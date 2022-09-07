ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
hancockclarion.com

Hello Pop Food Truck now a new business on Main Street in Hawesville

Hello Pop is a small, local business initially started and ran by Chelsea Boling. She now runs the family business with the help of her husband, Danny, and her mother, Wanita Wimmer. Their ice pops and other delicious items, such as flavored popcorn, lemonade and lemon shake-ups are handcrafted with...
HAWESVILLE, KY
WOMI Owensboro

The Official 2022 Camp Country Schedule at Diamond Lake in Owensboro

FINALLY! The 5th Annual Camp Country event was supposed to take place in the Fall of 2020. Of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of that event for two consecutive years. But, here at WBKR, we are thrilled to announce that Camp Country is back. And our 5th Anniversary, now a couple of years in the making, is going to be our biggest and best event ever. Camp Country 2022 is sponsored by Henderson Chevrolet Buick GMC.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Spencer County, IN
Government
City
Santa Claus, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Holland, IN
City
Lincoln City, IN
County
Spencer County, IN
City
Clarksville, IN
wevv.com

Authorities looking for man wanted in Webster and Hopkins counties

Kentucky authorities say they're looking for a man who's wanted in Hopkins County and Webster County. The Providence Police Department says authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for 43-year-old Aaron Conrad. Police say Conrad is wanted in Hopkins County in connection with a theft investigation, and...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Real Estate Transfers – September 7, 2022

Michelle R. Brockman to Kody Joseph and Shaina Gogel. Pt. SE NE s15, t4s, r5w, 1.490 acre; Pt. SE NE s15, t4s, r5w, 6.966 acres. Gaige Michael Friedel to Doug Hendrickson. N 1/2 NW s20, t4s, r5w, 1.17 acre, Dale. Alan R. Arteberry, by Eric S. Arteberry (attorney-in-fact), to Ashlyn...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sherry Lynn
14news.com

Free paper shredding event happening at Owensboro SportsCenter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a free paper shredding event happening in Owensboro this week. It’s being put on by the city and the Daviess County Fiscal Court. On Friday, you can head to the Owensboro SportsCenter with your old files, receipts, canceled checks and tax forms. Piranha...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
newsnowdc.com

John F. Opel, 59, Jasper

John F. Opel, 59, of Jasper, died Tuesday, September 6, at his home. He was born in Jasper July 31, 1963, to Virgil and Margaret (Stratman) Opel. John was a graduate of Jasper High School, a long-time employee of Jasper Engines and Transmissions, and a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper. He volunteered at the West Baden Hotel as a docent and at the Dubois County Museum.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue

CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Netherlands
WEHT/WTVW

No injuries from Main Street fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire.  The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area.  Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings.  The damage is described as minimal.  […]
HENDERSON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana

Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
FRENCH LICK, IN
14news.com

Appliances for those in need after deadly tornadoes

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Those impacted by the December 10 tornadoes are getting some more help. Six semis were delivered to Hopkins County Long Term Recovery with appliances. Three deliveries went to Barnsley and three to Dawson Springs. If you are still in need of help you can reach...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Teenager in Arizona Uses App to Threaten Mt Vernon Student in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind.— A message to a Mount Vernon Senior High School student on Wednesday said there would be a shooting at the high school in Posey County later this week. Police say that message was sent on an app by a teenager in Arizona to another student who goes to Mount Vernon. Police believe the teenager living in Arizona used to attend Mount Vernon and also knew the student the message was sent to. The message was sent on an app that disguises the true sender.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Harbor House Christian Center renovating after deadly mass shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marks two weeks since the deadly mass shooting at the Harbor House in Henderson. The men’s homeless shelter has been closed to the public since that night. The residents are still staying at the Salvation Army. In the meantime, volunteers at the shelter are...
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy