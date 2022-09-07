Read full article on original website
Zoom Diallo receives Gonzaga offer after unofficial visit
In an unofficial visit to Spokane over the weekend, four-star point guard Zoom Diallo announced on Twitter he received a scholarship offer from Gonzaga. The Tacoma native is the No. 1 ranked recruit in Washington State in the class of 2024 according to 247sports. Along with the Zags, the 6-foot-4 ...
nbcrightnow.com
Four-star point guard Zoom Diallo offered by Gonzaga during unofficial visit
Zoom Diallo pocketed scholarship offers from Washington and Washington State last July. Now the Tacoma native and class of 2024 prospect has an offer from all three of the high-major programs in his home state. Diallo, a four-star point guard from Tacoma’s Curtis High School, left his unofficial visit in...
What Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said after losing to Oregon Ducks
Eastern Washington lost to Oregon, 70-14, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Eagles coach Aaron Best recapped EWU’s first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Best’s postgame press conference.
nbcrightnow.com
EWU notebook: Redshirt freshman Jeff Carpenter catches touchdown in home state
EUGENE, Ore. – It wasn’t the outcome Jett Carpenter wanted for his team, but there was at least one highlight for the Eastern Washington redshirt freshman: He caught his first-career touchdown. And though it came in a 70-14 loss, he got to catch it in his home state,...
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12
Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
KXLY
The Heat and haze continue- Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know about Saturday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many areas across the Inland Northwest. Hot and hazy days are coming over the next few days before things start to cool down in the middle of the week. We also have a slight chance of showers in the forecast later this week.
Surprise: Did You Know This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
The Statue of Liberty has been a long-standing symbol of the values of the people in The United States. People travel from all around the world to see Lady Liberty in New York, but did you know there’s another Lady Liberty statue in Idaho?. This Famous Statue is Actually...
Average gas prices continue to drop in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on hitting the road this weekend, you will find some relief in the gas pump in the Spokane area. Gas prices across the country have dipped over the past few weeks, with the national average being $3.72 per gallon, according to AAA. In...
inlander.com
What we can learn from the 19 dead found over six years at Spokane's Wolfe and New Washington apartments
The heat killed Robert Hunt last summer. But it had help. It's about 10 in the morning on June 30, 2021, when the cops finally arrive at the New Washington apartment building on West Second Avenue, across from the Big Dipper. Even that early, the apartment is a furnace — with the stagnant air in the hallways soaring to 100 degrees. Hunt had been vomiting the night before.
KXLY
Stuck in the smoke again on Monday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The thick smoke across the Inland Northwest turned this weekend into a miserable one. Unfortunately, we have at least one more day of this before we could see long-term improvements in our air quality. Winds are almost calm on Sunday evening which means the smoke isn’t going...
KHQ Right Now
New Chipotle location could be coming to Five Mile neighborhood
A building permit has been filed to add a new Chipotle location to the 5 Mile neighborhood. If it gets approved, this will be the fourth Chipotle in the Spokane area.
‘Face your biggest fear’: Young cougar survivor shares her recovery story from near-death attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal. Lily Kryzhanivskyy was attacked by a cougar in Stevens County in May while she was playing with her friends. She spent a week at Sacred Heart after the attack. Months later, you would never know she was on the brink of death. She’s full of life and living hers to the fullest.
City of Spokane announces flags will be lowered at half-staff in honor of Sandy Williams
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has directed all flags at City facilities to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams. Williams was among the passengers lost in a floatplane crash in the Puget Sound in Seattle on Sept. 4, 2022. The...
KHQ Right Now
Unhealthy air quality continues into Saturday night all the way to Monday for Spokane and surrounding areas
SPOKANE, Wash. - A hazy and smoky weekend is in store for the region, as unhealthy air quality moves throughout Spokane, the Idaho Panhandle, and largely down toward the Palouse and LC Valley. First thing is first, a Red Flag Warning is in place for Tri-Cities and Yakima until 11...
SRD Music Fest No. 5 is in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do this weekend? SRD Music Fest is back in Spokane this weekend. Multiple bands will be performing at the fest this weekend, which is located at 11313 North Indian Trail Road near northwest Spokane. Live music, vendors, food and more will be on display at the fest this weekend. Money at the fest...
Kootenai Health facing financial challenge
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health is not for sale, nor is it on the brink of financial collapse. The hospital and health care system is, however, facing a significant financial challenge, one driven by a national health care staffing crisis that Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness has been alerting the community to for months.
KHQ Right Now
You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane
You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane auditor follows state lead to help more inmates vote
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton was turned down by the county commissioners on her request to seek a state grant to cover the costs of getting inmates registered to vote and participate in elections. However, she told Commissioners Mary Kuney, Al French and Josh Kerns...
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
