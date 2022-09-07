Many Guests who spend time at the Walt Disney World Resort love to enjoy unique and delicious dining options found throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resorts, and Disney Springs. Disney’s Hollywood Studios, in particular, offers up some immersive restaurants that whisk Guests to the planet Batuu, back in time, and even into the chaotic world of the Muppets. With so many wonderful dining options to enjoy in the Disney Park, sometimes Guests feel like going all out and splurging on an over-the-top meal to be remembered. Let’s take a closer look at the four table service restaurants found in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and check out the most indulgent combinations of drinks, appetizers, entrees, and desserts that Guests can indulge in when looking to splurge in the Disney Park!

RESTAURANTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO