Maidens in Pink Stilettos Cornhole Tourney Sept. 24
Maidens in Pink Stilettos Cornhole Tourney Sept. 24. The 2nd Annual Maidens in Pink Stilettos Cornhole Tournament will be held Sept. 24 at The Boat Bar at The Wharf in Orange Beach. First throw is at 11 a.m. Get your team and your bags ready, and come out to “Toss with a Cause” with the Maidens and its sponsors. Proceeds will benefit Mary’s Shelter and The Lighthouse. All games in the double elimination tourney will be played using ACA rules/scoring. This is a rain or shine event. In addition to a $500 cash prize, there will be second and third place prizes. For additional registration info and sponsor opportunities, email mipsfundraising@Gmail.com or call 251-747-2530. Sponsor forms can be mailed to Kim Hychee, 14730 Summerdale, AL. 36580.
Beginner pickleball play Wednesdays in Gulf Shores
Beginner pickleball play Wednesdays in Gulf Shores. Bama Beach Pickleball Club is back with its beginners’ play day program at Christ Church in Gulf Shores. Play will be from 1 – 4 p.m. every Wednesday and play is limited to those who want to either learn the game or for those who are just starting their pickleball careers and want to play with other beginners to hone their skills. Cost is $3 for club members and $5 for non-members.
Annual Turtle Fest Sept. 10-11 at Gulf State Park Pier
Annual Turtle Fest Sept. 10-11 at Gulf State Park Pier. It’s turtle time at Gulf State Park Pier. The Sept. 10-11 Turtle Fest will be all about the amazing sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico. You can learn about these marine animals from the experts throughout the day. Activties include games and a scavenger hunt that will take you on an exploration on the pier. Cost is $3 per person for visitors to sightsee on the pier.
Nov. 9 Autism Pensacola fundraiser a fest highlight
Nov. 9 Autism Pensacola fundraiser a fest highlight. Sonny Throckmorton and Rock Killough will headline The Sunset Cork Room’s Annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival (FBISF) fundraiser for Autism Pensacola on Nov. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Yhe FBISF Autism Awareness Night includes a silent auction, with the bid...
Baldwin County Fair scheduled Sept. 20-24 in Robertsdale
Baldwin County Fair scheduled Sept. 20-24 in Robertsdale. The 71st Annual Baldwin County Fair will be held Sept. 20-24 at The Fairgrounds in Robertsdale. Fair hours are Tuesday through Thursday 5 – 11p.m., Friday from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Saturday from 2 -11 p.m. Free parking is offered at The Fairgrounds. For more info, visit baldwincofair.com or call 251-947-3247.
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo hosts Sept. 30 beer tasting
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo hosts Sept. 30 beer tasting. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host Zoo Brew: The Sloth Crawl on Friday, Sept. 30 from 6:30 p.m. ‘til 9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of beer tastings, food catered by Safari Club Restaurant, live music by Grits & Greens, meet and greets with animals, and more. All proceeds benefit the Zoo and support sloth conservation efforts in South America.
Group fitness class showcase Sept. 17 at O.B. Rec Center
Group fitness class showcase Sept. 17 at O.B. Rec Center. A group fitness class showcase will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 17 at the Orange Beach Recreation Center gym. The free community event will be an opportunity for the public to meet Fitness Class instructors and enjoy 90 minutes of fun showcasing all of the fitness classes offered at the City of Orange Beach Fitness Center.
Perdido Key Music Fest raises $20,210 for FBISF Foundation
Perdido Key Music Fest raises $20,210 for FBISF Foundation. This past May’s Second Annual Perdido Key Music Festival raised $20,210 for the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival to continue the legacy of the event’s founder, Joe Gilchrist, who passed away earlier this year. All proceeds from PKMF 2022 will benefit the Frank Brown Music Foundation. That is in addition to $20,000 the event formerly known as HoodStock raised in 2021 for the foundation.
State to open newly acquired 3,500 acre tract on Perdido River for hunting
State to open newly acquired 3,500 acre tract on Perdido River for hunting. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has added five Special Opportunity Areas, including a 3,500-acre tract with coastal wetlands, oak hammocks and a longleaf pine savanna along the Perdido and Blackwater rivers in Baldwin County. Hunters can apply to use the SOA to hunt white-tailed deer, wild turkey, waterfowl, feral swine and small game. Register at outdooralabama.com.
Alligators & Ale Cornhole & 5K Oct. 1 in Summerdale
Alligators & Ale Cornhole & 5K Oct. 1 in Summerdale. The Central Baldwin Sunset Rotary Club’s Alligators and Ale 5K/Fun Run & Corn Hole Tournament, a fundraiser for Miracle League of Coastal Alabama, will be held on Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. at Alligator Alley in Summerdale. Race registration...
Free Thursday evening concerts continue at Gulf Place
Free Thursday evening concerts continue at Gulf Place. Ever More Nest, Early James, FBISF writers slated to play. The City of Gulf Shores will continue present free Sunset Series concerts on three more Thursday evenings this month from the pavilion at the Town Green at Gulf Place (101 Gulf Shores Pkwy.) from 6-8 p.m.
Hospice hosts Harvest For Hope fundraiser Oct. 7
The Community Hospice Foundation of South Alabama will host its annual Harvest for Hope fundraising event on Friday, October 7 from 6-10:30 p.m. at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope. Proceeds go to the CHFSA, a non-profit formed to support individuals and families of those affected by a terminal illness by offering financial support, education, bereavement and advocacy.
Frank Brown International Songwriters Fest: Nov. 3-13
Frank Brown International Songwriters Fest: Nov. 3-13 The annual celebration of the magic of musical prose continues for the 38th consecutive year during the Nov. 3-13 Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival. Shows are scheduled at more than 20 venues from Gulf Shores to Pensacola. Most shows are free; a few...
Sept. 24 Casino Night benefits SBCC Education Foundation
Sept. 24 Casino Night benefits SBCC Education Foundation. On Saturday, September 24 the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation (SBCF) will host its first-ever Casino Night fundraiser at The Palms located at The Wharf in Orange Beach. For more info, call 251-943-5550 or 251-943-5520. For sponsor info, email rachel@southbaldwinchamber.com. The event will...
Pirates of Massacre Island Sept. 17-18 at Fort Gaines
Pirates of Massacre Island Sept. 17-18 at Fort Gaines. The Pirates of Massacre Island will be landing on Dauphin Island Sept. 17-18 at historic Fort Gaines, as the Fort Gaines Historic Site and the 6th Alabama Cavalry Buccaneers portray life on the Gulf Coast in the 1700s. Activities include flintlock pistol duels, a pirate tug-o-war, swashbuckling sword play, cannon firings and a treasure hunt for kids ages 12 and under. The fort opens 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $9 for visitors age 13 and over, $5 for those ages 5-12 and free for those 4 and under.
New Anglican church forming in South Baldwin
A new Anglican Church is being formed in the Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Foley area. The congregation will feature a traditional service (liturgy). The Church will be based on the Bible as the inspired Word of God. Holy Scripture uniquely communicates who God is and what He desires from us as His people. The church will aim to equip its people with knowledge and love of Scripture through biblical preaching and teaching.
Auditions for Coastal Ballet’s Nutcracker Sept 10 in O.B.
Auditions for Coastal Ballet’s Nutcracker Sept 10 in O.B. Sponsorships available for all programs offered at local non-profit. Auditions for Coastal Ballet’s annual Nutcracker production will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the space the Ballet Academy shares at the Orange Beach Tennis Center at 4851 Wilson Blvd. (More info: 251-979-9851, coastalballet@gmail.com or CoastalBallet.com).
GCAA Art Market Sept. 10 at G.S. First Presbyterian
GCAA Art Market Sept. 10 at G.S. First Presbyterian. The next Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) art market is just around the corner on Saturday, Sep. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores. As always, the Art Market will feature original work...
Peace Lutheran Flags of Peace Sept. 10-11
Flags of Peace will be flying proudly September 10-11 in front of Peace Lutheran Church on the Beach Express (8250 Roscoe Rd.) in Foley. Set in a grid pattern on 7.5 foot poles, the 3×5 American Flags will be planted to honor and remember American heroes such as first responders, military-*, and anyone else that flag sponsors would like to honor with Old Glory!
Final St. Peter’s fish-fry in Bon Secour is Oct. 6
Final St. Peter’s fish-fry in Bon Secour is Oct. 6. Historic St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bon Secour will host its final fishfry of the season from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 6. Fried fish plates are available for dine-in or take-out and include sides of hushpuppies, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad and dessert. The cost is $12. St. Peter’s is located on the corner of County Rd.10 & County Rd. 49 at 6270 County Road 10 in Bon Secour.
