Monroeville Jazz Fest brings community together
On Sept. 3, area residents enjoyed music, food and nature at the 19th annual Monroeville Jazz Fest. The Monroeville Foundation hosted the concert outside at the Tall Trees Amphitheater. “I really enjoy this,” said Ernie Groover, Monroeville Foundation president. “This is a great venue, a great event. We have a...
Love and Living Music Festival aims to unite people
The Love and Living Music Festival was held in the Allegheny Commons Park in the North Side on Saturday from 12-6 p.m. The festival was held in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Thomas Merton Center’s establishment. A goal of $50,000 was set to be raised by this event to go towards the mission of the Thomas Merton Center: advocating for inclusivity and peace through justice.
Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival returns to Strip District
These days, tacos are more than just ground beef, cheese and toppings. From barbacoa to chorizo to lengua, tacos have gone gourmet. Visitors to the Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival on Saturday will find a taco for every taste bud, said founder and executive producer Craig McCloud. “We’ll have plenty for...
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Big ol' boys, Mac Miller's diet, and more
Alright, everybody: after a week off, welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column documenting all of the strange occurrences that make Pittsburgh the one-of-a-kind place it is!. I'm your host, Hannah, and fortunately for me (and you), the past two weeks have provided no shortage of uh,...
Pittsburgh Zoo hosts Asian Lantern Festival
As the end of summer approaches, the Pittsburgh Zoo has started hosting its second-annual Asian Lantern Festival during select nights between Aug. 12 and Oct. 30. This year’s theme pays homage to the prehistoric days, as dinosaurs take center stage. “Over 50 massive silk and steel handcrafted sculptures will...
5 Places to buy mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival
The Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, is upon us! This holiday celebrates the moon when it is believed to be at its fullest or brightest on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, which falls on Sat., Sept. 10 this year. Chinese people will know this day as the Mid-Autumn Festival, but it is celebrated in other places such as Korea (Chuseok), Japan (Tsukimi), and other Asian countries. On Mid-Autumn Fest, people eat mooncakes, pastries usually filled with sweet paste to celebrate the moon. Sometimes you’ll get a mooncake with an egg yolk inside to symbolize the moon. If you get one with egg yolk, it’s considered good luck!
Return of The Scoring Factory: Pittsburgh Basketball Mogul Pete Strobl is Back in the Steel City
After six years away from Western Pennsylvania — and the United States as a whole — Pittsburgh basketball mogul Pete Strobl is finally back in the Steel City. Strobl, a nine-year European Professional Basketball veteran and former Austrian National Team competitor, founded The Scoring Factory — Pittsburgh’s home for advanced basketball skill training — back in 2009. After building The Scoring Factory to city-wide prominence, in 2016, Strobl decided to head back overseas to coach in the German Bundesliga, taking his wife and four kids along for the experience. However, in May 2022, the family moved back to the South Hills and is now once again ready to flourish in the area.
‘This should have never happened:’ Pittsburgh runners gather to honor Eliza Fletcher
PITTSBURGH — Runners in the Pittsburgh area gathered at 4:20 a.m. Friday to honor Eliza Fletcher as part of a nationwide effort called "Finish Eliza’s Run." Fletcher was abducted and killed while jogging in Memphis, Tennessee, last week. Cleotha Henderson, 38, faces multiple charges related to her death.
10 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh, from Pierogi Fest and historic tours to a massive Steelers watch party
With Labor Day behind us, it’s time for Pittsburgh to dig into some fall activities like football and farm visits. September also kicks off RADical Days, a series of free events during September and October. Check out this list of things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region:
The Milkshake Factory joins tenant lineup at The Piazza in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — For those who will be visiting The Piazza at South Fayette for a bite to eat at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Primanti Bros. or Raising Cane’s, look no further for dessert. Burns Scalo Real Estate, the developer behind the new shopping and dining destination...
Honduran food comes to Coraopolis, De Fer opens in Troy Hill and more new restaurant openings
After a busy and steamy summer filled with new restaurant openings and the return of some favorites from the past, I don’t predict that the fall will be slowing down. With everyone caffeinated on pumpkin spice lattes and planning their last activities before the cold, never-leave-your-house weather kicks in, Pittsburgh is moving in high gear. Here’s all the latest Pittsburgh food news.
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
Encore: What Is Appalachia? We Asked People From Around The Region. Here's What They Said
This week, we’re revisiting our episode “What Is Appalachia?” from December 2021. Appalachia connects mountainous parts of the South, the Midwest, the Rust belt and even the Northeast. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) defined the boundaries for Appalachia in 1965 with the creation of the Appalachian Regional...
KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
Runners come together in North Park to honor woman killed while jogging
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn’t your typical morning run Friday for many local runners. More than 30 runners met at North Park at 4:20 Friday morning, the time Eliza Fletcher was out running when she was attacked and killed. Fletcher was a teacher and mother who was...
Sultry F&B Heats Up The South Side With Hearty Comfort Food
Chef Brian Forrester wears his heart on his sleeve in the form of tattoos. The whimsically inked animals range from a cow and a pig to a turkey and a fish with room for veggies in the future. Food is his passion, one he shares with his wife and business partner, pastry chef Melissa Barth.
Periods of rain will impact our region tonight
PITTSBURGH — Periods of rain could impact when you spend time outside this weekend. Most of the day will be dry, but rain will start to move in from the south late today. The main timing for most of the rain will be tonight into Sunday. After Sunday morning...
Woman Shot Friday Afternoon in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburgh Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday...
Latrobe youth football association enters 1-season merger with Jeannette program
Youth football players with the Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association have the opportunity to play in 2022 after all. GLAMFA and the Jeannette Midget Athletic Association have merged for one season after leaders of the Latrobe association determined it didn’t have enough players to safely continue with its season.
Heartache: Murrysville family honors the memory of loved one
When Debbie and Jeff O’Connor walked through the door from an early December trip last year, they immediately saw it. The Christmas tree was in its place in the patio room. “My daughter Caitlin had brought the tree up from downstairs,” Debbie O’Connor said. “She wanted to surprise us, and she definitely did.”
