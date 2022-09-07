Read full article on original website
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
Blanchett, Farrell win acting honors at Venice Film Festival
Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell won the top acting prizes at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday. Blanchett won for her performance as a renowned conductor in Todd Field’s “TÁR” and Farrell for playing a man who is broken up with by his longtime friend in Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
Hollywood Bets Toronto Film Festival Can Recapture Its Pre-COVID Glory
Producers, studio executives and agents are hoping that when they touch down in Canada this week for the Toronto International Film Festival, things will look a lot like they did in 2019. That was the last time that the annual celebration of all things movies was at full capacity, with star-studded red carpets, packed premieres and the kind of late-night parties and boozy dinners that help grease the wheels for dealmaking. COVID changed all of that, leading to a nearly three-year hiatus for one of the major hubs of film sales and awards season launches. Last year, TIFF returned in-person,...
Cohen Media Group Buys U.S. Rights to Toronto Film ‘Driving Madeleine’ From Pathe (EXCLUSIVE)
Cohen Media Group has acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Driving Madeleine,” a stirring new drama directed Oscar-nominated filmmaker Christian Carion (“Joyeux Noel”), and starring Dany Boon (“Bienvenue chez les ch’tis”). The film is playing in the Official Selection at the Toronto Film Festival. Besides “Joyeux Noel,” Carion’s wide-ranging films include the Cold War spy thriller “Farewell,” the World War II tale “Come What May,” the mystery “My Son,” and the rural drama “The Girl from Paris.” “Driving Madeleine” stars Boon as Charles, a taxi driver in Paris who is struggling under mounting stress. His debts are coming due, his driver’s license is in danger of being suspended...
Czech 2021 Oscar Entry ‘Zátopek’ Sells To Gravitas For US & Myriad For International
LA-based distribution company Myriad Pictures has picked up international rights to Zátopek, the Czech Republic’s 2021 Oscar Entry. The film has also sold in the US to Gravitas Ventures. The deal was negotiated between John McGrath of UTA, on behalf of the producers, and Scott Bedno, Senior Vice President of Sales & Acquisitions at Myriad Pictures Zátopek follows the story of four-time Olympic champion Emil Zátopek. It is the seventh film by prolific Czech director David Ondříček. The film stars Václav Neužil (Dabing Street), Martha Issová (Dukla 61), and Australian James Frecheville (The Dry, Animal Kingdom, Adore, Peaky Blinders, Black’ 47). Zátopek dominated...
Tyler Perry Shares Thoughtful Comments On The Movie He’s Waited 27 Years To Make
Tyler Perry shared thoughtful comments on the movie he's waited 27 years to make.
‘Babylon’ First Look: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Ring In the Era of Talkies for Damien Chazelle’s Epic Ode to Old Hollywood
The lush land of 1920s Hollywood is now getting a modern A-lister take thanks to Oscar winner Damien Chazelle. The “La La Land” director helms highly-anticipated epic “Babylon” starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt as two movie stars at the opposite ends of fame. The film is set for a December 25 limited release and a wide release January 6, 2023, making the feature a buzzed-about Oscars contender. The period piece focuses on the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. While the specific plot details remain under wraps, IndieWire can confirm that Robbie plays aspiring...
Ana de Armas Calls Out MPAA’s NC-17 Rating for Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film ‘Blonde’
Ana de Armas has questioned why Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, in which she plays the lead, has received an NC-17 rating from the MPAA. The actress was asked about the rating in a recent interview, and she suggested that there are much more intense films that still managed to get an R rating. “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde,” she told French magazine L’Officiel, per The Hollywood Reporter. “But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”
The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022
Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
New Saw movie coming Halloween 2023
Buckle up horror movie fans because Jigsaw is returning to the big screen with a new set of deadly games. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced that a new Saw movie is in the works and is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 27, 2023 – just in time for the spooky season.
A24 Strikes Multi-Picture Deal With Canada’s Sphere Films (EXCLUSIVE)
Under the deal, Sphere Films will theatrically release pics including Charlotte Wells’ Cannes breakout “Aftersun,” which is currently screening as part of TIFF, and Ari Aster’s “Disappointment Blvd.” starring Joaquin Phoenix. The latter is believed to be A24’s biggest production to date. More...
'Pinocchio': Live-Action Cast Praise Animated Classic in New Featurette
With Disney+ Day in full swing, and Disney's live-action Pinocchio remake debuting on the streaming platform, a brand-new featurette has been released, which features a deeper insight into the new film as they remind viewers about honoring the roots of the animated classic. The featurette features prominent actors from the...
Toronto Film Festival Lineup Packed With Oscar Hopefuls at Different Stages of Their Journey
Oscar hopefuls have been omnipresent at the Toronto International Film Festival for more than 40 years. Chariots of Fire (1981), American Beauty (1999) and Green Book (2018) all had their world premieres at TIFF and went on to win best picture, as did numerous other films which passed through the fest early in their runs. Indeed, of the last 10 best picture winners, only two, 2014’s Birdman and 2021’s CODA, did not screen at the highest-profile fest north of the border, and of the eight that did, three, 2013’s 12 Years a Slave, Green Book and 2020’s Nomadland, were first...
Meet the Oscar Season’s Newest Power Player: The Academy Screening Room
At Telluride, people couldn’t stop talking about Cate Blanchett in Todd Field’s “TÁR,” or Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking.” However, one of the most intriguing sources of buzz wasn’t a film at all: Everyone had an opinion about the Academy’s screening room, the world’s most-curated streaming site that’s unavailable by subscription. More than ever, Academy members are comfortable streaming Oscar contenders at home — and that means things are about get really complicated. Figuring out how to engage voters who can browse their options like a Netflix queue will be one of the biggest challenges this season. Any Oscar-contending film also contends with...
‘Inside Out’ Sequel Set by Pixar for June 2024
“Inside Out 2” was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday by star Amy Poehler and Pixar head Pete Docter, with a theatrical release set for June 2024. Back in 2015, the first installment of the animated adventure, co-directed by Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen and written by Michael Arndt, starred Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she faced her feelings about growing up and moving to San Francisco for her dad’s new job.
The Toronto Film Festival Is Out to Prove Its Worth to the International Film Industry
For their mask-free, post-COVID return, the Cannes and Venice film festivals played to their strengths: doubling down on red carpet glamour and old-world elegance. Cannes’ jaw-dropping display for Top Gun: Maverick — including a supersonic flyover courtesy of the French air force — reestablished the Gallic fest as the go-to location for the launch of big-ticket tentpoles. More from The Hollywood ReporterMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Archewell Foundation Website'Bonnie' Review: Portrait of Casting Director Bonnie Timmermann Only Skims the SurfaceToronto According to: Actress Emily Hampshire Venice’s combination of classy backdrop — celebrities arriving by...
D23 Expo: Barry Jenkins Reveals He ‘Saw Myself’ in Mufasa After ‘Moonlight’ Oscar Win
One of the more eyebrow-raising pieces of film news to emerge over the last few years was Disney’s announcement that Barry Jenkins would be directing a follow-up to Jon Favreau’s remake of “The Lion King.” While the “Moonlight” director’s talent has never been up for debate, the material didn’t strike everyone as a natural fit for his sensibilities. Many fans have been wondering about the nature of the project and why Jenkins was drawn to it, and they finally got some answers when Jenkins made an appearance at D23 Expo to offer a first look at the film. Jenkins took the stage...
Disney Movies ‘Barbarian’ & ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ Lead 2nd Lowest Weekend YTD – Saturday AM Box Office Update
SATURDAY AM UPDATE: With the exit of New Line’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot in what has been a lucrative post Labor Day weekend pre-pandemic, Disney swooped in and booked its 20th Century Studios horror title Barbarian. That pic, directed and written by Zach Cregger, follows a woman staying at an Airbnb, who discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems. The movie grossed $3.8M on Friday (including $850K Thursday night previews) and is poised to make around $9M, possibly double digits at 2,340 theaters. Why did Disney keep this film theatrical instead of sending to Hulu? They were wowed...
Serayah To Star In Quality Films Action-Thriller ‘Takeover’
NAACP Image Award nominee Serayah (“Empire,” “BMF”) will star in the upcoming action-thriller Takeover, alongside Rap star and actor Quavo (“Atlanta,” Wash Me in the River) and Billy Zane (“The Boys”). In the film, Serayah plays “Lt. Keisha Jenner,” the leader of...
Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy Delays Release of Next Star Wars Film
There's no denying that the Star Wars franchise has benefited so much from streaming since Lucasfilm decided to expand the universe through a slew of Disney+ shows. Since 2019, Disney has consistently been giving fans quality Star Wars content which comes as a huge shocker, especially considering how lackluster the sequel trilogy was.
