ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Partly cloudy overnight leads to partly sunny, pleasant Saturday

PHILADELPHIA - High pressure has been in control Friday, giving us a beautiful day to start the weekend. If you’re headed to the shore, stay out of the water. While Hurricane Earl poses no threat to land, as it races by to the north, dangerous rip current conditions are associated with Earl’s passing, and the danger to life is probable. Along with that, minor tidal flooding is likely, as there is a full moon this weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muggy#A Beautiful Day#Fox#Weather Authority App
fox29.com

Kennett Square Mushroom Festival

Now this is fun-gi. Bob traveled to Kennett Square where they’re getting ready for their annual Mushroom Festival. The festival on September 10th and 11th will have food, a fried mushroom eating contest, kids rides and more!
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
fox29.com

Man, 63, fatally shot in West Philadelphia Thursday morning

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning. The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on the 6100 block of Columbia Avenue. According to police, a 63-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and body. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox29.com

Official: 5 found dead in northeastern Maryland home

ELK MILLS, Md. - Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes said in an email that five people were found dead inside the...
ELK MILLS, MD
fox29.com

Officials: Man shot in the head and killed in Overbrook

OVERBROOK - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook. Officials said the shooting happened Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., on the 6200 block of Lebanon Avenue in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. 19th District officers responded and found the man, believed to be in his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Coatesville Invitational Vintage Grand Prix

Start your engine! Coatesville is gearing up for their annual Invitational Vintage Grand Prix! The events begin with a Prixview party on September 15th with the Grand Prix happening September 17th. Vintage race cars and motorcycles will drive through the city streets while people enjoy food and drinks.
COATESVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy