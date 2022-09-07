ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)

With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $40M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $40,564,484 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19nd43PueaiE1kbnWzksWWSUVEkMekhiL7. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Binance US Launches Ethereum (ETH) Staking With 6% APY Ahead Of Merge

Binance US, a U.S.-based subsidiary of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is now offering Ethereum ETH/USD staking with an annual percentage yield (APY) of 6%. What Happened: In an announcement on Wednesday, Binance US said users would be able to stake ETH through the platform at a competitively low minimum of 0.001 ETH.
Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully

Ethereum (ETH) developers confirmed the successful completion of the prerequisites — shadow forks — required for the highly anticipated blockchain upgrade, The Merge. Shadow forks help developers stress test synchronization assumptions to ensure network safety during permanent upgrades. In light of The Merge, Ethereum developers implemented the first shadow fork on Apr. 11, 2022.
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 as US Dollar Dips 0.7%

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the $21,000 threshold during morning hours Friday, pushing other cryptocurrencies and crypto-exposed stocks into the green as well. The move up was likely driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar index, which fell roughly 1% today.
Bitcoin retests $21K as it takes back ground from Ethereum ahead of The Merge

Bitcoin is up 10.3% on the day following an overnight rally taking it back over $20,000 and testing the $21,000 resistance. Interestingly, the ETH-BTC chart shows that Ethereum gave up its recent gains against Bitcoin — falling 4% on the day. Ethereum rose 4.5% against the Dollar overnight but fell by a similar amount against Bitcoin. Ethereum had reached 0.84 BTC but is now trading at 0.81, still 5% up since the start of September.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Crypto Trader Alex Kruger Predicts Ethereum Will Shoot Up As Major Upgrade Approaches – But There’s a Catch

Economist and crypto trader Alex Kruger believes that Ethereum (ETH) could rally as it transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, colloquially known as the merge. Kruger tells his 145,500 Twitter followers that the August inflation numbers as measured by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator, which is next scheduled to be released on September 13th, will boost risk assets over the short term.
