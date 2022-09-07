Read full article on original website
Related
Staff Motivation in Software Development Companies
There are several strategies you can employ to help keep your software developers motivated at work so that you can be more productive. The pandemic pandemic accelerated the transition to remote work for many tech companies and completely transformed the way developers work. A company that promotes positive leadership relations contributes to a positive team climate, which can boost the overall team performance. Leaders need to build the right mindset and behaviors within their teams. By setting the right tone, they will have a strong impact on their teams, and by creating an inspiring environment that propels your team to step up to new challenges.
Meet the Black Entrepreneur Teaching Children How to Invest and Manage Money
Diligence: From Poverty to Prosperity is the latest publication by author, Derek White, that teaches good financial habits to children through an engaging story. The book chronicles the story of a 13-year-old African American boy named Lamont who initially wanted to take his extra cash and splurge on worthless liabilities, such as expensive sneakers. Instead, his father implores him to invest one hundred dollars a month. As a result of this consistent investment, by the time he is 35, Lamont becomes a multi-millionaire.
KIDS・
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Week-to-week management could be the solution to employers’ distrust of remote work
Elon Musk has emerged as one of remote work's fiercest critics. Do bosses trust employees to be productive when working out of the office? Not according to a new report by Citrix based on a global survey of 900 business leaders and 1,800 knowledge workers. Half of all business leaders...
Why you don't Need Management Experience for a Leadership Role
Are you interested in moving into your first management role? You have probably noticed that most management positions require previous management experience. How can you get that experience without getting the job, and vice versa?. Are you ready for a management role?. Before you apply for a management role, take...
protocol.com
When choosing a responsible AI leader, tech skills matter
Abishek Gupta is the founder and principal researcher at the Montreal AI Ethics Institute and senior Responsible AI leader and expert at Boston Consulting Group; Steven Mills is the Global GAMMA Chief AI Ethics Officer at Boston Consulting Group. The Responsible AI (RAI) domain is at an inflection point: We...
Tech Times
How to Create Effective Training Videos Easily [Ultimate Guide]
Training videos are emerging as the primary means for delivering instructions regardless of the industry or demographic group. Whether it's educators wanting to be understood, managers aiming to engage with employees and clients, or anyone looking to transfer knowledge, producing training videos will come in handy in meeting objectives. In...
JOBS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
marketplace.org
Target’s the latest company to ditch mandatory retirement for CEOs
Target has not been having a great year. First, it found itself with a glut of inventory. Then, when it discounted all that stuff to get rid of it, profits took a nosedive. Now, the retailer says its CEO, Brian Cornell, will stay on for about three more years as Target works to get back on track.
Box CEO: Industrial companies are surprisingly flexible in the age of disruption
Box's Aaron Levie nerds out about leadership theory with the co-hosts of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast.
What Angel Investors Want to Know Before Investing in Your Startup
Money moves fast in the world of startups, and business founders need to be ready to seize the opportunity to secure funding when it presents itself. At the very early stages of the business journey, this means interfacing with investors who have an interest in round-one funding, with an eye on outsized returns. These figures are known as angel investors, and they can truly be the saving grace for a company getting off the ground. Appealing to angel investors isn’t easy or intuitive, however. Founders need to polish their business plans and present themselves in the best possible light to get the...
foodlogistics.com
Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers
Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director
Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
pymnts.com
APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality
The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
FOXBusiness
Edelman Trust Barometer shows importance of businesses 'speaking up' on social issues, advises Edelman CEO
The 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer provides key insights for employers, and underscores the need for business leaders to play an active role in social and policy issues, Edelman CEO Richard Edelman told Fox News Digital. The global communications firm Edelman has conducted its Trust Barometer annually since 2000, and believes...
TechCrunch
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
Inc.com
Companies Have a Disconnection Problem: Use Shared Experiences to Bring People Together Again
Even before the recent pandemic scattered teams and disrupted daily interactions, people felt disconnected at work. According to a 2019 employee survey, 40 percent of respondents reported feeling "physically and emotionally isolated in the workspace," a phenomenon that "spanned generations, genders, and ethnicities." Of course, the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated this...
CNBC
The 10 highest-rated jobs by Gen Z workers, according to Glassdoor
If your company is on the hunt for a corporate recruiter, chances are, a large number of your candidates will be Gen Zers, according to a new report. In their recent report, 'A Change of Pace For Gen Z Employees Entering the Workforce,' Glassdoor analyzed their database of company reviews to examine which roles, companies and cities employees rate the highest. The report found that overall, "Gen Z workers are most satisfied in roles that provide them with the opportunity to shape company culture and have social impact."
JOBS・
America’s flagship program for innovative small businesses is broken
Innovative small businesses are engines of economic growth. Without a steady churn of young companies to displace old and hidebound incumbents, fewer new ideas and technologies would come to market and America’s national competitiveness would suffer. The federal government plays an important role in ensuring startups beat the odds...
Retail Tech: Revolve x Bolt Checkout, CommerceHub Acquires ChannelAdvisor
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Checkout Revolve/Bolt Revolve will be one of the first retailers to use the new Checkout Links feature from Bolt so shoppers get a branded, one-click checkout, “see now, buy now” experience. At Revolve Gallery, an immersive New York Fashion Week experience running Sept. 9-11, shoppers will be able to scan a QR code directing them to a pre-populated, Revolve-branded checkout page for a one-click purchase. Following Fashion Week, the companies plan to roll out Bolt’s standard one-click checkout on revolve.com. Bolt’s Checkout Links are designed to expand beyond...
Comments / 0