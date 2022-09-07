ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose State University Spartans

Smevog Moves Into Fourth All-time In Digs in UCLA Match

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Sarah Smevog moved into fourth all-time in digs at San José State as the Spartans went to four sets with No. 22 UCLA Saturday afternoon before the Bruins won 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17) at Gersten Pavilion on the Loyola Marymount campus. Smevog moved into fourth...
Spartans Drop Match to Saint Mary's

BOX SCORE (PDF) - Beau Leroux led San José State with three shots, and David Sweeney saved four shots, but Saint Mary's defeated the Spartans 4-0 on Thursday. Isaac Lomeli got the SJSU attack going with a shot that was blocked in the seventh minute. Leroux started his barrage...
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans to play back-to-back home and away this weekend

This Week's Information: San Jose State (1-0, 0-0) vs. No. 8 UCSB (2-2) | Saturday, Sept. 10 | 3 p.m PT. at No. 6 UC Davis (3-1) | Sunday, Sept. 11 | 12 p.m. PT. - The No. 10 San José State men's water polo (1-0) team will play back-to-back home and away matches this weekend starting with No. 8 UC Santa Barbara (2-2) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the SRAC Pool. SJSU then travels to No. 6 UC Davis (3-1) for a 12 p.m. match on Sunday.
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Face No. 22 UCLA, LMU This Weekend

This Week's Information: San Jose State (4-1) vs. No. 22 UCLA (4-1) | Friday, Sept. 9 | 5 p.m. PT. at Loyola Marymount (2-3) | Saturday, Sept. 10 | 3:30 p.m. PT. Where Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles, Calif. TV Information & Statistics. Watch - No Live Stream. Social Media. Twitter:...
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Earns Draw Against Denver

BOX SCORE (PDF) SAN JOSE, Calif. - Freshman Tatiana Cunningham scored the first goal of her career to help lead San José State (0-3-2, 0-0-0 Mountain West) to a 1-1 draw on Thursday night against the University of Denver (2-3-2, 0-0-0 Summit League). Cunningham's goal came in the sixth...
