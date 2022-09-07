YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. – In preparation for potential rain from the remnants of Hurricane Kay, Yuma County is making sandbags available to the public beginning tomorrow morning. FILLED Sandbags will be available 8 am – 5 pm, Friday, Sept. 9, at Yuma County Public Works facility, located at 4343 S. Avenue 5 1/2E.

YUMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO