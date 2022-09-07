Read full article on original website
Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series to Launch for Fall with Focus on Quinceañeras
CANYON, Texas – An award-winning author and folklorist will discuss one of the most deeply-held traditions in the Mexican and Mexican-American communities. Dr. Rachel González-Martin will speak about quinceañera commemoration and memory at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Hazlewood Lecture Hall at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum as part of a special program for PPHM’s exhibition “Quinceañera Traditions” and the West Texas A&M University Distinguished Lecture Series.
AC sends instructors to prison
Amarillo College’s prison education program ended in 2003 and wasn’t picked back up until 2019 when David Hall, associate dean of technical education, took over program. “These students are our community members,” said Hall. “Now they can get out back into the world, get their second chance and go do something with it.”
Faculty arts show, “how we spent our summer”
On Sept.1, the exhibition for “how we spent our summer” went live at the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery located in Mary Moody Northen Hall. Until Sept. 27, the exhibition will be showcased in the hall.. Through a series of moving images, paintings, and sculptures West Texas A&M University’s art professors tell their stories.
Tabling for diversity week, a host of organizations
West Texas A&M University held a diversity week, which ran from Aug.29-Sept.1. During diversity week, there were a host of events, such as a poetry night by Brandon Current, who performed his poetry on Aug. 29 and a tabling of student organizations on campus was held on Aug. 31 in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. On Aug. 31 during lunchtime, many organizations came together to table and showcase the ins and outs of their organizations.
Explore Graduate Degree Possibilities in Engineering, Math at WT Open House
CANYON, Texas — Deadline is Sept. 20 for engineers and mathematicians to register for a opportunity to advance their education. The West Texas A&M University Graduate School and the University’s acclaimed College of Engineering will host a virtual open house at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 to allow potential students to explore competitive graduate programs in engineering, engineering technology and mathematics.
Hoodoo Mural Fest In Amarillo, TX Is Even More Exciting Now
Amarillo seems to be obsessed with murals, and I'm perfectly fine with that. They're all over the place. There are several different groups and artists that have done fantastic murals all over town. Soon, Amarillo will be celebrating even more and in a bigger way. Hoodoo Mural Fest announced that...
Panhandle Community Services to receive $800,000 grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Veterans Commission (TVS) announced that the Panhandle Community Services in Amarillo is set to receive $800,000 on Sept. 12 as part of its over $2.8 million grant presentation. TVS detailed that in addition to the Panhandle Community Services, seven other organizations will receive a piece of the million-dollar grant […]
The Mysterious Disappearance Of Mr. Pibb In Amarillo
When you find great food or drink that you love, you love it. You want to have it all the time. It becomes your routine. When something happens to it, you have to grieve for the loss of this treat. I remember when Extra Gum stopped making the mint chocolate...
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
Amarillo Community Market announces last market of season
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market announced the last market of the season will be held from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the ACM, located on 1000 S. Polk St. According to an ACM flyer, this event will be honoring our first responders on first responders day. free […]
United Kingdom Delegation to Bring Great British Tour to WT
Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]. Contact: Elizabeth Bertram, head of press & public affairs, British Consulate-General, Houston, 832-248-2138, [email protected]. UPDATE, Sept. 8: Following the news about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the Sept. 9 tree-planting ceremony with Her Majesty’s Consul General Richard Hyde and senior staff...
WT Student Retention Rates on Significant Upswing, New Figures Show
CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s retention rate for sophomores is at record-high levels, newly released enrollment figures show. Nearly 70 percent of sophomores re-enrolled after their freshmen year, reversing a trend sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic. “It would appear that the post-pandemic classes, including our freshman...
Amarillo’s Mysterious Pile of Dirt is Going to Be Awesome
Last week I might have been on a mission to find out why there was a giant pile of dirt in the parking lot at 45th and Teckla. This week the mystery has been solved. I found out what the heck was going on and now have an answer. Like...
RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian edges Tascosa to stay undefeated
AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers hold off the Tascosa Rebels (2-1) by a point 13-12 to stay undefeated at 3-0. Watch the video above for highlights.
WT’s remembrance of 9/11 engraved in stone
Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. West Texas A&M University helped memorialize the attacks by donating $100,000 for the building of the Flight 93 memorial in Stoystown, PA. “Many experts think that that plane was going to hit either the White House or the...
WT Enterprise Center Names New Managing Director
AMARILLO, Texas — Brian Enevoldsen has been named managing director of the WT Enterprise Center. A Texas Panhandle native, Enevoldsen previously served as WTEC’s program manager, providing oversight of WTEC’s 31,000 square-foot incubator and multiple programs, including Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge, commercialization, micro-loan packaging and client coaching. In...
RECAP: Permian vs. Amarillo Tascosa
The Odessa Compass Cougars defeated the Iraan Braves 14-13 on Friday at Ratliff Stadium. CBS7 Play of The Week: Garden City’s Owen Seidenberger. Garden City lineman Owen Seidenberger caught a pass, juked one defender and hurdled another. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Monahans Loboes faced the Big Spring Steers...
Amarillo Looks Like Trash, Just Take a Drive Down the Alley’s
I have been saying this for some time. The trash situation was just going to get worse before it gets any better. When they announced the employee shortage and the one-day-a-week pickup of trash I just knew this would be the outcome. Now, remember if you have one of those...
