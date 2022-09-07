ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI

CBS Detroit

Detroit Health Department hosting block party with free health screenings, music & more

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department is hosting a block party for Detroiters that will include free health screenings, dental screenings, and vaccinations, along with music, food, and more!The block party will take place this Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., on John R Street between Mack Avenue and Erskine, which is near the Detroit Health Department located at 100 Mack.Here's what the family-friendly block party will include:Free vaccinations including flu, Monkeypox, and COVID-19Free dental screeningsFree health screenings, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and health educationFree smoke detectors, gun locks, and public safety educationLive entertainment, music, and...
DETROIT, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

BJ's Wholesale Club in Canton opens Friday: Here's what to know

BJ's Wholesale Club on Friday will open its newest Michigan location on a busy stretch of Ford Road in Canton. The more than 100,000-square-foot store at 43690 Ford Road is in the same complex as Target and Lowes. Previously, it was the location of a former JC Penney store that was repurposed, said Peter Frangie, BJ's Wholesale Club vice president of communications. ...
CANTON, MI
MLive

Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
ANN ARBOR, MI
candgnews.com

Eastpointe middle, high school students return to hybrid format

EASTPOINTE — The 2022-23 school year for one Eastpointe Community Schools elementary school began with a donation from AT&T Michigan Pioneers. On Aug. 31, Lori Doughty, AT&T Michigan external/regulatory affairs director, was at Pleasantview Elementary School to donate 50 backpacks filled with folders, paper, pencils and other essential school supplies.
EASTPOINTE, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Meet Your New Best Friend at Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control During National Adoption Weekend

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control (Friends of DACC), the nonprofit organization that supports Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC), and Best Friends Animal Society, are teaming up for another adoption campaign on Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18 encouraging future pet owners to adopt, not buy, their next family member.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit's Marygrove College paved way for Black female students in 1968

Fifty-four years ago, Valerie Deering, arrived at the front doors of the Madame Cadillac building at Marygrove College in Detroit.  Her father, she said, carried her bags up to the room she would call her "home away from home" for the next four years, after graduating from Cass Technical High School. Initially, Deering says, her plan was to attend Michigan State University, but something special landed her at Marygrove.  ...
DETROIT, MI
secondwavemedia.com

After 26 years in the business, restaurant industry vet celebrates opening their own pizzeria

What’s happening: After more than 20 years in the restaurant industry, Chad Ryan finally has something to call his own. He’s cooked, bussed tables, washed dishes — “Anything in a restaurant, I’ve done,” he says — but now Ryan is the proud owner of Mama Cookin’ Papa Eatin’, an Italian-style pizzeria and eatery that operates out of the kitchen at Stardust Liquor Shop in Sterling Heights. Currently operating under a “soft-opening,” a grand opening celebration is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
ANN ARBOR, MI
whmi.com

Brighton's Smokin Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival Returns

Brighton's 16th Annual Smokin' Jazz & Barbecue Blues Festival will fire up on Friday in downtown Brighton. The event is put on by the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and will run from 5 to 11pm Friday and from noon to 11pm Saturday. Organizers say award-winning barbecue will once...
BRIGHTON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is building bunk beds this weekend. Here's why

Hammers will be flying on Saturday as volunteers in metro Detroit and across the nation turn out to build thousands of bunk beds for needy families. Over 200 North American chapters of the nonprofit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace are organizing a "day of building." In Metro Detroit, the group's western Wayne County chapter is hoping to complete 50 bunk beds. Individuals can help by dropping off twin-sized, bed-in-bag sets or volunteering their time building.
WESTLAND, MI

