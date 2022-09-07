Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?
The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
Why Shares of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu Are Surging Today
The market seemed to change its outlook regarding how the Federal Reserve will proceed in the future.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
dailyhodl.com
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Merge Could Trigger ‘Free Money’ Opportunity for Crypto Traders
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is detailing his outlook on the crypto landscape after the Ethereum (ETH) merge is executed. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, Hayes analyzes the potential success of a forked Ethereum token backed by proof-of-work miners whose business model will be abandoned once Ethereum moves on to proof-of-stake.
Will Shiba Inu Benefit More From Ethereum's Upcoming Merge or Shibarium?
Shiba Inu has a few catalysts coming in the not-too-distant future.
Ethereum Could Hit $3000 Before The End Of This Year: Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes
BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes expresses his bullish stance on crypto. In an interview with Bankless, Hayes shared how he thinks that Ethereum can easily hit the $3000 price mark by the end of this year. In an interview with Bankless, the BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes expressed his bullish stance on...
NEWSBTC
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)
With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $40M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $40,564,484 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19nd43PueaiE1kbnWzksWWSUVEkMekhiL7. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Solana and Avalanche have the potential to surpass Ethereum one day.
Binance US Launches Ethereum (ETH) Staking With 6% APY Ahead Of Merge
Binance US, a U.S.-based subsidiary of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is now offering Ethereum ETH/USD staking with an annual percentage yield (APY) of 6%. What Happened: In an announcement on Wednesday, Binance US said users would be able to stake ETH through the platform at a competitively low minimum of 0.001 ETH.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum ready for The Merge as last shadow fork completes successfully
Ethereum (ETH) developers confirmed the successful completion of the prerequisites — shadow forks — required for the highly anticipated blockchain upgrade, The Merge. Shadow forks help developers stress test synchronization assumptions to ensure network safety during permanent upgrades. In light of The Merge, Ethereum developers implemented the first shadow fork on Apr. 11, 2022.
tokenist.com
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 as US Dollar Dips 0.7%
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the $21,000 threshold during morning hours Friday, pushing other cryptocurrencies and crypto-exposed stocks into the green as well. The move up was likely driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar index, which fell roughly 1% today.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin retests $21K as it takes back ground from Ethereum ahead of The Merge
Bitcoin is up 10.3% on the day following an overnight rally taking it back over $20,000 and testing the $21,000 resistance. Interestingly, the ETH-BTC chart shows that Ethereum gave up its recent gains against Bitcoin — falling 4% on the day. Ethereum rose 4.5% against the Dollar overnight but fell by a similar amount against Bitcoin. Ethereum had reached 0.84 BTC but is now trading at 0.81, still 5% up since the start of September.
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
dailyhodl.com
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum (ETH) Can’t Compete With Bitcoin (BTC) as a Digital Gold – Here’s Why
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says that Ethereum (ETH) can’t compete with Bitcoin (BTC) as digital gold as the top smart contract platform was never designed to be a bare form of money. In a new interview with Laura Shin on the Unchained podcast, Hayes says that Ethereum is solving...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Alex Kruger Predicts Ethereum Will Shoot Up As Major Upgrade Approaches – But There’s a Catch
Economist and crypto trader Alex Kruger believes that Ethereum (ETH) could rally as it transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, colloquially known as the merge. Kruger tells his 145,500 Twitter followers that the August inflation numbers as measured by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator, which is next scheduled to be released on September 13th, will boost risk assets over the short term.
