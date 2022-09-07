Read full article on original website
SkySports
Graham Potter to Chelsea: Why Blues wanted to bring Brighton boss' magic touch to Stamford Bridge
If Chelsea are serious about rebuilding the club from top to bottom, a long-term job whoever is in charge, they have picked a man who ticks a lot of the right boxes in Brighton's Graham Potter. Six games into the new season, his now former-Seagulls side sit three points and...
SkySports
Man Utd Women manager Marc Skinner gives insight into club's summer transfers ahead of WSL opener against Tottenham
As they say, there's no rest for the wicked. This summer, Manchester United manager Marc Skinner certainly didn't rest on his laurels, instead working throughout the break to further improve his squad for the new season. The last campaign was a learning curve for Man Utd and Skinner. The former...
SkySports
Jamie Carragher: Are Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool reaching the end of a cycle? Reds defended like kids against Napoli
Jamie Carragher has admitted he is worried about Liverpool's future under Jurgen Klopp, describing their performance in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Napoli as "embarrassing" and accusing them of defending like "kids". Klopp's side conceded three goals in a dismal first half and another straight after the break at the Diego...
SkySports
Bayern Munich: Mathys Tel becomes club's youngest scorer but Stuttgart claim late draw - European round-up
Bayern Munich conceded a stoppage-time equaliser through VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy's from the penalty spot for a 2-2 on Saturday, the champions' third consecutive Bundesliga draw. It started well for Bayern, who face Barcelona in the Champions League group stage next week, with forward Mathys Tel scoring their opener...
SkySports
Rehanne Skinner on Tottenham's WSL journey: We must be better than last season
It's hard to imagine that Tottenham are preparing for just their third full season as a Women's Super League club, given they almost broke the 'big three' stranglehold last year. This article was first published prior to the football postponements following the death of The Queen. Their first WSL campaign...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester's start to season hasn't been great, but club is backing me
Brendan Rodgers insists he will not walk away from Leicester and says he has the full support of the club. The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League after five successive losses, but under-pressure Rodgers is emphatic about his desire to stick it out. Asked whether he has considered his...
SkySports
Chelsea defender Jorja Fox: Hope Powell a big pull for Brighton loan ahead of WSL return
At the age of 19, plenty of teenagers across the UK are living away from home for the first time. For most, it is for university. But for Jorja Fox, she has moved to Brighton to play professional football, on a season-long loan from Chelsea. "It's my first time moving...
SkySports
FC Zurich 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners earn winning start to Europa League campaign as Marquinhos marks debut with a goal
Arsenal got their Europa League campaign off to a positive start with a 2-1 win over FC Zurich on Wednesday evening, with the players mourning the passing of The Queen with a minute's silence before the start of the second period. The Gunners started slowly but gradually came into the...
SkySports
Jim Goodwin finds Rangers and Celtic finance complaints 'funny'
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes Celtic and Rangers feeling the financial gulf in the Champions League is a reminder of how hard it is for anyone to compete domestically with the Old Firm. Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted after Rangers' 4-0 defeat to Ajax that they would need "hundreds of millions"...
SkySports
West Ham 3-1 FCSB: Hammers come from behind to claim victory in Europa Conference League opener
West Ham overturned a first-half deficit to beat FCSB 3-1 as goals from Jarrod Bowen, Emerson Palmieri and Michail Antonio proved decisive. The crowd inside the London Stadium paid a moving tribute to Her Majesty Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, during a minute's silence observed before West Ham's first Europa Conference League tie of the new campaign.
SkySports
Queen Elizabeth II's death: How the world of football paid tribute to The Queen
She was a wonderful monarch but an exceptional person. The words of Leah Williamson as the England Women captain joined those around the globe in mourning the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Football paused this weekend, but it has not stopped the tributes pouring in to the Queen...
SkySports
Super League play-offs: Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils talking points and team news
Grand Final win can soften Cup final blow for McQueen. Chris McQueen has been one of the stand-out players for Huddersfield in 2022, but the Dream Team member admits he is still haunted by their Betfred Challenge Cup final defeat. The second row's performances in helping the Giants finish third...
SkySports
Marcus Stewart: Former Premier League striker diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease
Former Premier League striker Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) after 12 months of testing. Stewart, whose playing career spanned 20 years, amassed over 650 appearances at eight different clubs, including Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Bristol City, Yeovil Town and Exeter City, scoring over 250 goals.
SkySports
Newcastle in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after injury to Karl Darlow
Newcastle are in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius following an injury to Karl Darlow in training on Wednesday. Karius is a free agent after his Liverpool contract ended in the summer. He hadn't played for Liverpool since Alisson arrived in 2018, spending the last two years...
SkySports
Premier League, EFL, Scottish, WSL and non-League: This weekend's matches postponed
All English and Scottish football has been postponed this weekend following the Queen's death on Thursday. The Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two have all been postponed, as well as the start of the new Women's Super League season, and all non-League and grassroots fixtures. The Scottish FA...
SkySports
Queen Elizabeth II's death: The postponements and changes which will take place to scheduled sport
The Premier League and EFL have announced all games across English football's top-four tiers will be postponed this weekend as changes are made to scheduled sport following the death of Queen Elizabeth II... Football. Confirmation came through on Friday morning that the entire weekend's Premier League and EFL schedule was...
SkySports
Italian GP: Charles Leclerc says Ferrari must 'stay united' amid rumours over Mattia Binotto's future
After a strong start to the season, Leclerc looked set to mount a world championship challenge, while Ferrari appeared to be in contention for a first constructors' title since 2008, but a series of problems for the Italian team have allowed Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team to open dominant advantages.
SkySports
Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad: Controversial penalty gives visitors victory in Europa League opener
Real Sociedad ended Manchester United's four-game winning run as a controversial penalty gave them a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Europa League. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the evening, both sets of players wore black armbands and a minute's silence was impeccably observed by all those inside the ground ahead of kick-off.
