Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Partly cloudy overnight leads to partly sunny, pleasant Saturday
PHILADELPHIA - High pressure has been in control Friday, giving us a beautiful day to start the weekend. If you’re headed to the shore, stay out of the water. While Hurricane Earl poses no threat to land, as it races by to the north, dangerous rip current conditions are associated with Earl’s passing, and the danger to life is probable. Along with that, minor tidal flooding is likely, as there is a full moon this weekend.
fox29.com
Woman, 41, critical after Friday afternoon shooting in Mill Creek, police say
MILL CREEK - A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Philadelphia's Mill Creek section. Officials say 16th District officers were called to the 4700 block of Brown Street Friday afternoon, around 1:30, on the report of a shooting. Officers found a 41-year-old woman lying in the...
fox29.com
Officials: 1 man dead and a female injured after Bridesburg motorcycle versus minivan accident
BRIDESBURG - A 59-year-old man is dead after he was involved in an accident while traveling on a motorcycle in Philadelphia's Bridesburg neighborhood. Crews were called to Bridge and Tacony Streets Friday night, about 6:30, on the report of an accident. According to officials, the 59-year-old victim was riding a...
fox29.com
Eliza Fletcher abduction: Local runners gather in Philadelphia to honor jogger kidnapped, killed in Memphis
PHILADELPHIA - A group of local runners went out on an early morning run in honor of Eliza Fletcher, the woman who was kidnaped in Memphis while out on a morning jog and later found dead. The runners gathered at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a popular end location for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Vehicles pelted with rocks, debris thrown from train overpass onto Philadelphia highway
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating after motorists reported being pelted with rocks and other debris while driving down a Philadelphia highway on Tuesday night. A driver who asked to remain anonymous told FOX 29 that he was driving on I-76 eastbound near the Passyunk and Oregon Avenue exit around 7 p.m. when his car was struck by a large rock.
fox29.com
Gas leak causes evacuations at Philadelphia apartment complex, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a gas leak caused an entire Philadelphia apartment building to evacuate on Wednesday night. Emergency crews were called to the Mendela Apartments on the 7000 block of North Broad Street around 7:30 p.m. Officials told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson that there were high carbon monoxide readings...
fox29.com
Watch: Suspects struggle to drive car after early morning carjacking in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are attempting to identify and locate to suspects wanted in connection with an armed carjacking that was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred on the 600 of South 62nd Street around 6 a.m. Police say the victim was sitting in his parked car...
fox29.com
Suspects sought early morning armed carjacking in West Philadelphia
Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred Thursday morning. Video of the incident appears to show them struggling to operate the vehicle during their escape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Kennett Square Mushroom Festival
Now this is fun-gi. Bob traveled to Kennett Square where they’re getting ready for their annual Mushroom Festival. The festival on September 10th and 11th will have food, a fried mushroom eating contest, kids rides and more!
fox29.com
Man, 63, fatally shot in West Philadelphia Thursday morning
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning. The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on the 6100 block of Columbia Avenue. According to police, a 63-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and body. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center...
fox29.com
Woman, 33, shot in the head in broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in extremely critical condition after she was shot in the head in broad daylight in West Philadelphia, police say. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Irving Street at 10:36 a.m. According to police, a 33-year-old woman was shot once in the...
fox29.com
Car with 3 kids inside trapped under tractor-trailer on the way to school in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - An early morning school run took a terrifying turn Wednesday morning when a car crashed into a tractor-trailer. Police say three students were inside when the car became trapped under the truck on Route 130 and Melrich Road. A photo from the scene shows the front of the car completely under the truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Official: 5 found dead in northeastern Maryland home
ELK MILLS, Md. - Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes said in an email that five people were found dead inside the...
fox29.com
Police: Girl, 12, stable after being caught in the crossfire of shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young girl was hit by stray gunfire while she was playing outside Friday night in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1700 block of North Woodstock Street around 6 p.m. Captain John Walker told reporters that a 12-year-old girl...
fox29.com
Officials: Man shot in the head and killed in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook. Officials said the shooting happened Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., on the 6200 block of Lebanon Avenue in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. 19th District officers responded and found the man, believed to be in his...
fox29.com
Man suffers fatal gunshot wound in North Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is dead after he arrived at a Philadelphia hospital suffering from a lethal gunshot wound on Friday night. Investigators say the deadly shooting happened on the 3100 block of Front Street around 9:30 p.m. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters the victim, a man in...
fox29.com
Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix
Start your engine! Coatesville is gearing up for their annual Invitational Vintage Grand Prix! The events begin with a Prixview party on September 15th with the Grand Prix happening September 17th. Vintage race cars and motorcycles will drive through the city streets while people enjoy food and drinks.
fox29.com
Philadelphia rec center worker shot and killed, 14-year-old in custody, police say
MILL CREEK - A 40-year-old mother of two has died after she was shot in Philadelphia's Mill Creek section, at the rec center, and a 14-year-old is in custody, being questioned by police. It appears she may have been an innocent bystander caught in crossfire. Officials say 16th District officers...
fox29.com
Police searching for 2 suspects caught on video robbing West Oak Lane business at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects caught on video robbing a business at gunpoint. According to police, the robbery occurred on Tuesday at 11:17 a.m. at the Better Cleaners located on the 6700 block of Ogontz Avenue. Authorities say two men entered the store...
fox29.com
Iconic, 300-pound skateboard bench removed from North Philadelphia after being stolen from NYC park
PHILADELPHIA - An iconic skateboard bench that was stolen from a New York City park and appeared in Philadelphia is now set to head back to New York. The 300-pound metal bench was reportedly taken by a group of masked skaters who rented a truck and hauled the bench from Tompkins Square Park in Manhattan to Cecil B. Moore Plaza in Philadelphia.
Comments / 0