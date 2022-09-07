ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staff Motivation in Software Development Companies

There are several strategies you can employ to help keep your software developers motivated at work so that you can be more productive. The pandemic pandemic accelerated the transition to remote work for many tech companies and completely transformed the way developers work. A company that promotes positive leadership relations contributes to a positive team climate, which can boost the overall team performance. Leaders need to build the right mindset and behaviors within their teams. By setting the right tone, they will have a strong impact on their teams, and by creating an inspiring environment that propels your team to step up to new challenges.
TECHNOLOGY
Black Enterprise

Meet the Black Entrepreneur Teaching Children How to Invest and Manage Money

Diligence: From Poverty to Prosperity is the latest publication by author, Derek White, that teaches good financial habits to children through an engaging story. The book chronicles the story of a 13-year-old African American boy named Lamont who initially wanted to take his extra cash and splurge on worthless liabilities, such as expensive sneakers. Instead, his father implores him to invest one hundred dollars a month. As a result of this consistent investment, by the time he is 35, Lamont becomes a multi-millionaire.
KIDS
protocol.com

When choosing a responsible AI leader, tech skills matter

Abishek Gupta is the founder and principal researcher at the Montreal AI Ethics Institute and senior Responsible AI leader and expert at Boston Consulting Group; Steven Mills is the Global GAMMA Chief AI Ethics Officer at Boston Consulting Group. The Responsible AI (RAI) domain is at an inflection point: We...
SOFTWARE
Tech Times

How to Create Effective Training Videos Easily [Ultimate Guide]

Training videos are emerging as the primary means for delivering instructions regardless of the industry or demographic group. Whether it's educators wanting to be understood, managers aiming to engage with employees and clients, or anyone looking to transfer knowledge, producing training videos will come in handy in meeting objectives. In...
JOBS
NewsBreak
Jobs
marketplace.org

Target’s the latest company to ditch mandatory retirement for CEOs

Target has not been having a great year. First, it found itself with a glut of inventory. Then, when it discounted all that stuff to get rid of it, profits took a nosedive. ​​Now, the retailer says its CEO, Brian Cornell, will stay on for about three more years as Target works to get back on track.
BUSINESS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Angel Investors Want to Know Before Investing in Your Startup

Money moves fast in the world of startups, and business founders need to be ready to seize the opportunity to secure funding when it presents itself. At the very early stages of the business journey, this means interfacing with investors who have an interest in round-one funding, with an eye on outsized returns. These figures are known as angel investors, and they can truly be the saving grace for a company getting off the ground. Appealing to angel investors isn’t easy or intuitive, however. Founders need to polish their business plans and present themselves in the best possible light to get the...
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers

Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
ECONOMY
Billboard

Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director

Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality

The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja

Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Companies Have a Disconnection Problem: Use Shared Experiences to Bring People Together Again

Even before the recent pandemic scattered teams and disrupted daily interactions, people felt disconnected at work. According to a 2019 employee survey, 40 percent of respondents reported feeling "physically and emotionally isolated in the workspace," a phenomenon that "spanned generations, genders, and ethnicities." Of course, the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated this...
ECONOMY
CNBC

The 10 highest-rated jobs by Gen Z workers, according to Glassdoor

If your company is on the hunt for a corporate recruiter, chances are, a large number of your candidates will be Gen Zers, according to a new report. In their recent report, 'A Change of Pace For Gen Z Employees Entering the Workforce,' Glassdoor analyzed their database of company reviews to examine which roles, companies and cities employees rate the highest. The report found that overall, "Gen Z workers are most satisfied in roles that provide them with the opportunity to shape company culture and have social impact."
JOBS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Revolve x Bolt Checkout, CommerceHub Acquires ChannelAdvisor

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Checkout Revolve/Bolt Revolve will be one of the first retailers to use the new Checkout Links feature from Bolt so shoppers get a branded, one-click checkout, “see now, buy now” experience. At Revolve Gallery, an immersive New York Fashion Week experience running Sept. 9-11, shoppers will be able to scan a QR code directing them to a pre-populated, Revolve-branded checkout page for a one-click purchase. Following Fashion Week, the companies plan to roll out Bolt’s standard one-click checkout on revolve.com. Bolt’s Checkout Links are designed to expand beyond...
RETAIL

