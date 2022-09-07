DARTMOUTH — Residents of the SouthCoast are invited to Round the Bend Farm on Saturday to experience Wampanoag culture at the organization's first-ever Wampanoag PowWow Experience. "We want as many folks as possible to attend," Annawon Weeden, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag and the event's coordinator, said. "It's not a ceremony people would be intruding upon." ...

