Volusia County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida man who replaced teen's medication with laxatives found guilty

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has been found guilty after a woman reported that her 14-year-old son's medication had been tampered with back in 2019. Craig Allen Ripple, 54, was found guilty of child abuse and child neglect three years after the woman showed police footage of Ripple suspiciously removing items from her son's bedroom, Flagler County Deputies said.
fox35orlando.com

Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
click orlando

Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Person hit, killed while walking across Florida’s Turnpike after crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A person was hit and killed while walking across Florida’s Turnpike following a crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the person had previously lost control of their car and crashed into the road shoulder. After the crash, troopers said the person walked across the southbound lanes, crossed the median and walked into the northbound lanes, where they were hit by an SUV.
fox35orlando.com

Florida man charged in shootings at Orlando hotel that left 2 brothers dead

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida deputies have arrested a man on charges of murder in the shooting deaths of two brothers in July outside a hotel in Orlando. Rafael Villaverde, 24, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 2, and booked into jail on second-degree nuder in the death of 21-year-old Dylan Michael Jimenez, and second-degree felony murder in the death of 28-year-old Bryan Matthew Richardson.
villages-news.com

Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘A heinous crime’: 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of stabbing his grandmother to death in Rockledge in what police described as “a heinous crime.”. Rockledge Police Chief Joseph LaSata said the teen, identified as Jaylin Christian, is facing a charge of first-degree murder for killing his grandmother, Muriel Emerson, 57, in the Rockledge home that they shared.
