The Crookston Pirate Football team will have their first home game of the season tonight when they host the Barnesville Trojans in a match-up of two Section 8AA squads at the Crookston/UMC Football Field at 6:00 PM. The Pirates lost a 35-13 opener last week at Osakis and continue to open up their seasons with one of the tougher schedules when they take on the defending Section 8AA Champion, the Trojans who opened up with a 29-6 win over West Central Area who was the State AA runner up last year. Barnesville was beaten by Chatfield in the State Class AA semi-final last year at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis 22-18 and Chatfield went on to win the State with a 14-13 win over West Central Area. Game time is 6:00 PM and will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show starting at 5:20 PM and the game will also be VIDEO STREAMED by going to the STREAMING LIVE link at the top of this page.

