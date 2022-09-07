ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Californian

State lawmakers unveil Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway

Harvey L. Hall, a man praised for his larger-than-life personality and a similarly sized love of Bakersfield, received another tribute Monday in a city full of reminders of his legacy. State lawmakers unveiled the Harvey L. Hall Memorial Highway sign near the South Allen Road on-ramp to the eastbound lanes...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern sifts organic waste treatment options

Out of sight may be out of mind, but there will be repercussions down the line for what happens next to Kern's banana peels, greasy napkins and leftovers gone bad. A final analysis is pending that will help the county Board of Supervisors pick a winner among three finalist proposals, each costing tens of millions of dollars, for treating 300,000 tons per year of organic waste by 2025. That's in addition to the 100,000 tons of yard trimmings and other green waste that will go to compost, on top of what's already being diverted locally.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD arrests 27 in 'takeover' operation

Bakersfield Police officers arrested 27 people and impounded 16 vehicles as part of their efforts to combat a series of "takeover sideshows" on the streets of Bakersfield over the weekend, according to a BPD news release. Starting Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning, BPD officers responded to the events,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

