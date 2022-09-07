ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

luxury-houses.net

Stunning Mediterranean-style Home in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.45M

The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home beautifully designed and finished now available for sale. This home located at 107 Livery Cir, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,089 square feet of living spaces. Call Victor Gudino, Krysta Gudino – Nancy & Associates Realty (Phone: 708 279-9191)for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
OAK BROOK, IL
wcsjnews.com

Recent Electrical Supplier Agreement in Village of Seneca

For the last couple of weeks, Seneca Village Hall has been receiving phone calls regarding a new municipal electricity supply program. Last month, Constellation NewEnergy and Seneca entered into a municipal electricity supply program agreement effective, with meter readings, this October. However, the Village's previous electrical supplier, Dynegy Energy, started...
SENECA, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Roseland’s Ware Ranch Steak House Welcomes Back Customers 2 Years After Fire And Looting Shut It Down

ROSELAND — Roseland’s only sit-down family restaurant is back and open for business after a two-year hiatus prompted by a devastating fire and looting. Judy Ware, co-owner of Ware Ranch Steak House at 11147 S. Michigan Ave., spent the past two years trying to get her and her husband Victor Ware’s business back on its feet. After dealing with construction delays and issues with insurance that stalled the process, the restaurant is open again.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend

Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
GENEVA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Sandwich Fair sees jump in day one attendance

The Sandwich Fair Ticket Office estimates that 21,055 people attended the first day of the fair on Wednesday. That's up 2,158 people from Wednesday's attendance last year after the fair was off for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's also up from 2019 which saw and estimated 18,129 attendees.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

No one hurt in deck fire in Plano

No one was hurt, but a deck on the side of a home was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of S. Cook Street in Plano. Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District Fire Chief Greg Witek says the fire was prevented from starting the home on fire. It happened at around four in the afternoon.
PLANO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Major Upgrades Could Be Coming To West Side Park in Morris

Major improvements could be coming to West Side Park near Morris Grade School in the future. The Morris City Council last night approved a resolution authorizing the OSLAD grant or Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program. Mayor Chris Brown explained what improvements could be made if they received the...
MORRIS, IL
valpo.life

Officials to Break Ground on New McDonald’s

The City of Crown Point is excited to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for a new McDonald’s to be located on the southeast corner of Delaware Parkway and 109th Avenue. This new restaurant is the beginning of continued development in the Beacon Hill Business District, which is set to see a TownePlace Suites and a Texas Roadhouse built in the near future.
CROWN POINT, IN
starvedrock.media

Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor

Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
PERU, IL
WGN News

‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris.  “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.”  Thursday was the first […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Will County Green helping residents safely recycle electronics

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you have chemicals or electronics you want to get rid of, Will County Green can help.The Recyclepalooza event is coming to New Lenox this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.It gives Will County neighbors the chance to safely recycle items, including TVs and paint.You can find the full list of acceptable items and make an appointment at willcountygreen.com.
WILL COUNTY, IL

