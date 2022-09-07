Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet model
“Limited edition” used to be a relatively common occurrence. With the seemingly never-ending shortage of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, however, there have been very few specially-designed consoles for Sony or Microsoft lately. Nintendo, on the other hand, is still finding a way to not only meet the demand for their still wildly successful Nintendo Switch but even give all their major franchises special-edition consoles for fans willing to pay a little extra.
hypebeast.com
New 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Trailer Introduces Toxic Monkey Grafaiai
In anticipation of its November release, Nintendo and Game Freak have now released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Introducing “Grafaiai,” a new Toxic Monkey Pokémon originating from the region of Paldea. Unlike previous installments, Scarlet and Violet will feature three main stories, and...
wegotthiscovered.com
New Marvel game announced by creators of ‘Pokémon Go’
A new Marvel mobile game has been announced at Disney’s D23 Expo, made by the developers of Pokémon Go. The new game will be called MARVEL World of Heroes, and it will be made by Niantic, Inc., the developer of Pokémon Go. Niantic is famous for its augmented reality, as they used in Pokémon Go, bringing the world of Pokémon into the real world. You can watch the trailer for the game below, which announced the game and its 2023 release date.
IGN
New Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet (Gen 9)
This guide covers all new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, and will be updated often. So far, we know of 16 total new Gen 9 Pokemon, including the three new Pokemon starters, two Legendaries, and at least 180 total Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. The newest Pokemon are the Fire- and Psychic-type Armarouge, Fire- and Ghost-type Ceruledge, and the new crab Pokemon Klawf, revealed in the trailer below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tower of Fantasy is an anime-style MMO set on a stunning post-apocalyptic world
MMOs always come bearing a lot of promises - endless adventures in an ever-evolving shared world, friendships and rivalries with other players and guilds, and the freedom to play in a way that suits you. But while the best games in the genre know how to keep those promises, their extraordinary scale and ambition often comes at the cost of looking all that good.
wegotthiscovered.com
The new Pokémon announcement has Digimon fans raising eyebrows
Yesterday The Pokémon Company gave fans a new look at the highly anticipated titles Pokémon Violet and Scarlet. While this new footage has captivated the fan base, in a strange turn of events, it has also contributed to Digimon trending once again. Two of the new Pokémon showcased...
Three brand new Assassin Creed games announced at Ubisoft Forward
That's not even counting last week's leaked AC: Mirage, or new DLC for Valhalla.
Digital Trends
Splatoon 3 review: the antidote to your modern multiplayer woes
“Splatoon 3 delivers a breed of content-rich multiplayer fun that's refreshing to see in the age of shaky free-to-play promises.”. In a just world, Splatoon 3 would be the biggest multiplayer game of the year. That’s a level of success it would certainly deserve, as Nintendo has created the best iteration of its wildly inventive ink-shooter series yet. It does that without microtransactions, compulsory log-in bonuses, or pop culture references. Not only that, but it’s been packaged into the kind of content-loaded release that feels all but extinct in today’s competitive multiplayer landscape.
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
hypebeast.com
NetEase Aquires 'Beyond: Two Souls' and 'Star Wars Eclipse' Developer Quantic Dream
NetEase has just announced its acquisition of French video game developer Quantic Dream, making the latter the first European studio the Chinese tech giant has purchased. The company first acquired a minority stake in the developer more than three years ago and will now be buying it outright, although no purchase price has been listed publicly. Quantic Dream’s previous projects include Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human and Fahrenheit, and are currently working on the open-world action RPG Star Wars Eclipse as well as a mysterious deep-sea exploration game set in the North Sea, called Under the Waves.
Red Dead Redemption's epic trip to Mexico is still a masterpiece in sandbox storytelling
I replayed Red Dead Redemption, and was blown away by my favourite journey all over again. I'm back playing the original Red Dead Redemption and have just been called "feck ugly" by a whisky-nosed Irishman. By this point, my rugged friend has been unreliable at best in his bid to help me battle some of the Old West's most formidable foes – but as I watch him mount his steed and disappear over the crest of a grassy hill on the outskirts of Nuevo Paraiso, I can't help feeling a wee bit sad. I will never see this man again. And so, when the plucky guitar chords and soft spoken lyrics of indie folk singer Jose Gonzalez's 'Far Away' kick into gear, my teary eyes empty faster than a thirsty horse's water trough.
Ars Technica
Justin Roiland, Shovel Knight devs dish on their trippy new indie games
SEATTLE—Last week's crowded, fun-filled PAX West 2022 expo was very different from the ghost town of its 2021 edition, which meant Ars Technica got to spend time with some of our favorite video game creators. You may have already seen our PAX West chat with the co-creators of the Monkey Island series, where we got a peek at Return to Monkey Island's new puzzles, jokes, and delectable animations. But that wasn't the only interview we conducted.
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64 game that we all loved is now worth nearly $7,000
Even if it's nowhere near the world record held by 1987's The Legend of Zelda, which sold for €730,000 at auction, this little nugget is getting more valuable. Retro games are worth their weight in gold (at least some of them) It's time to dust off your old game...
A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator
Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
IGN
Xbox Game Pass in September 2022: GRID Legends, Metal: Hellsinger, and More
Xbox has confirmed the first wave of games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass in September, including the already added GRID Legends, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Opus Magnum, and more. But, there's already a whole slew of other games we know that will be hitting the game subscription service throughout the month.
Rayman will join Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in upcoming free DLC
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be getting not one, not two, but three DLC updates after launch, one of which will contain Rayman as a playable hero. Announced during today's Ubisoft Forward, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be getting a bunch of free DLC post-launch. As revealed by the series' creative director Davide Soliani, the development team behind Mario + Rabbids have "so many wild ideas" they want to explore and one of which brings a beloved Ubisoft character into the tactical game.
Assassin's Creed Mirage Collector's Case: What's Included?
The next entry in the "Assassin's Creed" series is officially on the way with "Assassin's Creed Mirage." Announced at 2022's Ubisoft Forward with a trailer and preview from the presenters, the new game will take place in Baghdad before the events of "Assassin's Creed Valhalla." It will follow the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq and reveal how he became an assassin before the events of "Valhalla." The game is set to release in 2023 and promises a sprawling city with the stealth and combat fans have come to expect from the series. "Mirage" will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with three different editions on offer.
IGN
Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game
Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
IGN
Assassin’s Creed Infinity Announced With Two New Games
Ubisoft has officially revealed Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a new platform and hub for Assassin’s Creed games. It has also revealed the first two games that will be part of Infinity: one that will follow the life of a Shinobi in feudal Japan, and another helmed by Watch Dogs: Legion director Clint Hocking.
Collider
'Avatar: Reckoning' Trailer Reveals New Lands and Dangerous Enemies
Following several new video game announcements at this year's D23 Expo, more information about Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming mobile game, has been revealed which showcases a sneak peek of some of the upcoming game's features. Following its debut at D23, an official developer update trailer has been released, via the...
