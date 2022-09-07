LOS ANGELES – The five-time national champion USC beach volleyball program has added three transfers to its 2023 roster head coach Dain Blanton announced on Friday, Sept. 9. The Women of Troy welcome Jenna Johnson (Stuart, Fla./Jensen Beach HS) from Florida State, Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (Dallas, Texas/Rick Reedy HS) from LSU, and Madison Shields (El Dorado Hills, Calif./Oak Ridge HS) from Pepperdine. All three transfers will be eligible to play for the Trojans during the 2022-23 season.
