Peekskill, NY

riverjournalonline.com

Rockland Family Hosts 21st Anniversary Event to Educate Children About 9/11

The event will take place on Saturday, October 1, from 11 am to 8 pm, rain or shine, at Germonds Park, 185 Germonds Road, in West Nyack. An opening ceremony will take place at noon. The Foley Family is asking for those interested in helping as volunteers that day to visit the website to find more information on how to support the event – www.911educationfoundation.org.
WEST NYACK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County

There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Field Library to Honor Rev. Jeannette Phillips

“The Field Library and the Friends of The Field Library are very pleased to present the 2022 Chester Smith Award to Rev. Jeannette Phillips, a well-loved, respected and engaged member of the Peekskill community,” said Jennifer Brown, Executive Director of Peekskill’s Field Library. Rev. Phillips is a pioneer...
PEEKSKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests

No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Peekskill, NY
Government
City
Cortlandt, NY
City
Peekskill, NY
i95 ROCK

The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success

The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
DANBURY, CT
riverjournalonline.com

Sleepy Hollow Hispanic Scholarship Winner – Leslie Casana

Puede encontrar una versión en español de este artículo AQUÍ. Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home in Tarrytown, has established a scholarship for Hispanic students at Sleepy Hollow High School. This is the fourth of six essays written by the scholarship winners. Growing up in a...
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
longisland.com

Two Homes Deemed Unsafe by Hempstead Town

Two houses in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe by the Town board during their September 7, 2022 meeting. Resolutions authorizing the demolition and removal of the houses were on the agenda:. Demolition of a two-story wood frame, one family dwelling and debris from premises located at 709 Fishermans...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Major Retailer Holding Massive Hiring Event in Poughkeepsie

Looking for a job? Mark your calendars. A huge retail store is hiring for multiple positions in Poughkeepsie, NY in just a few weeks. Here's what you need to know. The opinion that "no one wants to work these days" seems to be rising in popularity, but based on the reaction to a recent post advertising the upcoming hiring event, that sentiment doesn't apply to the Hudson Valley. Comments came rolling in expressing interest in the wide array of employment opportunities. Here's who's hiring.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Register Citizen

What you need to know about Norwalk’s Oyster Festival this weekend

NORWALK — The city’s 44th Oyster Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, with local crafts, food and music. The festival will be open Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Norwalk Seaport Association, which operates the festival.
NORWALK, CT
HuntingtonNow

State Declares Emergency Over Polio

New York declared a state of emergency Friday over the discovery of polio in several counties. Evidence of the polio virus has been found in Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties. A Rockland County man was recently diagnosed with a case of paralytic polio. Other evidence, including Nassau, the virus was found in wastewater around Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn and surrounding areas, Newsday said.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Spring Valley Marketplace Continues Makeover to Better Accommodate the Monsey Community's Retail Needs

Construction on the biggest Heimishe retail mall in Rockland County is proceeding at full pace this summer as the Spring Valley Marketplace continues to undergo long-anticipated renovations. The center, right off the NYS Thruway and Rt. 59 has recently begun attracting a growing number of frum shoppers, with business establishments from the community following in Bingo's footsteps and setting up shop there.
MONSEY, NY
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

