Klamath County, OR

FireWatch: Barnes Fire grows, causing evacuations and smoke south of Lakeview

GOOSE LAKE, Cal. -- Lake County, Oregon residents are keeping watch on a wildfire burning about 20 miles south of Lakeview. Evacuation warnings include mandatory evacuations issued late yesterday for County Road 133C to Highway 395 and County Road 9 from 1807 CR 9 to 133C. Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy's office says all affected residents have been notified in person and, "The fire has blown up on the south side. Fire behavior is extreme and changing rapidly. Fire responders are working nonstop to keep all homes safe."
LAKE COUNTY, OR
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 5:00 P.M. SATURDAY

An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 5:00 p.m. Saturday for Douglas, Josephine, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate to unhealthy levels at times. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Coyote fire near Dorris now 297 acres, 35% contained

DORRIS — A fire that sparked Wednesday, Sept. 7 off Coyote ridge southwest of Dorris is now 297 acres and 35% contained, according to CAL FIRE. The agency noted this fire is burning largely grass, timber and brush and is currently not threatening any structures. All evacuation warnings for...
DORRIS, CA
Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Sept. 8 – Fast Moving Wildfire near Stukel Mtn Burning Fast, Level 3 Evacuations for area; Called the Van Meter Fire

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Van Meter Fire PM Update for September 8, 2022

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 3, led by Incident Commander Tyler McCarty, took command of the Van Meter Fire earlier this evening. The IMT was brought in to relieve local resources and add capacity as the firefighting organization continues to increase from resources throughout the region.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Van Meter fire blows up to 2,448 acres, four buildings burned

KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 10:10 am. Note: A previous version of this story said the Van Meter fire burned at 3,500 acres. New mapping from the Type 1 incident management team who assumed command of the fire at 6:00 pm Thursday night acquired a more accurate reading of the fire, which is at 2448 acres.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
New Klamath County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres in a day

A new fire, the Van Meter Fire, broke out Wednesday on Stukel Mountain, southeast of Klamath Falls, and by day's end was estimated at 800 to 1,000 acres, with evacuations under way, according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Fire in Keno Destroys Structure

On Friday evening, Keno Fire responded to a structure fire in the Worden area. Some personnel were already in the area, and were arriving on scene as 911 dispatched the call. The fire engine from our Worden station arrived and we initiated fire attack. The fire had vented from the south end of the building, and at that point we had winds of 30-35 mph from the southwest, pushing the fire through the building rapidly.
KENO, OR
Fire in Worden destroys home

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Friday, September 2, 2022, Keno Fire responded to a structure fire in the Worden area 15 miles south of Klamath Falls. By the time 911 dispatched the call, personnel from Keno Fire had already arrived on the scene. An engine from Keno Fire’s Worden station...
Officer involved shooting deemed justified by Grand Jury

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On August 4, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a call involving a brother chasing another brother with a knife. The victim had sustained wounds to the face. KFPD Officer Thun and Reserve Officer Austin Gilmore arrived on scene. Witnesses directed them to where the men had gone with Mathew Vaughn chasing his brother, James Vaughn.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Suspect Arrested Bringing Large Amount of Fentanyl into Klamath Falls

On September 2, 2022, the Klamath Falls Police Department, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), and the Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle carrying approximately 9 ounces of fentanyl and an ounce of methamphetamine on Highway 66 near Klamath Falls, Oregon. Matthew Morse (52 years old) was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail. A second suspect was also cited and released for felony drug charges.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
Two bodies start Klamath County investigation

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are investigating two Klamath County deaths today. Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers got involved in the case yesterday when Klamath County 911 fielded a report that a woman had been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. OSP says Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

