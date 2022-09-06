PHILADELPHIA - High pressure has been in control Friday, giving us a beautiful day to start the weekend. If you’re headed to the shore, stay out of the water. While Hurricane Earl poses no threat to land, as it races by to the north, dangerous rip current conditions are associated with Earl’s passing, and the danger to life is probable. Along with that, minor tidal flooding is likely, as there is a full moon this weekend.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO