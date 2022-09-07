ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Jim Goodwin finds Rangers and Celtic finance complaints 'funny'

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes Celtic and Rangers feeling the financial gulf in the Champions League is a reminder of how hard it is for anyone to compete domestically with the Old Firm. Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted after Rangers' 4-0 defeat to Ajax that they would need "hundreds of millions"...
SOCCER
SkySports

West Ham 3-1 FCSB: Hammers come from behind to claim victory in Europa Conference League opener

West Ham overturned a first-half deficit to beat FCSB 3-1 as goals from Jarrod Bowen, Emerson Palmieri and Michail Antonio proved decisive. The crowd inside the London Stadium paid a moving tribute to Her Majesty Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, during a minute's silence observed before West Ham's first Europa Conference League tie of the new campaign.
SOCCER
SkySports

Queen Elizabeth II's death: How the world of football paid tribute to The Queen

She was a wonderful monarch but an exceptional person. The words of Leah Williamson as the England Women captain joined those around the globe in mourning the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Football paused this weekend, but it has not stopped the tributes pouring in to the Queen...
UEFA
SkySports

Marcus Stewart: Former Premier League striker diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

Former Premier League striker Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) after 12 months of testing. Stewart, whose playing career spanned 20 years, amassed over 650 appearances at eight different clubs, including Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Bristol City, Yeovil Town and Exeter City, scoring over 250 goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad: Controversial penalty gives visitors victory in Europa League opener

Real Sociedad ended Manchester United's four-game winning run as a controversial penalty gave them a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Europa League. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the evening, both sets of players wore black armbands and a minute's silence was impeccably observed by all those inside the ground ahead of kick-off.
UEFA

