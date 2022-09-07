Read full article on original website
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield City Council set to discuss Town Square proposal
After almost five hours of discussion on the proposed Broomfield Town Square at a May council meeting, the Broomfield City Council will revisit the topic on Tuesday. The proposed resolution up for a vote of approval is a Planned Unit Development for the Broomfield Town Square, which is set to be a gathering space with mixed uses and amenities around a plaza and enlarged lake.
Mainstreet Parker makeover gets town council OK
The land that will be developed as a part of the My Mainstreet Project.The Town of Parker. (Parker, Colo.) The Mainstreet purchase and sale agreements for six land parcels were approved to help create a walkable and vibrant downtown area.
villagerpublishing.com
Three people are running for mayor of Cherry Hills Village
It’s been a decade since a race for the position of mayor of Cherry Hills Village drew more than two candidates. This November, there will be three. Incumbent Mayor Russell Stewart, Mayor Pro Tem Katy Brown, and CHV resident Jenn Diffendal, who previously did volunteer work with the city’s police department, have filed candidate affidavits to run for CHV mayor in the November 8 election.
milehighcre.com
Confluence Companies Under Contract on Six Land Parcels in Parker
On Sept. 6, the Parker Town Council and P3 (Partnering for Parker’s Progress) Board of Directors approved purchase and sale agreements with Confluence Companies for the six land parcels associated with the My Mainstreet Project. The Town of Parker and P3 are working closely with Confluence Companies on creating...
highlandsranchherald.net
Douglas County discusses shelter proposal
Douglas County is considering hiring a facilitator to flesh out an idea to make the existing winter shelter network into a more expansive year-round program. At the Sept. 8 meeting of the Douglas County Homeless Initiative, Pastor Mike Polhemus of The Rock church in Castle Rock told the group he was hoping to get help outlining the details of a year-round church shelter network.
crgov.com
Candidates finalized for November election ballot
Three Town Council seats will be on the ballot for Castle Rock this November. The Town Clerk has finalized the candidate list and formalized the order in which the candidates will appear on the ballot. Ballots will be in the mail the week of Oct. 17 for the Nov. 8...
Abandoned Aurora homes to be replaced with $500K townhomes
A group of homes that some neighbors call an eyesore are being demolished in Aurora. More than 50 new townhomes will be built where they once stood.
KRDO
Walmart reveals plan to go bagless in Colorado following signs at a store in Monument
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walmart store in Monument had paper signs up in front of the store this week urging shoppers to be aware of upcoming changes. The sign read that the stores will no longer have plastic bags starting on September 15. The signs have now been removed.
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder; support our neighbors with funded libraries; Bennet has done enough
Eric Budd: Election: MAGA Republicans attack democracy in Boulder. Across the country, MAGA Republicans are working to restrict our right to vote. The tactics include reducing early voting in Iowa, suing to block mail voting in Pennsylvania, and removing polling places to force people to wait in line for hours to vote in Georgia. Our democratic right to vote is under threat across the nation, and Boulder is not immune to GOP efforts to suppress the vote.
Developer plans to demolish abandoned buildings, build townhomes
Mayor Mike Coffman said a developer has plans to demolish a block of abandoned buildings to put up more than 50 townhomes.
boulderreportinglab.org
In opening brief, Boulder organizers sued for defamation by former city council candidate make their case for free political speech
Political organizers who were sued by former Boulder City Council candidate Steve Rosenblum for alleged defamation during the 2021 election have filed their opening brief in the Colorado Court of Appeals, setting the stage for what is expected to be a high-stakes and lengthy legal battle over free speech protections.
US 36 bikeway underpass construction underway
Construction on the new US 36 bikeway underpass is underway. It will connect the RTD station at US 36 to 88th Avenue.CDOT is working on this project and there will be some traffic impacts. North and southbound traffic on Sheridan will shift temporarily west into a new lane configuration.Two lanes will stay open during the construction.
KKTV
Colorado Springs mayor says Denver is a 'cautionary tale' citing crime, homelessness and marijuana
WATCH - Mayor Suthers delivers final "State of the City" address. The mayor touched on several topics including rising crime, affordable housing, and infrastructure. Local British citizen shows family keepsake from the Queen. Much Cooler This Weekend. Updated: 21 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
9News
600+ new homes in Aurora Highlands area
The Aurora Highlands community is getting ready to welcome 50,000 people to its area. It's a master-planned community off of E-470 just south of the airport.
denverite.com
Downtown businesses say rising homelessness is hurting them, even if it’s just the perception that it brings more crime
Colorado business leaders say the rise of visible homelessness in the state’s urban places is hurting their bottom lines. The public perception of safety in downtown Denver is becoming increasingly problematic, regardless of whether crime is actually being committed in the area, according to Beth Moyski of the Downtown Denver Partnership, a business advocacy group.
KKTV
Multiple Walmarts in the Colorado Springs area getting rid of plastic bags, signs encourage customers to bring their own
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store north of Colorado Springs is ditching plastic bags, according to multiple signs posted throughout the Monument Walmart. A viewer first shared a photo with 11 News of one of the signs on Wednesday. The sign reads:. “ATTN: CUSTOMERS. PLASTIC SHOPPING BAGS ARE GOING...
highlandsranchherald.net
Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas counties may avoid $50 million cost in Tri-County breakup
The court’s decision means counties may see a lower price tag than they previously may have faced for pulling out of Tri-County Health Department. The process of the three counties pulling out of Tri-County began with the Douglas County commissioners deciding to immediately leave the health agency in September 2021 after months of disagreements over COVID-19 protection measures.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado
THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
highlandsranchherald.net
Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing
Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
washparkprofile.com
The Glam House celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Capitol Hill location
The Glam House celebrated its one-year anniversary of opening its Capitol Hill location, 1433 N. Ogden St., in August. The Capitol Hill location is the salon’s second location. The Glam House got its start in 2016 when owner and founder Alexandria Grado started serving customers out of the basement of her southeast Denver home. In September 2018, The Glam House expanded to its first storefront location at 4085 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood.
