FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
Last day for Panera Bread at the Louis Joliet Mall is TuesdayJennifer GeerJoliet, IL
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
ELEVATE Business Expo on 8/27Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Skating Rink Reopens After Remodel: ‘The Rink Is For The Community’
CHATHAM — After a months-long hiatus, a beloved skating rink has reopened on the South Side with a fresh look. The Rink, 1122 E. 87th St., reopened Sept. 1 after closing in November. Owners Curtis and Ramona Pouncy celebrated the occasion with a grand reopening, welcoming about 400 young people back to the space.
959theriver.com
Sip Cocktails at Some of Joliet’s Most Beautiful, Historic Homes on Saturday
One of the coolest and most historic neighborhoods in Joliet is the Cathedral Area. There are many beautiful, historic homes and mansions that were built by import people of the city’s founding years, and they all offer something unique in terms of history and architecture. There’s also a group...
Corn Festival Crackerbox Derby to be held October 1 in Goold Park
The Corn Festival Crackerbox Derby will be held, starting with car inspection at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1 in Goold Park, west of the swimming pool. Runs will start at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded for first and second place winners and ribbons will be awarded for first through sixth place. Some cash prizes will be awarded.
WSPY NEWS
Train operators and longtime board member honored at Sandwich Fair opening ceremony Wednesday
Longtime Sandwich Fair train operators Norm and Allen Otto were honored at the fair's annual opening ceremony Wednesday morning. Sandwich Fair Board Member Harold Dannewitz emcees the ceremony. He says the Ottos have been a big part of the fair for a long time. Their father Augie began the tradition of bringing the train to the fair.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Mediterranean-style Home in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.45M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home beautifully designed and finished now available for sale. This home located at 107 Livery Cir, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,089 square feet of living spaces. Call Victor Gudino, Krysta Gudino – Nancy & Associates Realty (Phone: 708 279-9191)for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
tmpresale.com
A Very Rialto Christmas! There Is No Place Like Home in Joliet, IL Nov 21, 2022 – presale password
The A Very Rialto Christmas! There Is No Place Like Home presale code that we’ve gotten so many requests for is here! While this limited time presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to order tickets for A Very Rialto Christmas! There Is No Place Like Home before anyone else!
wcsjnews.com
Recent Electrical Supplier Agreement in Village of Seneca
For the last couple of weeks, Seneca Village Hall has been receiving phone calls regarding a new municipal electricity supply program. Last month, Constellation NewEnergy and Seneca entered into a municipal electricity supply program agreement effective, with meter readings, this October. However, the Village's previous electrical supplier, Dynegy Energy, started...
blockclubchicago.org
Roseland’s Ware Ranch Steak House Welcomes Back Customers 2 Years After Fire And Looting Shut It Down
ROSELAND — Roseland’s only sit-down family restaurant is back and open for business after a two-year hiatus prompted by a devastating fire and looting. Judy Ware, co-owner of Ware Ranch Steak House at 11147 S. Michigan Ave., spent the past two years trying to get her and her husband Victor Ware’s business back on its feet. After dealing with construction delays and issues with insurance that stalled the process, the restaurant is open again.
Southwest Suburban-Family Owned Pizza Restaurant Threatened By Inflation, Rising Costs
The owner of Little Joe's pizzeria in Chicago's southwest suburbs says that her restaurant was fortunate to make it through the COVID pandemic, but now the business is threatened instead by inflation and skyrocketing costs. Sue Vazquez said she’s doing her best to keep her doors open, but admits it...
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
wgnradio.com
Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend
Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wcsjnews.com
Sandwich Fair sees jump in day one attendance
The Sandwich Fair Ticket Office estimates that 21,055 people attended the first day of the fair on Wednesday. That's up 2,158 people from Wednesday's attendance last year after the fair was off for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's also up from 2019 which saw and estimated 18,129 attendees.
WSPY NEWS
No one hurt in deck fire in Plano
No one was hurt, but a deck on the side of a home was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of S. Cook Street in Plano. Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District Fire Chief Greg Witek says the fire was prevented from starting the home on fire. It happened at around four in the afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
South Side steakhouse set to reopen after fire, looting shut it down in 2020
CHICAGO - A Roseland steak house is set to welcome back customers after a fire and looting shut it down back in 2020. The owners of the Ware Ranch Steak House have spent the last two years trying to get their business back up and running. Now, thanks to a...
wcsjnews.com
Major Upgrades Could Be Coming To West Side Park in Morris
Major improvements could be coming to West Side Park near Morris Grade School in the future. The Morris City Council last night approved a resolution authorizing the OSLAD grant or Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program. Mayor Chris Brown explained what improvements could be made if they received the...
valpo.life
Officials to Break Ground on New McDonald’s
The City of Crown Point is excited to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for a new McDonald’s to be located on the southeast corner of Delaware Parkway and 109th Avenue. This new restaurant is the beginning of continued development in the Beacon Hill Business District, which is set to see a TownePlace Suites and a Texas Roadhouse built in the near future.
starvedrock.media
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
Will County Green helping residents safely recycle electronics
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you have chemicals or electronics you want to get rid of, Will County Green can help.The Recyclepalooza event is coming to New Lenox this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.It gives Will County neighbors the chance to safely recycle items, including TVs and paint.You can find the full list of acceptable items and make an appointment at willcountygreen.com.
Chicago buses migrants to Burr Ridge, mayor 'unhappy' village wasn't notified
While Mayor Gary Grasso said he will continue to welcome migrants in Burr Ridge with open arms, he said he would have appreciated a heads up that they'd be coming.
