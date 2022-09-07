Read full article on original website
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - October 9, 2022
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
conroetoday.com
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to come to Montgomery County
CONROE, TX -- Preschool children of select zip codes in Montgomery County will start receiving free books in the mail once the program is started. The Imagination Library Affiliate of Montgomery County is working with Children’s Books on Wheels to bring Parton's Imagination Library to local preschool children. Every child enrolled in the Montgomery County program will receive one brand new, age-appropriate book per month from birth to their fifth birthday.
conroetoday.com
Gold Star Moms and Families to be honored Sept 25 at Sunrise Service
CONROE, TX -- Gold Star Mother’s Day is observed in the United States in honor of Gold Star Mothers, on the last Sunday in September as a day to honor and recognize those who have lost a child while serving in the United States Armed Services. The day was established in Title 36 U.S. Code § 111 of the United States Code, declared by the Senate Joint Resolution 115 of June 23, 1936.
