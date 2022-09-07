Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Lead Hollywood Epic 'Babylon'
Paramount Pictures has offered a first look at Babylon, one of its biggest movies this year from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle. Babylon is described as an original epic set in the 1920s leading up to Hollywood’s Golden Age. During that euphoric period, Los Angeles was building up to become a bustling metropolis and the industry was transitioning away from silent films. “The basic idea was just to do a big, epic, multicharacter movie, set in these early days of Los Angeles and Hollywood, when both of these things were coming into what we now think of them as,” Chazelle tells Vanity Fair.
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Spielberg’s Heartfelt Biopic About Movie History’s Biggest Divorce
Has any divorce had a more profound impact on the American imagination than the one between Steven Spielberg’s parents? It was the breakup that launched a million blockbusters. That made daddy issues into a spectacle all their own. That led directly to “E.T.,” “Catch Me if You Can,” and the last scene of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” while also paving the way toward any number of iconic films about the meltdown of the nuclear family — which any multiplex would tell you was the middle class’ defining crisis of the 20th century. And so it stands to reason that...
Timothée Chalamet cannibal romance movie receives 8-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival
Timothée Chalamet‘s new movie received an almost nine-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival.The actor arrived in Italy for the premiere of his second film with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino on Friday (2 September).Chalamet plays a cannibal in the film, which is titled Bones and All. Following its premiere, it received a rapturous response from the audience, who, according to several outlets, gave the film an 8.5 minute standing ovation.This is the longest standing ovation so far at the 2022 festival, which began earlier this week. Previously, Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field received one...
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
Brendan Fraser’s Hollywood Comeback Has Dwayne Johnson Sharing Mummy Memories In Sweet Post
After years out of the spotlight, Brendan Fraser is not only back, but he’s back in a big way. Fraser is getting rave reviews and standing ovations for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, and one of the people who is glad to see Fraser getting his due is Dwayne Johnson, who credits Fraser with helping him launch his own career in Hollywood.
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
Ana de Armas Calls Out MPAA’s NC-17 Rating for Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film ‘Blonde’
Ana de Armas has questioned why Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, in which she plays the lead, has received an NC-17 rating from the MPAA. The actress was asked about the rating in a recent interview, and she suggested that there are much more intense films that still managed to get an R rating. “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde,” she told French magazine L’Officiel, per The Hollywood Reporter. “But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”
Box Office Doldrums Continue as ‘Barbarian’ Debuts With $10 Million
“Barbarian,” a horror movie that may have audiences thinking twice about booking that next Airbnb, scared up a better-than-expected $10 million in its domestic debut. Since the box office has been a wasteland for some weeks now, those ticket sales were enough to lead domestic charts, despite barely reaching double digits. This weekend’s other new nationwide release, “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” opened in second place with $4.4 million from 810 North American theaters. Both films are backed by Disney. Though “Barbarian” landed a tepid “C+” CinemaScore, the twisty thriller is benefitting from word-of-mouth, given the film’s zany and flat-out terrifying turns. Variety’s...
Steven Spielberg biographical drama The Fabelmans gets first trailer
The Fabelmans has its first trailer, and it looks like you might need to get some tissues ready. The Fabelmans is the latest movie by Hollywood legend Steve Spielberg. As a semi-autobiographical drama movie, the upcoming movie is set to explore a fictionalised version of the director’s own childhood experiences, and the development of his love for filmmaking.
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Florence Pugh Will Not Attend ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Conference at Venice Film Festival
Florence Pugh is further limiting her promotional press for her upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling,” as the actress will not be in attendance at the press conference for the movie at the Venice Film Festival, where it’s having its world premiere, TheWrap has learned. Pugh will...
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
Quentin Tarantino Once Called out Sylvester Stallone for Refusing to Kill off Rambo in ‘First Blood’
Quentin Tarantino considered it a mistake that Sylvester Stallone chose to let Rambo live in ‘First Blood,’ and the filmmaker would call Stallone out on his choice.
2023 Oscars heat index: Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett bound ahead as major acting contenders
Who's up and who's down among the 2023 Oscars contenders?. With the fall festival circuit in full swing, the whispers of awards greatness have echoed from the peaks of Telluride through the canals of Venice, and are set to cross the border into Toronto in the days ahead. Major players have already staked their claim on prime real estate in the awards conversation — but who has the potential to go the distance, and who is all talk?
Toronto Film Festival Lineup Packed With Oscar Hopefuls at Different Stages of Their Journey
Oscar hopefuls have been omnipresent at the Toronto International Film Festival for more than 40 years. Chariots of Fire (1981), American Beauty (1999) and Green Book (2018) all had their world premieres at TIFF and went on to win best picture, as did numerous other films which passed through the fest early in their runs. Indeed, of the last 10 best picture winners, only two, 2014’s Birdman and 2021’s CODA, did not screen at the highest-profile fest north of the border, and of the eight that did, three, 2013’s 12 Years a Slave, Green Book and 2020’s Nomadland, were first...
TIFF: Bleecker Street Signs Canadian Output Deal With levelFILM
Bleecker Street has unveiled an exclusive output deal with indie distributor levelFILM for the Canadian market. As the Toronto Film Festival kicked into gear, Bleecker Street said levelFILM will release north of the border films for which the U.S. partner has North American or worldwide rights. The first title set to be released under the new joint venture will be Catherine Hardwicke’s action comedy Mafia Mamma, starring Toni Collette and Monica Belucci, which is set for a domestic release in 2023.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: 'The Swimmers' Stars Manal, Nathalie Issa on Learning to Swim for Their RolesRussian Dissident Gains Entry...
‘Abbott Elementary’: The Best and Worst Episodes of Season 1, According to IMDb
'Abbott Elementary' Season 1 became an instant success, but not every episode hit the mark with fans. Here are the best and worst episodes of season 1.
CONFIRMED: Long-awaited animated feature film sequel announced at D23 Expo
Disney and PIXAR have confirmed the release of an animated feature sequel that will star one of Hollywood’s funniest ladies in 2024. In 2015, PIXAR released Inside Out, the studio’s 15th feature-length animated film in theaters. The film tells the story of adolescent Riley, who’s just discovered she’s moving with her parents from her comfort zone in the Midwest to bright and sunny California. But all is not bright for Riley, who struggles to find her place among a new set of peers at school, a new home, and a new way of life.
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
A24 Strikes Multi-Picture Deal With Canada’s Sphere Films (EXCLUSIVE)
Canada’s Sphere Films has signed a multi-picture deal with A24 that will cover nine of the U.S. studio’s films in the Canadian market. Under the deal, Sphere Films will theatrically release pics including Charlotte Wells’ Cannes breakout “Aftersun,” which is currently screening as part of TIFF, and Ari Aster’s “Disappointment Blvd.” starring Joaquin Phoenix. The latter is believed to be A24’s biggest production to date. The A24 deal comes off the back of Sphere Films’ acquisition of MK2 Mile End in April. Charles Tremblay, former boss of MK2 Mile End and now the president of Sphere Films, said: “We felt...
