fixes Google implemented with its latest roll out on Pixel phones.
ComicBook
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
Hori Fighting Stick Alpha review: "Ready for the next round of competitive play"
The Hori Fighting Stick Alpha succeeds in being a fully featured fight stick for the PS5 and PC with responsive buttons, a stellar stick, and a customizable nature befitting the investment price.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 passes comprehensive durability test but not without some hurt
Remember when Samsung's first-generation foldable catastrophically failed to survive a few days of regular use before even being released to the general public? That was only three years ago, and although they're certainly not perfect (or affordable), the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 5G are living proof of the incredibly fast evolution of a class of mobile devices that no one really expected to go mainstream so soon.
technewstoday.com
How to Reset Xbox Controllers for Xbox One, Xbox Series and Windows?
Xbox Wireless Controllers are ready to play on Windows PCs and Xbox consoles alike. The shared ecosystem between both platforms makes it easier than ever. And if you’re having trouble, we’re teaching you an all-in solution. That is: how to reset Xbox controllers?. See, Xbox One and Xbox...
ComicBook
Perfect Dark Gets New Update From Xbox Executive
An Xbox executive has offered an update on Perfect Dark, a reboot of Rare's iconic shooter. Perfect Dark was officially announced in 2020 after a new studio known as The Initiative was formed in 2018. The studio is comprised of veterans from across the gaming industry, ensuring only the best of the best are working on this title. Xbox has referred to the game as an "AAAA" title, as opposed to the normal "AAA" label used for big budget titles. As of right now, no one has any idea what that even means or how it could possibly live up to such a label. The game has been quiet since its initial reveal, leaving some to question what state is in. The only significant news to come out of Perfect Dark is that Crystal Dynamics is now helping out on the project following rumors of painfully slow development progress and large waves of staff departures, something some speculated to mean the game was in rough shape.
Android Authority
How to connect and use your PS4 controller on a PS5
You can use the DualShock 4 on your PS5, but there is a catch. If you’re wondering whether or not you can use your DualShock 4 controller on a PS5, the answer is yes, but with some limitations. The biggest caveat is that you can only use a PS4 controller to play PS4 games on your PS5 console. However, you can use a PS4 controller to play PS5 games streamed from your console to another device, such as a PC, via PS Remote Play. Here’s how to connect and use your PS4 controller to a PlayStation5.
NASA’s new space computer to be powered by custom RISC-V processor
NASA’s new High-Performance Spaceflight Computer (HPSC) will be powered by a custom RISC-V-based processor, it has been revealed. The product of a collaboration between SiFive and Microchip, the chip will feature twelve RISC-V cores and is expected to offer 100x the performance of the BAE RAD750, the CPU used by NASA in previous missions.
New Xbox Series X homepage layouts are rolling out – and fans aren't happy
Microsoft is rolling out new homepage layouts to Xbox Insiders, but the response so far has been largely negative. Multiple variations of the new homepage will be made available to Xbox Series X|S Insiders over the coming months. A global launch is expected to come in 2023, as per the official announcement on the Xbox Wire blog (opens in new tab).
