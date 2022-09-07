The New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, offers a variety of free programs to help adults learn new skills and make new friends. Library volunteer Carolyn Carlisle will offer genealogy assistance from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday in October. She will explain how to use the library’s free databases, which include Ancestry Library Edition, Heritage Quest, America’s Historical Newspapers and Fold 3. Find her in the computer lab.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO