Spokane, WA

KREM

Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12

Smoke from wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon has caused unhealthy air quality for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. Spokane News & Weather: Sept 12.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The Heat and haze continue- Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know about Saturday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many areas across the Inland Northwest. Hot and hazy days are coming over the next few days before things start to cool down in the middle of the week. We also have a slight chance of showers in the forecast later this week.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
inlander.com

What we can learn from the 19 dead found over six years at Spokane's Wolfe and New Washington apartments

The heat killed Robert Hunt last summer. But it had help. It's about 10 in the morning on June 30, 2021, when the cops finally arrive at the New Washington apartment building on West Second Avenue, across from the Big Dipper. Even that early, the apartment is a furnace — with the stagnant air in the hallways soaring to 100 degrees. Hunt had been vomiting the night before.
KXLY

Stuck in the smoke again on Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The thick smoke across the Inland Northwest turned this weekend into a miserable one. Unfortunately, we have at least one more day of this before we could see long-term improvements in our air quality. Winds are almost calm on Sunday evening which means the smoke isn’t going...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Face your biggest fear’: Young cougar survivor shares her recovery story from near-death attack

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal. Lily Kryzhanivskyy was attacked by a cougar in Stevens County in May while she was playing with her friends. She spent a week at Sacred Heart after the attack. Months later, you would never know she was on the brink of death. She’s full of life and living hers to the fullest.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SRD Music Fest No. 5 is in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something to do this weekend? SRD Music Fest is back in Spokane this weekend. Multiple bands will be performing at the fest this weekend, which is located at 11313 North Indian Trail Road near northwest Spokane. Live music, vendors, food and more will be on display at the fest this weekend. Money at the fest...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Kootenai Health facing financial challenge

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health is not for sale, nor is it on the brink of financial collapse. The hospital and health care system is, however, facing a significant financial challenge, one driven by a national health care staffing crisis that Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness has been alerting the community to for months.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

You can see it and smell it: the smoke is sticking around for the next few days in Spokane

You can still smell the smoke late Sunday night in Spokane, as air quality is still in the unhealthy range, and is set to continue throughout the beginning of the work week. These uncomfortable conditions will continue well into Monday and Tuesday in the Inland Northwest, as well as the rest of Washington and neighboring states. A clear up and cool down is on the way, however, beginning hopefully on Wednesday.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane auditor follows state lead to help more inmates vote

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton was turned down by the county commissioners on her request to seek a state grant to cover the costs of getting inmates registered to vote and participate in elections. However, she told Commissioners Mary Kuney, Al French and Josh Kerns...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
SPOKANE, WA

