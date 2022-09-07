Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Reason why Roman Reigns defeated Drew Mcintyre at WWE Clash at the Castle
Many fans were surprised to see Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle event, the first major PPV event in the UK since 1992. The show has been widely praised but it did end on a...
WWE・
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: Triple H Meets Up With Former WWE Champion
The boss wants him back. WWE has a long history of celebrities being included on their shows where they have a chance. It is a smart way to go, as outside fans are going to possibly be included in the audience. That is the kind of thing that WWE knows how to do rather well, and now they seem interested in bringing another big name back into the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Host City For WWE Royal Rumble Revealed
The Royal Rumble, one of WWE's most-anticipated premium live events of the year, will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28, 2023. The news was announced via press release. This will be the fourth Rumble hosted by San Antonio and the third time the event...
PWMania
First Match Announced for WWE Extreme Rules
The first bout of WWE Extreme Rules has been confirmed. Ronda Rousey defeated Xia Li, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Lacey Evans to win a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match on Friday night’s post-Clash at the Castle edition of SmackDown on FOX. As a result of her victory, Ronda Rousey is now the new number one contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship held by Liv Morgan. Lacey Evans made her return Friday night after being away since mid-July.
WNBA Finals Preview: Everything to Know for Sun vs. Aces
It’s Jonquel Jones vs. A’Ja Wilson. Connecticut vs. Las Vegas. And it’s two teams searching for their first WNBA titles.
Saturday: It's an electric atmosphere for Texas football in Austin
Gerry just called in from the stadium and the area surrounding it ahead of today's Texas football game versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Next Challenger For Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns has been the man to beat in WWE for some time now, and The Tribal Chief recently celebrated two years as Universal Champion. Reigns successfully defended his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, and now fans are wondering who will be next to step up and challenge for the title.
WWE・
Houston vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info
Houston vs. Texas Tech football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 10 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: FS1 Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowHouston: Watch for Clayton Tune to build his connection with receiver Nathaniel Dell early ...
