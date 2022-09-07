West Texas A&M University held a diversity week, which ran from Aug.29-Sept.1. During diversity week, there were a host of events, such as a poetry night by Brandon Current, who performed his poetry on Aug. 29 and a tabling of student organizations on campus was held on Aug. 31 in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. On Aug. 31 during lunchtime, many organizations came together to table and showcase the ins and outs of their organizations.

