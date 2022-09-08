ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Floods: Chattooga schools closed through Friday. County offers new centralized resource page.

From J Supply, jdruckenmiller
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
J Supply Rome-Anniston provided Niagara Bottling water to Jefferson's in Summerville to help Todd Kingsolver reopen following the Labor Day weekend floods and resulting damage.  From J Supply

Here's an update on flooding aftermath:

Chattooga County Schools are closed through Friday: From Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer: "After discussing the water situation with city and county officials, it is with regret that we will have to cancel school for the remainder of the week (Thursday and Friday). We will continue to stay in touch with the city and county officials and pass along any updates that we are given. Again, if any of our families need assistance, please reach out to a Chattooga County Schools employee."

From Chattooga County Emergency Management: The Salvation Army is partnering with Georgia Baptist Relief and local churches to provide meals beginning Thursday for dinner at the following times and locations:

5 p.m.

Central Avenue Baptist Church (14074 U.S. Hwy 27, Trion, GA 30753)North Summerville Baptist Church (119 Maplewood Drive, Summerville, GA 30747)South Summerville Baptist Church (440 HWY 48, Summerville, GA 30747)

6 p.m.

Harvest Worship Center (456 Fourth Street, Trion, GA 30753)

Additionally, beginning Friday, lunch will also be provided at the following locations:

11:30 a.m.

Central Avenue Baptist Church (14074 Hwy 27, Trion, GA 30753)North Summerville Baptist Church (119 Maplewood Drive, Summerville, GA 30747)South Summerville Baptist Church (440 HWY 48, Summerville, GA 30747)

12:30 p.m.

Harvest Worship Center (456 Fourth Street, Trion, GA 30753)

Chattooga County offers new flood resource page. For the latest updates on assistance and recovery, please Chattooga County

From the Chattooga County Chamber: Chattooga Flood Relief -- We have the links on our site for donations and for a needs assessment, and we're continually updating a flood relief page with resources as we get the information. chattoogachamber.org/

Business to business: J Supply Rome-Anniston sales team provided Niagara Bottling water to Jefferson's in Summerville to help it reopen following the weekend floods.

Rome-Floyd YMCA collecting items to help Summerville flood victims. Please drop off bottled water and cleaning supplies at the Rome YMCA at 810 E. Second Ave. The Y will deliver to Charlotte County Sheriff Mark Schrader.Items needed: Bottled water, heavy-duty large trash bags, buckets, mops, runner gloves, scrub brushes, household cleaner/disinfectant, push broom, new Shop vac. Questions: Email Scott McCreless, YMCA Executive Director

smccreless@ymcarome.org

Comments / 0

Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
