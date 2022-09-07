ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kxnet.com

‘Party By The Park’ sees a huge turnout

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A huge community get together was held and had almost anything you can imagine. Party by the Park is a completely free event for the whole family, meant to bring Minot together in a central meeting location. Eagles Wings Community Fellowship say they have been...
KFYR-TV

Building a Habitat for Humanity in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Habitat for Humanity works towards a vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live. They were out Thursday re-staining the wheelchair ramp in front of an area home in Minot. The wheelchair ramp is for the Barnes family, where three members need to use the...
KX News

Nichole Rice pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to murder of Anita Knutson

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Nichole Rice entered a plea of ‘Not Guilty’ today in a preliminary hearing regarding the 2007 murder of Anita Knutson. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for November 16 at the Ward County Courthouse on charges of Class AA Murder. Rice is accused of killing Knutson, her roommate at the time, […]
