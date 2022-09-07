Auburn University, U.S. Army agree to 10-year natural resource management partnership to service military bases across southeastern U.S.

Read full article on original website
Harrison College of Pharmacy
The Auburn Pharmacist Online is an electronic newsletter providing news, events and updates from the Harrison College of Pharmacy. Have something you would like included? Email hsopcomm@auburn.edu. COLLEGE NEWS | ALUMNI NEWS | STUDENT NEWS | FACULTY NEWS. Moore takes over as interim dean. Dr. Tim Moore began his term...
Auburn pharmacy students, South Alabama health students team up on Student-Run Free Clinic
AUBURN, Alabama - Teamwork and caring for others. With those thoughts in mind, pharmacy students from the Auburn University Harrison College of Pharmacy’s campus in Mobile and health care professions students from the University of South Alabama came together in 2014, founding what has turned into the USA Student Run Free Clinic.
ICAMS hosts first Additive Manufacturing Competition
The Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems (ICAMS) at Auburn University recently challenged area college students to an Additive Manufacturing Competition in which the teams would design and build a propeller for a submarine. This competition is one of the educational and workforce training activities at ICAMS, partnered with the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program through the Department of Defense.
Auburn University’s Rural Studio wins prestigious Cooper Hewitt National Design Award
Auburn University’s Rural Studio—an off-campus design-build program of the College of Architecture, Design and Construction’s School of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture—has been selected to receive the prestigious Cooper Hewitt National Design Award in the Architecture/Interior Design category. This marks the first time an academic program...
Getting Through & Getting Out: How to Graduate On Time
Our Graduate School Advisors are part of an entire team to support graduate students in ensuring that you have met your degree requirements at Auburn University. We work in conjunction with your faculty advisor and the Graduate Program Officer – or GPO – from your department to help you make it through your graduate journey, hopefully in an efficient and timely manner.
Auburn University Theatre and Dance presents 109th season, ‘& Dance’
The Auburn University Department of Theatre and Dance presents its 2022-23 season, “& Dance,” a theme that celebrates the recent addition of “and Dance” to the title of the department in recognition of the incredible efforts of students, faculty and staff throughout the years to bring dance to classrooms and stages.
