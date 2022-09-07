ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Old Gold Black

‘Exponents’ exhibit highlights faculty art

On Sept. 1, the Wake Forest faculty exhibition, “Exponents”, opened at the Charlotte and Philip Hanes Art Gallery in Scales Fines Arts Center. For the first time in seven years, the gallery hosts pieces from nine current and recent faculty members ranging in mediums and subject matter. Students...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Old Gold Black

One year after Mt. Tabor, school safety measures continue to be refined

Sept. 1 marked one year since a shooting at Mount Tabor High School resulted in one student being shot and later dying from injuries. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has since implemented many updates and changes to their security practices, procedures and protocols. One of the major changes Winston-Salem/Forsyth-County Schools adopted was...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Old Gold Black

“The Porch” combines comfort food and atmosphere

Most students at Wake Forest are familiar with The Porch Kitchen & Cantina, commonly referred to as ‘The Porch.’ Nestled deep in downtown Winston-Salem, off of W Northwest Boulevard, the restaurant has gained impressive popularity amongst students in the past decade. Both the Tex-Mex cuisine and the lively atmosphere draw crowds all nights of the week.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy