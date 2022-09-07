Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S TENNIS HAS THREE MORE MATCHES TODAY AT ALEXANDRIA
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis team will be playing their fifth, sixth and seventh dual matches of the week today when they are at the Alexandria Quadrangular. The Pirates are coming off a couple wins yesterday at Detroit Lakes 7-0 over the Lakers and also 6-1 over Wadena-Deer Creek to make it 2-1 in duals so far this week. Today they will take on Alexandria at 10:00 AM, Osakis at NOON and Detroit Lakes again at 2:00 PM.
kroxam.com
CASSIE SOLHEIM SCORES TWO GOALS AS CROOKSTON TIES WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY
The Crookston Pirate Girls Soccer team got two goals from Cassie Solheim but lost their lead in the second half in an eventual tie with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves. “I thought this was a good learning opportunity for us,” said Pirates Head Coach Sarah Reese. “This showed us how to be physically and mentally tough while gritting through with confidence.”
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL HOSTS THE POWERFUL BARNESVILLE TROJANS
The Crookston Pirate Football team will have their first home game of the season tonight when they host the Barnesville Trojans in a match-up of two Section 8AA squads at the Crookston/UMC Football Field at 6:00 PM. The Pirates lost a 35-13 opener last week at Osakis and continue to open up their seasons with one of the tougher schedules when they take on the defending Section 8AA Champion, the Trojans who opened up with a 29-6 win over West Central Area who was the State AA runner up last year. Barnesville was beaten by Chatfield in the State Class AA semi-final last year at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis 22-18 and Chatfield went on to win the State with a 14-13 win over West Central Area. Game time is 6:00 PM and will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show starting at 5:20 PM and the game will also be VIDEO STREAMED by going to the STREAMING LIVE link at the top of this page.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S TENNIS STARTS BUSY WEEKEND WITH A TRIANGULAR AT DETROIT LAKES
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis team, ranked seventh in Minnesota Class A Girl’s Tennis had a match at East Grand Forks yesterday rained out with four matches on the courts and Crookston winning 2-0, but the persistent rain made the courts unplayable. So, the Pirates pick up their gear and continue with a busy week playing two matches today in Detroit Lakes against the Lakers and against Section 8A foe, Wadena-Deer Creek. Crookston will start off with Detroit Lakes at 1:00 PM and follow up about 2:30 PM against the Wolverines.
valleynewslive.com
‘Miserable for everybody in there’: Heat causing issues within Grand Forks classrooms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The heat inside certain school buildings in Grand Forks has prompted the school district to make changes this week. Schools like Viking Elementary School are without air conditioning. “So just really miserable for everybody in there.” said Sarah Drobovolny, a para professional at VES....
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY DAC GIVES RECOGNITION TO ALL OF ITS DSPS
This week, the Polk County Developmental Achievement Center is celebrating its amazing DSPs in our Crookston and East Grand Forks locations. They are the heart and soul of everything they do to support people with disabilities in feeling and being included and empowered! They would like to recognize each of their incredible professionals for all the amazing work they do every day.
kroxam.com
SUPERINTENDENT DAVE KUEHN SENDS LETTER TO CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT FAMILIES
Crookston School District Interim Superintendent Dave Keuhn wrote a letter to all of the families apart of the Crookston School District discussing certain topics after the first week of school. His letter can be seen below- Dear Crookston School District Families:. Our school year is off to a great start....
kroxam.com
RED LAKE FALLS AND OTHER COUNTY VETERANS HAVE BEEN CHOSEN TO BE ON THE VETERAN’S HONOR FLIGHT TO WASHINGTON D.C. ON SUNDAY
The non-profit 501c3 volunteer organization called The Veterans Honor Flight is getting ready to leave for another flight to Washington D.C., with veterans living in Minnesota and North Dakota to see various memorials and landmarks in our nation’s capital dedicated to them. The veterans will board a plane, fly out of the Grand Forks International Airport on Sunday, September 11 at 8:00 a.m., and spend two days being chartered to multiple monuments and memorials before returning from Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday, September 13 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Some of the places they will see include Fort McHenry, the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Arlington National Cemetery, the National Archives, FDR, the Air Force and Navy Memorial, Iwo Jima, and much more. Some of the Veterans being recognized from Red Lake Falls, Euclid, and Fertile are Gary Weiss, Joseph Stroot, Richard Beauchane, James Rystad, and Ted and Jerome Schindler.
kroxam.com
ALLUMA’S 2ND ANNUAL E-RACE STIGMA COMMUNITY WALK/RUN AIMS TO PROVIDE HOPE AND HEALING NEXT SATURDAY
Alluma invites the Crookston and surrounding communities to join us for the 2nd Annual e-Race Stigma Community 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The free event will kick off at Crookston High School at 10:00 a.m. For this year, they’re adding a 5K run option. Participants will receive a swag bag, and there will be food trucks on site.
kroxam.com
THANK YOU LETTER FROM OX CART COMMITTEE CHAIR LIBBY BOUCHER
Ox Cart Days Committee Chair Libby Boucher wrote a letter to all the people who helped make Ox Cart Days 2022 a rousing success. Her full letter can be seen below- As the chair of the 2022 Ox Cart Festival, I’d like to say a giant, heartfelt THANK YOU to you all! This year’s festival was our biggest ever, with 4800 buttons sold, hundreds of visitors, 90 events on the schedule, and 95 unique sponsors. THANK YOU to our sponsors, participating businesses, and clubs all over town for being part of the 2022 festival!
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
froggyweb.com
Woman identified in fatal ND construction zone crash
MANVEL, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died Thursday night in a head-on crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel as Jodi Hanson, 62, of Portland, Ore. The Highway Patrol said the construction zone had restricted traffic with one...
kroxam.com
DEMERS OVERPASS AND CONNECTED DOWNTWON STREETS WILL NOT BE OPEN FOR POTATO BOWL ON SATURDAY
The Kem Shriners 2022 Potato Bowl parade will be returning to Demers Avenue tomorrow, Saturday, September 10, from 10:00 a.m. until approximately 12:00 noon. The parade route starts at North 8th Street, traveling down Demers Avenue, across the Sorlie Bridge, and into East Grand Forks, where the parade will end. The Demers overpass and downtown cross streets connected to Demers will not be open and alternative routes should be chosen during the parade time.
trfradio.com
Explosion Reported at a Mobile Home Outside Thief River Falls
Authorities are investigating a reported explosion at a mobile home yesterday just outside Thief River Falls. According to Investigator Scott Mekash, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls. The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pennington County Sheriff: Explosion reported near Thief River Falls
(Thief River Falls, MN) -- No injuries were reported after an explosion at a mobile home just outside Thief River Falls Thursday. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says they received several 911 calls reporting the explosion, and when they arrived they found an active fire. Thief River Falls EMS, Police...
KNOX News Radio
Altru marks new hospital milestone
A special topping off ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for the new Altru Hospital project in Grand Forks. A final steel beam was lifted into place with the signatures of Altru employees…construction team members…and other project partners. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says it’s exciting to watch the progress...
Daily Telegram
'There's a murderer living amongst you' -- Family of slain North Dakota man continue quest for justice
GRAND FORKS – It's been nearly 15 years since 38-year-old Joel Lovelien was beaten to death outside a Grand Forks bar. His family is still seeking justice. Erika Lovelien, Joel’s sister, and Judy Salo, Joel and Erika’s mother, say Joel was loved by his family and co-workers.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 9, 2022
The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/8/2022 – At 2:00 p.m., the CFD responded to the 300 block of S Minnesota St. for an alarm activation. Upon arrival, it was found that the staff was running a test and no danger was present. The staff cleared the alarm, and the CFD spoke with the staff and cleared the scene.
theodysseyonline.com
17 Things That Describe A Night Downtown In Grand Forks As Told By ‘The Office’
Let's be real, just about everyone has seen at least one episode of the office. If you haven't, shame on you, it is actually really funny. I finally decided to hop on the band wagon and watch it and I realized just how much laughter I was missing out on. But anyways, Grand Forks is a college town and you can bet that you will run into what feels like everyone you know downtown. The college kids are downtown Thursday through Saturday, and I guarantee that one of these 17 things can apply to your night downtown, if not all of them.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man arrested after firing shotgun in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- One person is under arrest after Grand Forks Police responded to reports of gunshots late Thursday evening. Officers tell WDAY Radio that they received calls around 10:30 p.m. of a gunshot going off in the area of 2120 Library Lane. When they arrived, authorities say it was found that Scott Mittledorf had confronted to females from his second floor balcony as they were attempting to catch a dog in his front yard.
