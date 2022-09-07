Read full article on original website
San Jose State University Spartans
Smevog Moves Into Fourth All-time In Digs in UCLA Match
LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Sarah Smevog moved into fourth all-time in digs at San José State as the Spartans went to four sets with No. 22 UCLA Saturday afternoon before the Bruins won 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17) at Gersten Pavilion on the Loyola Marymount campus. Smevog moved into fourth...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Drop Match to Saint Mary's
BOX SCORE (PDF) - Beau Leroux led San José State with three shots, and David Sweeney saved four shots, but Saint Mary's defeated the Spartans 4-0 on Thursday. Isaac Lomeli got the SJSU attack going with a shot that was blocked in the seventh minute. Leroux started his barrage...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans to play back-to-back home and away this weekend
This Week's Information: San Jose State (1-0, 0-0) vs. No. 8 UCSB (2-2) | Saturday, Sept. 10 | 3 p.m PT. at No. 6 UC Davis (3-1) | Sunday, Sept. 11 | 12 p.m. PT. - The No. 10 San José State men's water polo (1-0) team will play back-to-back home and away matches this weekend starting with No. 8 UC Santa Barbara (2-2) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the SRAC Pool. SJSU then travels to No. 6 UC Davis (3-1) for a 12 p.m. match on Sunday.
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Face No. 22 UCLA, LMU This Weekend
This Week's Information: San Jose State (4-1) vs. No. 22 UCLA (4-1) | Friday, Sept. 9 | 5 p.m. PT. at Loyola Marymount (2-3) | Saturday, Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. PT. Where Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles, Calif. TV Information & Statistics. Watch - No Live Stream. Social Media. Twitter:...
San Jose State University Spartans
Shetler Leads Spartans in First Round of the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. -- Caleb Shetler shot a -2 (70) and Kotaro Murata shot even (72) to lead San José State in the first round of the Gene Miranda Invitational from the Eisenhower Golf Course at the United States Air Force Academy on Friday. Shetler finished the first round...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Earns Draw Against Denver
BOX SCORE (PDF) SAN JOSE, Calif. - Freshman Tatiana Cunningham scored the first goal of her career to help lead San José State (0-3-2, 0-0-0 Mountain West) to a 1-1 draw on Thursday night against the University of Denver (2-3-2, 0-0-0 Summit League). Cunningham's goal came in the sixth...
