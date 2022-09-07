ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
forkast.news

Indian finance minister urges IMF to lead crypto regulation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should lead the way in global regulation of crypto assets, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at their meeting in New Delhi. At their meeting on Wednesday, they discussed the significance of regulating crypto assets and the need...
Benzinga

Defiance Launches ETF To Offer Exposure To Blockchain, Crypto Firms

Defiance announced on Thursday the launch of the Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF IBIT, which offers exposure to companies in the crypto and blockchain ecosystems. What Happened: Defiance ETF CEO and Chief Investment Officer Sylvia Jablonski said she remained highly bullish on the growth of crypto and the...
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
NEWSBTC

Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months

Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Bottom Not It Yet As BTC Loses $19,000, This Expert Says

The Bitcoin price is attempting recovery on low timeframes as the cryptocurrency struggles to get above $19,000 and prevent further downside. Selling pressure has been relentless over the last 24 hours and has sunk market sentiment back into the fear territory. Over the next week, the crypto space will go...
TheStreet

Crypto's Wild West Days May be Coming to an End

Joseph Kennedy, the first Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, lived by simple credo: "No honest business need fear the SEC." Bear in mind, Kennedy was not a popular choice for the commission's top spot, with future SEC Chairman Jerome Frank saying the appointment was "like setting a wolf to guard a flock of sheep."
CoinDesk

Ethereum Merge May Not Be Immediately Deflationary, Crypto Trading Firm QCP Says

Ethereum's long-awaited technological overhaul, the Merge, is just a week away and holders of the blockchain's native token ether (ETH) may be feeling giddy because the upgrade is widely projected to establish ETH as a deflationary cryptocurrency – one with a depreciating supply – and bring more buyers to the market.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Is A ‘Wild Card’ Set To Outperform

Senior commodity analyst for Bloomberg expects bitcoin to bottom around $20,000. The Bloomberg Crypto Outlook Report explains changes in the Fed’s tight monetary policy can result in rising prices for bitcoin. The report cites bitcoin’s dwindling supply as the reason for its likely increase in value over time.
forkast.news

SEBA Bank launches Ethereum staking services as ‘Merge’ nears

Switzerland-based SEBA Bank, a global cryptocurrency lender, has introduced Ethereum staking services aimed at enabling clients to earn staking rewards on Ethereum. Ethereum staking services would enable clients to earn rewards on a monthly basis, with adjustable lock-up periods available post-Merge, SEBA Bank said in a press release on Wednesday.
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Crypto Legislation, Enforcement Highlight a Busy Fall for Financial Regulators; Bitcoin Holds Steady Over $19K

Prices: Bitcoin held its most recent perch over $19,000, despite the latest hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. Insights: Financial regulators in Asia face a fall season of crypto reckoning. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for...
