Read full article on original website
Related
thenorthwindonline.com
Alumni Profile – Brian Rowell Reflects On NMU, Daily Press
Brian Rowell has been working a long time. Even before he started at The Daily Press, Escanaba’s local paper, 35 years ago, he already had his fair share of experience. But before any of that, he started at NMU as a nontraditional student, married with two kids, and looking for a way to put food on the table.
thenorthwindonline.com
Mocktails on Canvas inspires creativity
Homecoming events are on the horizon and students are ready to get creative with paint, canvases and mocktails. Mocktails on Canvas will be held at the Lydia M. Olson Library atrium on Monday, Sept. 12 from 7:30 – 9 p.m. Canvases and painting supplies will be provided for students attending.
Comments / 0