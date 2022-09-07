CONROE, TX -- Gold Star Mother’s Day is observed in the United States in honor of Gold Star Mothers, on the last Sunday in September as a day to honor and recognize those who have lost a child while serving in the United States Armed Services. The day was established in Title 36 U.S. Code § 111 of the United States Code, declared by the Senate Joint Resolution 115 of June 23, 1936.

CONROE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO