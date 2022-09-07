Dan Lanning is officially 1-0 at Autzen Stadium, and Oregon Ducks fans can breathe a little easier after the team blew away the Eastern Washington Eagles, 70-14, on Saturday evening. While a lot of players had excellent performances – hard not to when you put up 70 – the Ducks Wire Player of the Game goes to the man under center, quarterback Bo Nix. Nix completed 28 out of 33 passing attempts, throwing for 277 yards and five touchdowns in an all-around dominating performance in the first half. Ty Thompson (5-7 for 63 yards) and Jay Butterfield (1-1 for 1 yard) each got...

EUGENE, OR ・ 24 MINUTES AGO