TV Series

BGR.com

The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now

Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September

September is almost here, and a new month means new titles on our favorite streaming services. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix next month. The new month will bring a ton of anticipated titles to the website and app. Netflix originals such as “Blonde,” the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe biopic, and “Do Revenge,” a dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes make their way to the streaming service this month.
THEATER & DANCE
BGR.com

Critics and viewers agree: The #1 Netflix movie and #1 TV show are both awful

Kevin Hart, in one project after another for Netflix, has consistently guaranteed one of the most precious commodities for the streaming service: An influx of viewer attention. His latest, for example, is Me Time, a comedic romp in which he stars with Mark Wahlberg playing his once-upon-a-time best friend. Critics hate it. Viewers are trashing it.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022

August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide. Hulu has a...
TV & VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022

By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

Netflix's 'Wendell & Wild' Brings the Chills With Frightening Teaser Trailer

Are you ready to get spooky? Netflix is! The streamer is kicking off its annual "Netflix & Chills" campaign by dropping the first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated animated film Wendell & Wild. Directed by The Nightmare Before Christmas filmmaker Henry Selick, and written by Selick and Jordan Peele, Wendell...
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

What’s New to Netflix this Weekend of September 9-11

For a weekend to remember, here are the shows new to Netflix that we could watch during this very solemn weekend. Note that we have included all shows that we know are new to Netflix this weekend as of September 8, 6:30 PM, so apologies if Netflix ended up adding new shows for you to […] The post What’s New to Netflix this Weekend of September 9-11 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

New on Netflix in September 2022: Every movie and TV series coming this month

Netflix is gearing up for a busy end to 2022.September seems to be a calm before the storm-of-sorts – the storm being a deluge of films set to be awards contenders when Oscar season rolls around.The first of the streaming service’s high-profile films, set to arrive in the tail-end of the year, will be Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, starring Ana de Armas.Elsewhere, there is a bunch of non-Netflix films set to be added over the course of the month, as well as the return of everyone’s favourite Karate Kid spin-off TV series.This list has been compiled by...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Simpsons' Season 33 to Stream on Disney+ This October

This year's edition of the D23 Expo has finally arrived, and several exciting announcements have already come out of the three-day-long event. Among them is the Season 33 streaming release date for The Simpsons. Disney shared that the long-running series will release season 33 on Disney+ on October 5. Along with the release, they also shared a season poster featuring the show's core characters.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like

In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals Spooky Fall Lineup of Shows, Movies

September is here, as well as pumpkin spice lattes, Spirit Halloween stores, and release dates for spooky shows and movies. Netflix released their fall lineup for all things scary and creepy. One of the most anticipated shows for this spooky season is Tim Burton’s spinoff from The Addams Family, Wednesday....
MOVIES
Variety

EbonyLife’s Mo Abudu on Toronto Premiere ‘The King’s Horseman’ and Legacy of Late Director Biyi Bandele

The weeks leading up to a world premiere are typically a time of celebration and anticipation for the filmmakers, particularly when that premiere is taking place at the Toronto Film Festival. But for the team behind “Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman,” which is produced by Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Films and Netflix and will screen in the festival’s Special Presentations section, there will be a long shadow cast across the red carpet on opening night. Just weeks ahead of the film’s world premiere on Sept. 10, director Biyi Bandele died in Lagos, Nigeria. His sudden, tragic passing on the eve of what...
MOVIES

