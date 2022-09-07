Read full article on original website
Related
Couple brought 2-year-old to drug deal, Polk County sheriff says
A couple was arrested after bringing a 2-year-old to a drug deal, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Police in Florida arrest 160 in seven-day human trafficking sting operation
A Disney employee, two teachers, and two law enforcement officers were among the 160 arrested in a recent seven-day human trafficking sting operation in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man who replaced teen's medication with laxatives found guilty
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has been found guilty after a woman reported that her 14-year-old son's medication had been tampered with back in 2019. Craig Allen Ripple, 54, was found guilty of child abuse and child neglect three years after the woman showed police footage of Ripple suspiciously removing items from her son's bedroom, Flagler County Deputies said.
Video of Florida deputy running after suspect goes viral on TikTok
After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the sheriff's office released video of the chase from the deputy's perspective.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Florida father, son stomped on victim 'until he’s unconscious' at wedding reception, sheriff says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father and son who are accused of severely beating a man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen on Saturday have still not been found. Volusia County deputies are looking for Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, who both live in Sanford. The sheriff's office says the father and son beat up Tyler Kaltenbach, whose family shared photos of his injuries.
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
wogx.com
'I was terrified!': Florida mom says stranger attacked her at Orlando park
An Orlando, Florida mother says she wanted to bring her young children to the park for the very first time together. Instead, she says she was attacked by a stranger in the parking lot.
click orlando
Woman attacked on Orange County trail took photo of suspect, leading to arrest, affidavit shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The female jogger who was attacked on an Orange County trail Sunday night managed to take a picture of her attacker, which helped deputies find the suspect, according to an arrest affidavit. The attack happened around 5 p.m. on the Little Econ Greenway Trail, deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Bowling Green, Florida.
Person hit, killed while walking across Florida’s Turnpike after crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A person was hit and killed while walking across Florida’s Turnpike following a crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the person had previously lost control of their car and crashed into the road shoulder. After the crash, troopers said the person walked across the southbound lanes, crossed the median and walked into the northbound lanes, where they were hit by an SUV.
wogx.com
Car crashes after Florida couple shot at while driving in Eustis
Witnesses said a car crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday along S. Bay St. in Eustis. Two people exited with injuries that those witness said appeared to be from gunshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police searching for suspect after person shot during Orlando carjacking
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking for a suspect after a person was shot during an armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon, Orlando police said. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Prospect Avenue. One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
WATCH LIVE: Police providing update on crime scene investigation at Rockledge home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police have set up a crime scene investigation in a Rockledge neighborhood. Officers are set to provide an update on the investigation at 10:30 a.m. Officers were called to a home along South Carolina Avenue off of Fiske Boulevard early Thursday. Channel 9 has reached...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man charged in shootings at Orlando hotel that left 2 brothers dead
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida deputies have arrested a man on charges of murder in the shooting deaths of two brothers in July outside a hotel in Orlando. Rafael Villaverde, 24, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 2, and booked into jail on second-degree nuder in the death of 21-year-old Dylan Michael Jimenez, and second-degree felony murder in the death of 28-year-old Bryan Matthew Richardson.
Florida neighborhood evacuated after explosives found
A neighborhood in Brevard County was evacuated late Wednesday morning after authorities said explosives were found in a backyard.
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation
A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
4th victim of Florida serial killer identified after 15 years, police say
Police say they have identified another victim of a Florida serial killer 15 years after the remains of eight men were found in 2007.
‘A heinous crime’: 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing grandmother to death in Rockledge
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is accused of stabbing his grandmother to death in Rockledge in what police described as “a heinous crime.”. Rockledge Police Chief Joseph LaSata said the teen, identified as Jaylin Christian, is facing a charge of first-degree murder for killing his grandmother, Muriel Emerson, 57, in the Rockledge home that they shared.
Comments / 0