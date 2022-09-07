Read full article on original website
Detroit Health Department hosting block party with free health screenings, music & more
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department is hosting a block party for Detroiters that will include free health screenings, dental screenings, and vaccinations, along with music, food, and more!The block party will take place this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., on John R Street between Mack Avenue and Erskine, which is near the Detroit Health Department located at 100 Mack.Here's what the family-friendly block party will include:Free vaccinations including flu, Monkeypox, and COVID-19Free dental screeningsFree health screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and health educationFree smoke detectors, gun locks, and public safety educationLive entertainment, music, and...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Drip fashion event celebrates black entrepreneurs at Riverside Marina on Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Black Leaders Detroit (BLD) is hosting a fashion event celebrating black designers and entrepreneurs in Detroit. Detroit Drip is being held at the Riverside Marina on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registered businesses will showcase a model in an outfit of their choice.
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lobster-tail pastries, bubble cakes are favorites at Luca Pastry
ANN ARBOR, MI --With lobster tail pastries and birthday cake macarons, Ann Arbor’s Luca Pastry is an Italian-inspired pastry paradise. Luca Pastry, which opened first in Canton and came to Ann Arbor in March, serves a variety of Italian pastries, such as cannoli, macarons and two types of lobster tail.
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
BJ's Wholesale Club in Canton opens Friday: Here's what to know
BJ's Wholesale Club on Friday will open its newest Michigan location on a busy stretch of Ford Road in Canton. The more than 100,000-square-foot store at 43690 Ford Road is in the same complex as Target and Lowes. Previously, it was the location of a former JC Penney store that was repurposed, said Peter Frangie, BJ's Wholesale Club vice president of communications. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit woman shares recovery story following a unique brain surgery
Royal Oak, Mich. – A woman from Royal Oak had her malignant brain tumor removed at the Henry Ford Cancer Center, here is the story of her groundbreaking surgery and recovery. Janae Nelson is a speech-language pathologist, so you can imagine her frustration when she started noticing trouble with...
Detroit News
Clawson restaurant named one of the country's best by Bon Appetit magazine
Bon Appetit magazine this week released its list of the country's 50 best new restaurants, and one local new gem has made the cut. Sozai sushi restaurant in Clawson has been making news since chef and owner Hajime Sato debuted a year and a half ago. Forget California rolls and...
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
candgnews.com
Eastpointe middle, high school students return to hybrid format
EASTPOINTE — The 2022-23 school year for one Eastpointe Community Schools elementary school began with a donation from AT&T Michigan Pioneers. On Aug. 31, Lori Doughty, AT&T Michigan external/regulatory affairs director, was at Pleasantview Elementary School to donate 50 backpacks filled with folders, paper, pencils and other essential school supplies.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new Royal Oak restaurant has a sophisticated Italian-inspired menu
With a tight menu of tantalizing dishes and a chic, non-fussy atmosphere, you would never guess that beppé is Dom Morelli’s first restaurant. The now 23 year-old, says he got the itch to open his own place at an early age. “So my dad has been a restaurateur,...
michiganchronicle.com
Meet Your New Best Friend at Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control During National Adoption Weekend
Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control (Friends of DACC), the nonprofit organization that supports Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC), and Best Friends Animal Society, are teaming up for another adoption campaign on Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18 encouraging future pet owners to adopt, not buy, their next family member.
Detroit's Marygrove College paved way for Black female students in 1968
Fifty-four years ago, Valerie Deering, arrived at the front doors of the Madame Cadillac building at Marygrove College in Detroit. Her father, she said, carried her bags up to the room she would call her "home away from home" for the next four years, after graduating from Cass Technical High School. Initially, Deering says, her plan was to attend Michigan State University, but something special landed her at Marygrove. ...
secondwavemedia.com
After 26 years in the business, restaurant industry vet celebrates opening their own pizzeria
What’s happening: After more than 20 years in the restaurant industry, Chad Ryan finally has something to call his own. He’s cooked, bussed tables, washed dishes — “Anything in a restaurant, I’ve done,” he says — but now Ryan is the proud owner of Mama Cookin’ Papa Eatin’, an Italian-style pizzeria and eatery that operates out of the kitchen at Stardust Liquor Shop in Sterling Heights. Currently operating under a “soft-opening,” a grand opening celebration is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12.
‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
whmi.com
Brighton's Smokin Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival Returns
Brighton's 16th Annual Smokin' Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival will fire up on Friday in downtown Brighton. The event is put on by the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and will run from 5 to 11pm Friday and from noon to 11pm Saturday. Organizers say award-winning barbecue will once...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building bunk beds this weekend. Here's why
Hammers will be flying on Saturday as volunteers in metro Detroit and across the nation turn out to build thousands of bunk beds for needy families. Over 200 North American chapters of the nonprofit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace are organizing a "day of building." In Metro Detroit, the group's western Wayne County chapter is hoping to complete 50 bunk beds. Individuals can help by dropping off twin-sized, bed-in-bag sets or volunteering their time building.
fox2detroit.com
Lafayette Coney Island voluntarily closes following failed health inspection, sources say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island, a Detroit institution, voluntarily closed on Wednesday following a failed health inspection, according to FOX 2 sources. FOX 2 learned Lafayette Coney Island, one of two landmark coney islands in the heart of Downtown Detroit, was closed Wednesday after initially receiving a tip about the closure.
