kxnet.com
‘Party By The Park’ sees a huge turnout
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A huge community get together was held and had almost anything you can imagine. Party by the Park is a completely free event for the whole family, meant to bring Minot together in a central meeting location. Eagles Wings Community Fellowship say they have been...
KFYR-TV
Roosevelt Park Zoo leadership updates community on health status of senior male giraffe
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Leadership with the Roosevelt Park Zoo said they’ve made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize one its senior animals, the 21-year-old male giraffe Mashama. The zoo has not euthanized the animal yet, but plan to do so before the cold weather sets in. The...
KFYR-TV
Building a Habitat for Humanity in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Habitat for Humanity works towards a vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live. They were out Thursday re-staining the wheelchair ramp in front of an area home in Minot. The wheelchair ramp is for the Barnes family, where three members need to use the...
Dog breed ordinance repealed
Alderwoman Carrie Evans proposed the reversal saying there have been no pit bull bites on humans in three years.
kxnet.com
Volleyball: Nedrose, Surrey & Bishop Ryan all win at home
Lots of Class B volleyball action around the state on Thursday. Bishop Ryan, Nedrose, and Surrey are all able to defend their home court.
Nichole Rice’s pretrial conference and arraignment
Detective Talbott says that several DNA samples were taken and tested to be compared to the DNA on the murder weapon.
Heinous ND Crime-Neighbor Kills Family of 8 In Turtle Lake (History)
Look, the picture says 1920- so we're not talking about today's headlines, but let's discuss a family of eight violently murdered in Turtle Lake,
Nichole Rice pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to murder of Anita Knutson
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Nichole Rice entered a plea of ‘Not Guilty’ today in a preliminary hearing regarding the 2007 murder of Anita Knutson. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for November 16 at the Ward County Courthouse on charges of Class AA Murder. Rice is accused of killing Knutson, her roommate at the time, […]
