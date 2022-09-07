Read full article on original website
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to fame on board a motorcycle emblazoned with the logo of the California Highway Patrol. The television series CHiPs ran for six seasons (1977-83) on NBC, and made Estrada a household name playing Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello. Estrada’s acting career now spans nearly five decades, and his newest project called Divine Renovation will shoot in and around Wilmington later this year.
WECT
9/11 remembrance events scheduled for Southeastern North Carolina
Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes will switch to their off-season schedules starting this Tuesday, September 13. Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fastest growing town in Brunswick county celebrating 33 years of incorporation
Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!
Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
americancraftbeer.com
Brewery Staffed By Gang Members Closes
Brewery closures always bum us out. But TRU Colors announcement, that they’d be closing their doors for good on September 9, is particularly sad. Wilmington, N.C.-based TRU Colors was created of George Taylor, who, upset at the level of gang violence in the city, sought to create a solution hand-in-hand with local gang leaders. And he founded a brewery in 2019 that hired active gang members, giving them economic opportunities and, in turn, leveraging their influence inside gangs to reduce violence.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
WITN
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chicken Salad Chick opening second Cape Fear location in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently has one Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, located in Wilmington. But that’s changing soon. The company has announced plans to bring a Chicken Salad Chick to Leland late this year or early in 2023. Construction is beginning soon at an existing...
WECT
Amazon series to film scenes in Kure Beach on Sept. 9
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Crews will be filming scenes for the Amazon series, The Summer I turned Pretty, in Kure Beach on Friday, Sept. 9. According to town officials, there may be traffic disruptions throughout the day on Fort Fisher Blvd. between Riverfront Road and Battle Acre Road. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Death investigation under way after two found dead inside Wilmington home
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation on the 700-block of Myrtle Landing Place in Wilmington. According to a NHCSO spokes person, sheriff’s deputies were called out to do a welfare check on the homeowners by family members at about 4:30, Friday afternoon.
Where you can see Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile in North Carolina
Nothing says celebrating the unofficial end of summer like grilling up some hotdogs.
CBS News
Boil water order impacting Wilmington restaurants
Restaurants scrambled to bring in their own water after E. coli was detected. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hurricane Earl bringing increased rip current risk along coast
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second hurricane of the 2022 hurricane season is hundreds of miles off the Cape Fear coast but is still bringing impacts to local beaches. Hurricane Earl has sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Thursday evening.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Mustang Week returns in 2023, but closer to North Myrtle Beach area
Mustang Week will return to the North Myrtle Beach area in 2023 despite statements made by Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and the future cancellation of the event by the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in 2022. “Since we announced that this would be our last year doing Mustang Week, we’ve...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$25 million dollar investment bringing over 200 high-paying jobs to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper was in town today announcing Live Oak Bank’s investment of $25 million dollars to expand its campus and bring more than 200 jobs to Wilmington. The money is coming thanks to three investment grants given by the State of North Carolina,...
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market Street closed near Ogden Park
NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - All lanes of Market Street are closed near Ogden Park after a wreck Friday morning. According to New Hanover County dispatch, a vehicle wreck caused wires to fall across the road. Duke Energy was en route to the scene as of 8:30 a.m.
WECT
Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Planning Commission reccomended one and denied another proposal for new apartments and townhomes at their meeting on Wednesday, September 7. The reccomended proposal was a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres at 4126 River Road at the end of Independence Boulevard. The site was...
WECT
Former CEO of NHRMC says hospital would have failed without sale to Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Executives at Novant Health say despite its recent issues, New Hanover Regional Medical Center is coping well with the shortage of nurses plaguing the nation. On February 1, 2021, New Hanover County closed on its sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health. In...
