Read full article on original website
Related
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now
Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September
September is almost here, and a new month means new titles on our favorite streaming services. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix next month. The new month will bring a ton of anticipated titles to the website and app. Netflix originals such as “Blonde,” the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe biopic, and “Do Revenge,” a dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes make their way to the streaming service this month.
Critics and viewers agree: The #1 Netflix movie and #1 TV show are both awful
Kevin Hart, in one project after another for Netflix, has consistently guaranteed one of the most precious commodities for the streaming service: An influx of viewer attention. His latest, for example, is Me Time, a comedic romp in which he stars with Mark Wahlberg playing his once-upon-a-time best friend. Critics hate it. Viewers are trashing it.
RELATED PEOPLE
41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – don’t miss these 10 titles
With the arrival of September tomorrow, a whopping 41 new titles are set to hit Netflix — just on September 1 alone. Furthermore, the slew of new content to check out includes original Netflix movies, like Fenced In from Brazil and the romantic comedy Love in the Villa, plus popular third-party titles like Road House and Scarface.
Best Shows on Netflix (September 2022)
A list of the best shows on Netflix in September 2022, including 'Stranger Things', 'Umbrella Academy', 'Better Call Saul', and many more good Netflix shows.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
tvinsider.com
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Is Now Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch It
Looking to check out a new movie? Where the Crawdads Sing could be your next at-home movie night experience. The film, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Delia Owens, arrived to video on demand on Tuesday, September 6, making it a perfect end-of-summer viewing experience. Where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022
August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide. Hulu has a...
These 6 countries demand that Netflix remove certain ‘offensive’ movies and shows
A six-nation council of Arab nations has issued a joint statement calling on Netflix to remove certain “offensive” titles on the streaming service. An action that, while it didn’t specify which Netflix titles it was targeting, nevertheless seemed aimed at ones that depict gay and lesbian relationships.
makeuseof.com
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Netflix's 'Wendell & Wild' Brings the Chills With Frightening Teaser Trailer
Are you ready to get spooky? Netflix is! The streamer is kicking off its annual "Netflix & Chills" campaign by dropping the first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated animated film Wendell & Wild. Directed by The Nightmare Before Christmas filmmaker Henry Selick, and written by Selick and Jordan Peele, Wendell...
What’s New to Netflix this Weekend of September 9-11
For a weekend to remember, here are the shows new to Netflix that we could watch during this very solemn weekend. Note that we have included all shows that we know are new to Netflix this weekend as of September 8, 6:30 PM, so apologies if Netflix ended up adding new shows for you to […] The post What’s New to Netflix this Weekend of September 9-11 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New on Netflix in September 2022: Every movie and TV series coming this month
Netflix is gearing up for a busy end to 2022.September seems to be a calm before the storm-of-sorts – the storm being a deluge of films set to be awards contenders when Oscar season rolls around.The first of the streaming service’s high-profile films, set to arrive in the tail-end of the year, will be Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, starring Ana de Armas.Elsewhere, there is a bunch of non-Netflix films set to be added over the course of the month, as well as the return of everyone’s favourite Karate Kid spin-off TV series.This list has been compiled by...
Collider
'The Simpsons' Season 33 to Stream on Disney+ This October
This year's edition of the D23 Expo has finally arrived, and several exciting announcements have already come out of the three-day-long event. Among them is the Season 33 streaming release date for The Simpsons. Disney shared that the long-running series will release season 33 on Disney+ on October 5. Along with the release, they also shared a season poster featuring the show's core characters.
Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like
In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
Netflix Reveals Spooky Fall Lineup of Shows, Movies
September is here, as well as pumpkin spice lattes, Spirit Halloween stores, and release dates for spooky shows and movies. Netflix released their fall lineup for all things scary and creepy. One of the most anticipated shows for this spooky season is Tim Burton’s spinoff from The Addams Family, Wednesday....
EbonyLife’s Mo Abudu on Toronto Premiere ‘The King’s Horseman’ and Legacy of Late Director Biyi Bandele
The weeks leading up to a world premiere are typically a time of celebration and anticipation for the filmmakers, particularly when that premiere is taking place at the Toronto Film Festival. But for the team behind “Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman,” which is produced by Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Films and Netflix and will screen in the festival’s Special Presentations section, there will be a long shadow cast across the red carpet on opening night. Just weeks ahead of the film’s world premiere on Sept. 10, director Biyi Bandele died in Lagos, Nigeria. His sudden, tragic passing on the eve of what...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Sandman’ finally dethrones ‘Stranger Things’ from the top of the streaming ratings
The Sandman sat atop the Netflix charts for most of August. The long-awaited live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved horror/fantasy comic proved to be a huge hit, with viewership spiking in its second week after strong word-of-mouth filtered through the viewing public. Now, we have an idea how it’s...
Comments / 0