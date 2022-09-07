Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
riverjournalonline.com
Rockland Family Hosts 21st Anniversary Event to Educate Children About 9/11
The event will take place on Saturday, October 1, from 11 am to 8 pm, rain or shine, at Germonds Park, 185 Germonds Road, in West Nyack. An opening ceremony will take place at noon. The Foley Family is asking for those interested in helping as volunteers that day to visit the website to find more information on how to support the event – www.911educationfoundation.org.
Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County
There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
riverjournalonline.com
Field Library to Honor Rev. Jeannette Phillips
“The Field Library and the Friends of The Field Library are very pleased to present the 2022 Chester Smith Award to Rev. Jeannette Phillips, a well-loved, respected and engaged member of the Peekskill community,” said Jennifer Brown, Executive Director of Peekskill’s Field Library. Rev. Phillips is a pioneer...
4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests
No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success
The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NY
What is life without doughnuts, not much of a life if you ask me. There are plenty of delicious doughnuts to try here in Westchester County, you don’t have to go very far. Whatever your preference from doughy to cakey, here is a list of must go to doughnut spots in the area.
riverjournalonline.com
Sleepy Hollow Hispanic Scholarship Winner – Leslie Casana
Puede encontrar una versión en español de este artículo AQUÍ. Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home in Tarrytown, has established a scholarship for Hispanic students at Sleepy Hollow High School. This is the fourth of six essays written by the scholarship winners. Growing up in a...
longisland.com
Two Homes Deemed Unsafe by Hempstead Town
Two houses in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe by the Town board during their September 7, 2022 meeting. Resolutions authorizing the demolition and removal of the houses were on the agenda:. Demolition of a two-story wood frame, one family dwelling and debris from premises located at 709 Fishermans...
Here’s When Your Favorite HV Ice Cream Shops are Closing for Winter
The clearest sign that summer is over is when your local ice cream shop closes for the season. While there are a few brave dessert-slingers who stay open all year long, many businesses shut their doors until the warm sun starts shining again. Here's a list of the last days of seasonal business for some of our favorite Hudson Valley ice cream shops.
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
Major Retailer Holding Massive Hiring Event in Poughkeepsie
Looking for a job? Mark your calendars. A huge retail store is hiring for multiple positions in Poughkeepsie, NY in just a few weeks. Here's what you need to know. The opinion that "no one wants to work these days" seems to be rising in popularity, but based on the reaction to a recent post advertising the upcoming hiring event, that sentiment doesn't apply to the Hudson Valley. Comments came rolling in expressing interest in the wide array of employment opportunities. Here's who's hiring.
Local Tea Company Expanding Across Hudson Valley
Calling all tea lovers, this one's for you. There are one-of-a-kind tea shops to visit all over the Hudson Valley. From Ulster to Orange and Dutchess County, each one brings a different flavor to the town. A popular tea company has a home in the Hudson Valley. I was excited...
Register Citizen
What you need to know about Norwalk’s Oyster Festival this weekend
NORWALK — The city’s 44th Oyster Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, with local crafts, food and music. The festival will be open Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Norwalk Seaport Association, which operates the festival.
Know Her? Woman Wanted In Connection To Incident In Beacon
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating a woman in connection with an incident last week. The incident, took place in Dutchess County around 5:30 p.m. in Beacon on Friday, Sept. 2. The city of Beacon Police says the incident involved the woman putting bags...
News 12
Peekskill community mourns loss of assistant superintendent of secondary education
The Peekskill Central School District is mourning the loss of Dan Callahan, their assistant superintendent of secondary education. A post on the district’s Facebook page explained that Callahan, 50, died Sept. 8 after a long illness. He had been working in the district since 2014. The district is asking...
State Declares Emergency Over Polio
New York declared a state of emergency Friday over the discovery of polio in several counties. Evidence of the polio virus has been found in Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties. A Rockland County man was recently diagnosed with a case of paralytic polio. Other evidence, including Nassau, the virus was found in wastewater around Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn and surrounding areas, Newsday said.
rocklanddaily.com
Spring Valley Marketplace Continues Makeover to Better Accommodate the Monsey Community's Retail Needs
Construction on the biggest Heimishe retail mall in Rockland County is proceeding at full pace this summer as the Spring Valley Marketplace continues to undergo long-anticipated renovations. The center, right off the NYS Thruway and Rt. 59 has recently begun attracting a growing number of frum shoppers, with business establishments from the community following in Bingo's footsteps and setting up shop there.
Beloved Movie Star’s Hudson Valley Film Getting Major Oscar Buzz
A beloved actor who made the Hudson Valley his "temporary home" may soon be hearing "and the Oscar goes too...." "The Whale" starring Brendan Fraser premiered at 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sunday. The film is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play. Brendan Fraser Movie Filmed In Hudson...
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
4 Martine Avenue Unit: 903, White Plains, NY 10606 - $2,800
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A property at 4 Martine Avenue Unit: 903 in White Plains is listed at $2,800. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
