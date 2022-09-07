(As required by Chapter No. 886, Public Acts of Tennessee 1939 as amended. Sections 30-2-306, Tennessee Code Annotated). Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Julie Ann Zserdin, deceased, who died May 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Decatur County, Tennessee.

