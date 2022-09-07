Read full article on original website
USF finds second-half mojo, picks up win over Howard
TAMPA — After all the losing the past few years, USF was happy, but not ecstatic, about the 42-20 victory over Howard on Saturday night. Concerns, mainly stemming from a discombobulated first half, were mixed in with the winning vibes. “Where we are right now, we need to win,”...
USC aces first true test of Lincoln Riley era in commanding win over Stanford
On a college football Saturday filled with upsets, Lincoln Riley and USC lived up to the hype, dominating Stanford in the first half in a 41-28 victory.
