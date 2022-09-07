SPOKANE, Wash. — After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal. Lily Kryzhanivskyy was attacked by a cougar in Stevens County in May while she was playing with her friends. She spent a week at Sacred Heart after the attack. Months later, you would never know she was on the brink of death. She’s full of life and living hers to the fullest.

STEVENS COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO