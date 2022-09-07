ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield City Council set to discuss Town Square proposal

After almost five hours of discussion on the proposed Broomfield Town Square at a May council meeting, the Broomfield City Council will revisit the topic on Tuesday. The proposed resolution up for a vote of approval is a Planned Unit Development for the Broomfield Town Square, which is set to be a gathering space with mixed uses and amenities around a plaza and enlarged lake.
BROOMFIELD, CO
villagerpublishing.com

Three people are running for mayor of Cherry Hills Village

It’s been a decade since a race for the position of mayor of Cherry Hills Village drew more than two candidates. This November, there will be three. Incumbent Mayor Russell Stewart, Mayor Pro Tem Katy Brown, and CHV resident Jenn Diffendal, who previously did volunteer work with the city’s police department, have filed candidate affidavits to run for CHV mayor in the November 8 election.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
milehighcre.com

Confluence Companies Under Contract on Six Land Parcels in Parker

On Sept. 6, the Parker Town Council and P3 (Partnering for Parker’s Progress) Board of Directors approved purchase and sale agreements with Confluence Companies for the six land parcels associated with the My Mainstreet Project. The Town of Parker and P3 are working closely with Confluence Companies on creating...
PARKER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Douglas County discusses shelter proposal

Douglas County is considering hiring a facilitator to flesh out an idea to make the existing winter shelter network into a more expansive year-round program. At the Sept. 8 meeting of the Douglas County Homeless Initiative, Pastor Mike Polhemus of The Rock church in Castle Rock told the group he was hoping to get help outlining the details of a year-round church shelter network.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
crgov.com

Candidates finalized for November election ballot

Three Town Council seats will be on the ballot for Castle Rock this November. The Town Clerk has finalized the candidate list and formalized the order in which the candidates will appear on the ballot. Ballots will be in the mail the week of Oct. 17 for the Nov. 8...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder; support our neighbors with funded libraries; Bennet has done enough

Eric Budd: Election: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder. Across the country, MAGA Republicans are working to restrict our right to vote. The tactics include reducing early voting in Iowa, suing to block mail voting in Pennsylvania, and removing polling places to force people to wait in line for hours to vote in Georgia. Our democratic right to vote is under threat across the nation, and Boulder is not immune to GOP efforts to suppress the vote.
BOULDER, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

In opening brief, Boulder organizers sued for defamation by former city council candidate make their case for free political speech

Political organizers who were sued by former Boulder City Council candidate Steve Rosenblum for alleged defamation during the 2021 election have filed their opening brief in the Colorado Court of Appeals, setting the stage for what is expected to be a high-stakes and lengthy legal battle over free speech protections.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

US 36 bikeway underpass construction underway

Construction on the new US 36 bikeway underpass is underway. It will connect the RTD station at US 36 to 88th Avenue.CDOT is working on this project and there will be some traffic impacts. North and southbound traffic on Sheridan will shift temporarily west into a new lane configuration.Two lanes will stay open during the construction.
WESTMINSTER, CO
denverite.com

Downtown businesses say rising homelessness is hurting them, even if it’s just the perception that it brings more crime

Colorado business leaders say the rise of visible homelessness in the state’s urban places is hurting their bottom lines. The public perception of safety in downtown Denver is becoming increasingly problematic, regardless of whether crime is actually being committed in the area, according to Beth Moyski of the Downtown Denver Partnership, a business advocacy group.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas counties may avoid $50 million cost in Tri-County breakup

The court’s decision means counties may see a lower price tag than they previously may have faced for pulling out of Tri-County Health Department. The process of the three counties pulling out of Tri-County began with the Douglas County commissioners deciding to immediately leave the health agency in September 2021 after months of disagreements over COVID-19 protection measures.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado

THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
THORNTON, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing

Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
LITTLETON, CO
washparkprofile.com

The Glam House celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Capitol Hill location

The Glam House celebrated its one-year anniversary of opening its Capitol Hill location, 1433 N. Ogden St., in August. The Capitol Hill location is the salon’s second location. The Glam House got its start in 2016 when owner and founder Alexandria Grado started serving customers out of the basement of her southeast Denver home. In September 2018, The Glam House expanded to its first storefront location at 4085 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood.
DENVER, CO

