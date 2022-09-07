Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 3 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Abilene Cooper defeated Central 41-38 in overtime Vernon defeated Lake View 23-12 Bangs defeated Grape Creek 53-6 Coleman defeated Brady 56-24 Wall defeated Jim Ned 3-0 TLCA defeated Winters 36-34 […]
Football stats for the Texas Panhandle after week two
Here is a list of the statistical leaders in the Panhandle after Week 2 of the high school football season. Coaches, please send results and stats to sports@amarillo.com after each game to ensure your athletes can be included. ...
247Sports
Where to watch/listen: TCU vs. Tarleton
TCU will play their first home game at Amon G. Carter Stadium as they host the Tarleton Texans. The Frogs are coming off a big 38-13 win over Colorado last week in their 2022 season opener. The Frogs started slow but outscored the Buffaloes 31-7 in the second half, with Colorado's lone touchdown coming with just 1:13 remaining in the game. Tarleton enters the game coming off a 29-13 win over Mississippi Valley State last weekend. The meeting between the Frogs and Texans will be the first meeting between the two programs and the first time TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has coached against the school. Defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie's father Joe, coached at Tarleton for 44 years and is in the school's Hall of Fame.
Texas Tech Men's Tennis Heads to Midland to Open the Season
The Texas Tech men's tennis team will kick off their fall season by traveling to Midland, TX to participate in the Racquet Club Prize Money Invitational.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 9
The Cavs' tough schedule to start the season began with a 39-31 loss to Arlington Martin and a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele last week.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Odessa High faces biggest test of season against visiting Keller High
Odessa High football coach Dusty Ortiz has been adamant, whenever asked, that the Bronchos have to play better teams to improve as a program. Teams with top athletes and playoff histories that will give Odessa High the test it needs in preparation for the run through District 2-6A. Ortiz inherited...
Late defensive stands seal Lubbock High football win over Levelland
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL NON-DISTRICT LUBBOCK HIGH 21, LEVELLAND 14 Keith Ramirez scored the go-ahead touchdown with 7:35 remaining, and the Westerners defense made a late stop to preserve the win Thursday...
Comments / 0