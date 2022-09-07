ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 3

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 3 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Abilene Cooper defeated Central 41-38 in overtime Vernon defeated Lake View 23-12 Bangs defeated Grape Creek 53-6 Coleman defeated Brady 56-24 Wall defeated Jim Ned 3-0 TLCA defeated Winters 36-34 […]
Where to watch/listen: TCU vs. Tarleton

TCU will play their first home game at Amon G. Carter Stadium as they host the Tarleton Texans. The Frogs are coming off a big 38-13 win over Colorado last week in their 2022 season opener. The Frogs started slow but outscored the Buffaloes 31-7 in the second half, with Colorado's lone touchdown coming with just 1:13 remaining in the game. Tarleton enters the game coming off a 29-13 win over Mississippi Valley State last weekend. The meeting between the Frogs and Texans will be the first meeting between the two programs and the first time TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has coached against the school. Defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie's father Joe, coached at Tarleton for 44 years and is in the school's Hall of Fame.
