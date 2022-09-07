ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
TENNESSEE STATE
whvoradio.com

35th Trail Of Tears Pow Wow Set For This Weekend

Always held the weekend after Labor Day, the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow is here — set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville. Authentic vendors, competitive dancing, the beating of drums. And a deep, rich Native American history,...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Nashville Parent

National Banana Pudding Fest In Centerville

Are you ready to go bananas? The 13th annual National Banana Pudding Festival is coming up next month, October 1 – 2, at the Hickman Ag Pavilion in Centerville. The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on Mable’s Front Porch Stage. Contestants from around the country will go head to head to decide who makes the best banana pudding. As the contestants get going with the pudding competition, Band Angelica will begin performing on the Arena Stage at 10:30 a.m. And between 11:15 a.m. and noon will be the Cook-off Auction. Prize winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.
CENTERVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Registration Open For Tennessee Naturalist Course

Springville, Tenn.: Paris Landing State Park and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge today announced that registration is now open for the next Tennessee Naturalist Program course. Classes will begin October 1st meeting mostly once a month until June, 2023. This makes the widely recognized Naturalist Course available to area residents who wish to study nature during all four seasons. Paris Landing and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge are a one of eleven Chapters of the Tennessee Naturalist Program located throughout the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkms.org

Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced

In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Nashville

Beyond the honky tonks, barbeque joints, and bachelorette parties there is much more to Music City’s rich history than meets the eye. We’ve rounded up some fascinating facts about our beloved city that may surprise you. (But remember, as with all great cities some historic tales are fact and some are long-told fiction. We did our best to check our work, but we can’t promise a few wives’ tales didn’t sneak in along the way.)
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
FRANKLIN, TN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Tire Manufacturer Announces $600 Million Tennessee Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global tire manufacturer is planning its...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

