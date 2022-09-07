Read full article on original website
KDRV
FireWatch: Barnes Fire grows, causing evacuations and smoke south of Lakeview
GOOSE LAKE, Cal. -- Lake County, Oregon residents are keeping watch on a wildfire burning about 20 miles south of Lakeview. Evacuation warnings include mandatory evacuations issued late yesterday for County Road 133C to Highway 395 and County Road 9 from 1807 CR 9 to 133C. Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy's office says all affected residents have been notified in person and, "The fire has blown up on the south side. Fire behavior is extreme and changing rapidly. Fire responders are working nonstop to keep all homes safe."
kqennewsradio.com
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH 5:00 P.M. SATURDAY
An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 5:00 p.m. Saturday for Douglas, Josephine, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate to unhealthy levels at times. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check...
KTVL
Coyote fire near Dorris now 297 acres, 35% contained
DORRIS — A fire that sparked Wednesday, Sept. 7 off Coyote ridge southwest of Dorris is now 297 acres and 35% contained, according to CAL FIRE. The agency noted this fire is burning largely grass, timber and brush and is currently not threatening any structures. All evacuation warnings for...
Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
Evacuations for the Van Meter fire (Stukel)
Level 1 (Ready): Harpold Rd west to Hill Rd and north of Taylor Rd, just north of the town Merrill. Level 3 (Go): Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd. So. Poe Valley Rd from Crystal Springs Rd to Weber Rd.
KDRV
Fast spreading Van Meter fire causing evacuations orders in Klamath County
9:08 Update: ODF Type 1 Incident Management Team 3 is headed to the Van Meter Fire in the Klamath-Lake District. This fire on Stukel Mountain southeast of Klamath Falls is estimated at 800-1,000 acres with rapid spread. Evacuations are in effect. 5:22 Update: Evacuation centers have opened up in Klamath...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Sept. 8 – Fast Moving Wildfire near Stukel Mtn Burning Fast, Level 3 Evacuations for area; Called the Van Meter Fire
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Klamath Falls News
Van Meter Fire PM Update for September 8, 2022
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 3, led by Incident Commander Tyler McCarty, took command of the Van Meter Fire earlier this evening. The IMT was brought in to relieve local resources and add capacity as the firefighting organization continues to increase from resources throughout the region.
KTVL
Van Meter fire blows up to 2,448 acres, four buildings burned
KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 10:10 am. Note: A previous version of this story said the Van Meter fire burned at 3,500 acres. New mapping from the Type 1 incident management team who assumed command of the fire at 6:00 pm Thursday night acquired a more accurate reading of the fire, which is at 2448 acres.
KTVZ
New Klamath County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres in a day
A new fire, the Van Meter Fire, broke out Wednesday on Stukel Mountain, southeast of Klamath Falls, and by day's end was estimated at 800 to 1,000 acres, with evacuations under way, according to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is...
kptv.com
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar. According to fire...
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
mybasin.com
Fire in Keno Destroys Structure
On Friday evening, Keno Fire responded to a structure fire in the Worden area. Some personnel were already in the area, and were arriving on scene as 911 dispatched the call. The fire engine from our Worden station arrived and we initiated fire attack. The fire had vented from the south end of the building, and at that point we had winds of 30-35 mph from the southwest, pushing the fire through the building rapidly.
Klamath Falls News
Fire in Worden destroys home
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Friday, September 2, 2022, Keno Fire responded to a structure fire in the Worden area 15 miles south of Klamath Falls. By the time 911 dispatched the call, personnel from Keno Fire had already arrived on the scene. An engine from Keno Fire’s Worden station...
Klamath Falls News
Officer involved shooting deemed justified by Grand Jury
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On August 4, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a call involving a brother chasing another brother with a knife. The victim had sustained wounds to the face. KFPD Officer Thun and Reserve Officer Austin Gilmore arrived on scene. Witnesses directed them to where the men had gone with Mathew Vaughn chasing his brother, James Vaughn.
Suspect Arrested Bringing Large Amount of Fentanyl into Klamath Falls
On September 2, 2022, the Klamath Falls Police Department, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), and the Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle carrying approximately 9 ounces of fentanyl and an ounce of methamphetamine on Highway 66 near Klamath Falls, Oregon. Matthew Morse (52 years old) was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail. A second suspect was also cited and released for felony drug charges.
Murder – Suicide Investigation Underway In Klamath Falls
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 5:55 PM, Klamath County 911 received a report a female had just been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers responded and located Shannon Renee Cobillas-Graham (41) and Robert Lee Cudo (63) deceased in the yard at 12009 Clovis Drive. The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
klamathcounty.org
Commissioners Continue to Work on Disbursing 4 Million Dollars for Failed Domestic Wells
The Klamath County Board of Commissioners is continuing to work on disbursing 4 million dollars in Oregon State Emergency funding to homeowners whose domestic wells failed or started failing in 2021 due to drought. At this time, the Board of Commissioners has allocated over 3.5 million dollars in funding in...
KDRV
Two bodies start Klamath County investigation
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are investigating two Klamath County deaths today. Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers got involved in the case yesterday when Klamath County 911 fielded a report that a woman had been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. OSP says Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded...
