This Week's Information: San Jose State (1-0, 0-0) vs. No. 8 UCSB (2-2) | Saturday, Sept. 10 | 3 p.m PT. at No. 6 UC Davis (3-1) | Sunday, Sept. 11 | 12 p.m. PT. - The No. 10 San José State men's water polo (1-0) team will play back-to-back home and away matches this weekend starting with No. 8 UC Santa Barbara (2-2) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the SRAC Pool. SJSU then travels to No. 6 UC Davis (3-1) for a 12 p.m. match on Sunday.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO