Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Related
Nashville Fair debuts Friday at the Fairgrounds
The fair runs September 9-18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. during the weekend.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
whvoradio.com
35th Trail Of Tears Pow Wow Set For This Weekend
Always held the weekend after Labor Day, the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow is here — set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville. Authentic vendors, competitive dancing, the beating of drums. And a deep, rich Native American history,...
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday
The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville Parent
National Banana Pudding Fest In Centerville
Are you ready to go bananas? The 13th annual National Banana Pudding Festival is coming up next month, October 1 – 2, at the Hickman Ag Pavilion in Centerville. The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on Mable’s Front Porch Stage. Contestants from around the country will go head to head to decide who makes the best banana pudding. As the contestants get going with the pudding competition, Band Angelica will begin performing on the Arena Stage at 10:30 a.m. And between 11:15 a.m. and noon will be the Cook-off Auction. Prize winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.
radionwtn.com
Registration Open For Tennessee Naturalist Course
Springville, Tenn.: Paris Landing State Park and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge today announced that registration is now open for the next Tennessee Naturalist Program course. Classes will begin October 1st meeting mostly once a month until June, 2023. This makes the widely recognized Naturalist Course available to area residents who wish to study nature during all four seasons. Paris Landing and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge are a one of eleven Chapters of the Tennessee Naturalist Program located throughout the state.
clarksvillenow.com
What’s at Riverfest: Free Family Zone, performer lineup, Regatta schedule
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Riverfest Family Zone will be free to the public this year thanks to a sponsorship by Hankook Tire. Traditionally, a small fee and wristband are required to enter the Family Zone, but not this year. The Riverfest Family Zone will be available Friday, Sept. 9,...
clarksvillenow.com
A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Homelessness is probably the number one issue’: A call to manage crime on Broadway
As CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, Butch Spyridon usually sings the praises of Music City's growth. Now he's changing his tune.
clarksvillenow.com
Axe Throwing, Dream Wingz, Gladiator Brewing: Several businesses closing in Clarksville, citing inflation, pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several businesses have announced they are closing their doors in Clarksville over the last few weeks, with most of them citing economic conditions for throwing in the towel. Local shops and restaurants, including some larger companies such as Dairy Queen, and smaller operations like...
NES announces rate increase beginning in October
The scheduled NES increase will raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 3.6%, according to the utility, Commercial customers will experience a monthly bill increase of approximately 3%.
wpln.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkms.org
Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced
In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
Inflation cuts starting salary for Metro teachers despite recent increases
There are more than 120 teacher positions still open as of a couple of weeks ago in Metro Nashville Public Schools, according to a spokesperson for the district.
nashvillelifestyles.com
15 Things You Didn’t Know About Nashville
Beyond the honky tonks, barbeque joints, and bachelorette parties there is much more to Music City’s rich history than meets the eye. We’ve rounded up some fascinating facts about our beloved city that may surprise you. (But remember, as with all great cities some historic tales are fact and some are long-told fiction. We did our best to check our work, but we can’t promise a few wives’ tales didn’t sneak in along the way.)
Search for Steve Keel: Families of men searching for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska say they’re proud, anxious
The four men reported back home that the weather in Alaska has been relatively warm, and that will help them in this search for Steve Keel in the tough terrain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
Clarksville parks closed as crews search for missing swimmer
Several Clarksville parks have been closed for a water rescue.
Staffing shortages continue despite candidate pool
EMT students continue to graduate, but face struggles with fair pay issues.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Tire Manufacturer Announces $600 Million Tennessee Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global tire manufacturer is planning its...
Comments / 0