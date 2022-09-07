GRAMMY® nominated jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon has earned a well-deserved reputation as a compelling and captivating live performer. Nnenna is also a wife, mother, and sister who has experienced life’s amazing gifts, and also its heartbreak. In this guided conversation on Saturday September 10th at 4pm with Rosalyn Smith-Stover, executive director of the Family Resource Center and founder of Act Up Drama in Camden, Nnena will discuss how the loss of her soulmate and husband, renowned architect Phil Freelon, and her sister Debbie have reshaped her way of being in the world. Nnenna has felt the need to find her “voice” once more, through the lens of grief and loss. Her 2021 recording “Time Traveler” (her first studio recording in nearly ten years) is a reflection of this new territory, an intimate expression of her love for Phil and their 40 year journey and a universal love letter to all who’ve lost someone dear. Guests may get to hear renditions from this new album, as well as ask questions during and following the conversation.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO