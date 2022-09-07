ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Jazz Fest brings community together

On Sept. 3, area residents enjoyed music, food and nature at the 19th annual Monroeville Jazz Fest. The Monroeville Foundation hosted the concert outside at the Tall Trees Amphitheater. “I really enjoy this,” said Ernie Groover, Monroeville Foundation president. “This is a great venue, a great event. We have a...
MONROEVILLE, PA
duqsm.com

Love and Living Music Festival aims to unite people

The Love and Living Music Festival was held in the Allegheny Commons Park in the North Side on Saturday from 12-6 p.m. The festival was held in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Thomas Merton Center’s establishment. A goal of $50,000 was set to be raised by this event to go towards the mission of the Thomas Merton Center: advocating for inclusivity and peace through justice.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more

Alright, everybody: after a week off, welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column documenting all of the strange occurrences that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is!. I'm your host, Hannah, and fortunately for me (and you), the past two weeks have provided no shortage of uh,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
duqsm.com

Pittsburgh Zoo hosts Asian Lantern Festival

As the end of summer approaches, the Pittsburgh Zoo has started hosting its second-annual Asian Lantern Festival during select nights between Aug. 12 and Oct. 30. This year’s theme pays homage to the prehistoric days, as dinosaurs take center stage. “Over 50 massive silk and steel handcrafted sculptures will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Return of The Scoring Factory: Pittsburgh Basketball Mogul Pete Strobl is Back in the Steel City

After six years away from Western Pennsylvania — and the United States as a whole — Pittsburgh basketball mogul Pete Strobl is finally back in the Steel City. Strobl, a nine-year European Professional Basketball veteran and former Austrian National Team competitor, founded The Scoring Factory — Pittsburgh’s home for advanced basketball skill training — back in 2009. After building The Scoring Factory to city-wide prominence, in 2016, Strobl decided to head back overseas to coach in the German Bundesliga, taking his wife and four kids along for the experience. However, in May 2022, the family moved back to the South Hills and is now once again ready to flourish in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Aldana
Person
Mary Lou Williams
Person
Stanley Clarke
Person
Ahmad Jamal
Person
Orrin Evans
Person
Art Blakey
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Roger Humphries
Person
George Benson
Person
Stanley Turrentine
Person
Ron Carter
Person
Buster Williams
nextpittsburgh.com

Honduran food comes to Coraopolis, De Fer opens in Troy Hill and more new restaurant openings

After a busy and steamy summer filled with new restaurant openings and the return of some favorites from the past, I don’t predict that the fall will be slowing down. With everyone caffeinated on pumpkin spice lattes and planning their last activities before the cold, never-leave-your-house weather kicks in, Pittsburgh is moving in high gear. Here’s all the latest Pittsburgh food news.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Jazz Fusion#Acid Jazz#Citizens Bank#Pijf
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Sultry F&B Heats Up The South Side With Hearty Comfort Food

Chef Brian Forrester wears his heart on his sleeve in the form of tattoos. The whimsically inked animals range from a cow and a pig to a turkey and a fish with room for veggies in the future. Food is his passion, one he shares with his wife and business partner, pastry chef Melissa Barth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Festival
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe youth football association enters 1-season merger with Jeannette program

Youth football players with the Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association have the opportunity to play in 2022 after all. GLAMFA and the Jeannette Midget Athletic Association have merged for one season after leaders of the Latrobe association determined it didn’t have enough players to safely continue with its season.
LATROBE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy