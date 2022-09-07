ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
AMARILLO, TX
theprairienews.com

WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series to Launch for Fall with Focus on Quinceañeras

CANYON, Texas – An award-winning author and folklorist will discuss one of the most deeply-held traditions in the Mexican and Mexican-American communities. Dr. Rachel González-Martin will speak about quinceañera commemoration and memory at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Hazlewood Lecture Hall at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum as part of a special program for PPHM’s exhibition “Quinceañera Traditions” and the West Texas A&M University Distinguished Lecture Series.
CANYON, TX
acranger.com

AC sends instructors to prison

Amarillo College’s prison education program ended in 2003 and wasn’t picked back up until 2019 when David Hall, associate dean of technical education, took over program. “These students are our community members,” said Hall. “Now they can get out back into the world, get their second chance and go do something with it.”
AMARILLO, TX
theprairienews.com

Faculty arts show, “how we spent our summer”

On Sept.1, the exhibition for “how we spent our summer” went live at the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery located in Mary Moody Northen Hall. Until Sept. 27, the exhibition will be showcased in the hall.. Through a series of moving images, paintings, and sculptures West Texas A&M University’s art professors tell their stories.
CANYON, TX
theprairienews.com

Tabling for diversity week, a host of organizations

West Texas A&M University held a diversity week, which ran from Aug.29-Sept.1. During diversity week, there were a host of events, such as a poetry night by Brandon Current, who performed his poetry on Aug. 29 and a tabling of student organizations on campus was held on Aug. 31 in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. On Aug. 31 during lunchtime, many organizations came together to table and showcase the ins and outs of their organizations.
CANYON, TX
theprairienews.com

Explore Graduate Degree Possibilities in Engineering, Math at WT Open House

CANYON, Texas — Deadline is Sept. 20 for engineers and mathematicians to register for a opportunity to advance their education. The West Texas A&M University Graduate School and the University’s acclaimed College of Engineering will host a virtual open house at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 to allow potential students to explore competitive graduate programs in engineering, engineering technology and mathematics.
CANYON, TX
theprairienews.com

United Kingdom Delegation to Bring Great British Tour to WT

Copy by Chip Chandler, 806-651-2124, [email protected]. Contact: Elizabeth Bertram, head of press & public affairs, British Consulate-General, Houston, 832-248-2138, [email protected]. UPDATE, Sept. 8: Following the news about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the Sept. 9 tree-planting ceremony with Her Majesty’s Consul General Richard Hyde and senior staff...
CANYON, TX
theprairienews.com

WT Student Retention Rates on Significant Upswing, New Figures Show

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s retention rate for sophomores is at record-high levels, newly released enrollment figures show. Nearly 70 percent of sophomores re-enrolled after their freshmen year, reversing a trend sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic. “It would appear that the post-pandemic classes, including our freshman...
CANYON, TX
cbs7.com

RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
MIDLAND, TX
theprairienews.com

WT’s remembrance of 9/11 engraved in stone

Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. West Texas A&M University helped memorialize the attacks by donating $100,000 for the building of the Flight 93 memorial in Stoystown, PA. “Many experts think that that plane was going to hit either the White House or the...
CANYON, TX
theprairienews.com

WT Enterprise Center Names New Managing Director

AMARILLO, Texas — Brian Enevoldsen has been named managing director of the WT Enterprise Center. A Texas Panhandle native, Enevoldsen previously served as WTEC’s program manager, providing oversight of WTEC’s 31,000 square-foot incubator and multiple programs, including Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge, commercialization, micro-loan packaging and client coaching. In...
AMARILLO, TX
cbs7.com

RECAP: Permian vs. Amarillo Tascosa

The Odessa Compass Cougars defeated the Iraan Braves 14-13 on Friday at Ratliff Stadium. CBS7 Play of The Week: Garden City’s Owen Seidenberger. Garden City lineman Owen Seidenberger caught a pass, juked one defender and hurdled another. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Monahans Loboes faced the Big Spring Steers...
ODESSA, TX

