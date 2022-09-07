Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
‘I still have nightmares’: Former CSUB student discusses hazing ahead of PBS documentary premiere
While growing up in Bakersfield, Brent McClanahan II was always surrounded by his family’s fraternity and sorority members. So when he enrolled at California State University, Bakersfield, it felt natural for him to join Kappa Alpha Psi.
State lawmakers unveil Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway
Harvey L. Hall, a man praised for his larger-than-life personality and a similarly sized love of Bakersfield, received another tribute Monday in a city full of reminders of his legacy. State lawmakers unveiled the Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway sign near the South Allen Road on-ramp to the eastbound lanes...
Kern sifts organic waste treatment options
Out of sight may be out of mind, but there will be repercussions down the line for what happens next to Kern's banana peels, greasy napkins and leftovers gone bad. A final analysis is pending that will help the county Board of Supervisors pick a winner among three finalist proposals, each costing tens of millions of dollars, for treating 300,000 tons per year of organic waste by 2025. That's in addition to the 100,000 tons of yard trimmings and other green waste that will go to compost, on top of what's already being diverted locally.
Year after stipulated judgment, east Bakersfield residents speak out about BPD, hear of progress
Dozens attended a town hall Monday to voice their concerns about Bakersfield Police Department practices to a third-party team tasked with monitoring reforms for the department, while also hearing an update on progress toward meeting the terms of a stipulated judgment. The BPD entered into a stipulated judgment with the...
Could summer be over early, Bakersfield? Overnight lows provide a clue
It may be hard to believe that the valley's long, hot, blast-furnace summer could really be over, especially coming off one of the most brutal heatwaves in recent memory. One sure sign that a change is coming is how cool it’s expected to get overnight.
BPD arrests 27 in 'takeover' operation
Bakersfield Police officers arrested 27 people and impounded 16 vehicles as part of their efforts to combat a series of "takeover sideshows" on the streets of Bakersfield over the weekend, according to a BPD news release. Starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning, BPD officers responded to the events,...
