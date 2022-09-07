Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Corinth High School student struck while crossing street; taken to hospital
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Corinth School District issued the following statement Thursday afternoon about an incident involving a student. "A Corinth High School student walker was hit while attempting to cross Harper Road. The student was transported to Magnolia Regional Health Center." Chief Elect Corinth Police Department Landon Tucker...
WBBJ
Jackson police seek community assistance in hit and run case
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in a hit and run case. According to JPD, the hit and run occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. Police say a man and a woman were traveling south on Highway 70 on a...
readtheleader.com
Barbara Dye
Barbara Dye, 79, of Sugar Tree, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at her home in Sugar Tree. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Greco of Sugar Tree, Tenn.; one brother; two sisters; a grandson; and a great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W....
WBBJ
Jackson police: Suspect barricaded in home on Monroe Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 10:20 a.m. Thursday, the Jackson Police Department alerted residents to a barricaded suspect on Monroe Street. Residents were advised to avoid the areas of South Royal, Monroe Street, York Street and Short Street until the situation is resolved. Our crews arrived on scene to find...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Arts & Crafts Festival At Paris Landing This Weekend
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and it is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand, along with food trucks, a petting zoo...
WBBJ
Free event to collect household hazardous waste coming to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is coming to the City of Jackson this October. The event gives residents the chance to properly dispose of waste such as pesticides and household cleaners free of charge. A news release states hazardous items will harm the environment if...
WBBJ
‘No foul play’ in death of Goldie Ross-Donnell, Jackson police say
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has provided an update in the death of Goldie Ross-Donnell. According to police, autopsy results have been returned by the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say that after reviewing the autopsy, they do not suspect any foul play in the death...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/22 – 09/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man shoots himself after high-speed chase in Lawrence County
Lawrence County deputies are still recovering mentally from a terrible ordeal they experienced Tuesday night.
WBBJ
Mayor Conger talks potential changes to waste pick-up in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council met Tuesday for their monthly meeting. Among items discussed on the agenda were a consideration and approval to amend the City of Jackson’s special collection trash pick-up. Mayor Scott Conger says since the pandemic, there has been an increase of around 300 tons of bulk waste a year.
Tennessee Appeals Court denies new trial for man serving life for Holly Bobo's murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee appeals court has denied another request for a new trial from one of the men convicted in the 2011 murder of Holly Bobo. Zach Adams was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping, raping, and murdering the nursing student in Decatur County, Tennessee. His defense raised...
readtheleader.com
Notice to Creditors
(As required by Chapter No. 886, Public Acts of Tennessee 1939 as amended. Sections 30-2-306, Tennessee Code Annotated). Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect of the Estate of Julie Ann Zserdin, deceased, who died May 21, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Decatur County, Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Appeal denied for man convicted in Holly Bobo murder
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned. Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is currently serving life in...
WLBT
71-year-old Corinth woman killed in wreck with state trooper
BIGGERSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is dead following a crash with a state trooper. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection Highway 45 South and County Road 512 south of Corinth. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the trooper was driving along the highway when the...
radionwtn.com
Driver In Critical Condition After One-Car Wreck
Henry, Tenn.–A driver is in critical condition after a one-vehicle wreck this afternoon near Henry. The man, who hasn’t been identified, was airlifted to the Vanderbilt Medical Center trauma center and Henry Volunteer Fire Department officials said he is in critical condition. Henry firefighters, along with the Henry...
33 pets rescued from horrid conditions in West Tennessee, nonprofit says
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Over two dozen pets were rescued in West Tennessee from, what the rescuing nonprofit organization Animal Rescue Corps called, “a desperate cruelty situation”. On Saturday, September 3, the organization said 29 dogs and four cats were taken from a trailer in Hardeman County...
Comments / 0