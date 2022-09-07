Read full article on original website
nrinow.news
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 9-11)
Although it’s still technically summer, fall festivals and more are in the air. Check out some fun activities to do around the state this weekend. Saturday: The twelfth annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival takes place this weekend at Providence’s India Point Park. The event features delicious seafood from around RI with vendors including Melville Grille and Blue Rocks Catering. There will be a beer tent with drinks and live music from bands including Funkademic, Avi Jacob and Young Rust. Complete details here.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Southwick’s Zoo Festival of Illumination!
Southwick’s Zoo Festival of Illumination! Once Upon a Time. Now through the end of 2022, Festival of Illumination guests at Southwick’s Zoo will be immersed in the magical world of impressive and “larger than life” illumination exhibits, showcasing the incredible artistry of handcrafted Chinese Lanterns! This years’ theme “Once Upon a Time”, an epic journey of forgotten stories, featuring Myths, Legends and Fairytales from around the globe, a must-see and incredible event for guests of all ages!
WPRI
Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
rimonthly.com
A Revolutionary Rebirth for the General Stanton Inn
For nearly 300 years, the General Stanton Inn has welcomed presidents and scoundrels, Revolutionaries and rumrunners within its storied walls, playing host to the whispered plans of spies, illicit games of roulette and serving as a stop on the Underground Railroad. Now new owners David and Jackie Moore are hoping...
Free Fun Friday: Family Four-Pack to Southwick’s Zoo and Gift Card to Galliford’s Restaurant & Tavern
Southwick's Zoo in Mendon can take care of that. "Spanning over 200 acres, Southwick’s Zoo is New England’s largest zoological experience," the Blackstone Valley zoo's website boasts. "Southwick’s is home to over 850 animals in naturalistic habitats including lions, tigers, giraffes, chimpanzees, white rhinos, two-toed sloths and more."
nrinow.news
Sold out vendor list, non-stop entertainment planned for two-day Burrillville Arts Festival
BURRILLVILLE – A festival featuring live entertainment, more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, demos, foods and more is set to take over Harrisville next weekend, for a two-day event organizers say you won’t want to miss. The Burrillville Arts & Crafts Festival will take place Saturday and...
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
ABC6.com
Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
johnstonsunrise.net
Once a church picnic, now a 3-day Greek Festival
The late Reverend Peter G. Mihailides would be proud of what will take place this weekend on the spacious grounds at 175 Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston. One hundred and one years ago, Father Mihaildes immigrated from his native Nysiros – a.k.a. the Dodecanese Islands -- in Greece, settled in Rhode Island and celebrated the First Divine Liturgy at Church of the Annunciation on Pine Street in Providence on March 25, 1921.
Valley Breeze
N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden
NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
johnstonsunrise.net
Our Lady of Grace Italian Feast and Festival follows steak & cigar night
Perhaps the title of tonight’s entertainers — “Second 2 None” — best describes the 102nd Annual Our Lady of Grace Italian Feast and Festival that will be held through Sunday night when tickets for the Grand Raffle worth $7,000 in prize money will be drawn at Festival Field in Johnston.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Forecast- September 8, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had a busy holiday weekend on the water, with a good pile of fluke, scup, and sea bass to keep the rods bent. The fluke bite has been a bit tougher overall, as the water remains warm, but there are still some nice doormats around, along with plenty of keeper sea bass and scup. Captain Frank was also able to get out and do some searching in deeper water, and he was rewarded with a few nice keeper cod to 10-pounds and some large sea bass. Entering this weekend, the fleet will just be running full day trips, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.
Arrivederci, Pasta House: Fairhaven’s Beloved Italian Restaurant Is Rebranding
There have been a lot of rumors floating around about one of the SouthCoast's most popular restaurants. We received news this week that one of those rumors is actually true. Mario Ribeiro, the owner of The Pasta House in Fairhaven, reached out to Fun 107 to tell us he has some big news.
A Domesticated Litter Box-Trained Rat in Dartmouth Needs a Forever Home
If you've ever fallen in love with the movie Ratatouille and wanted a pet rat of your own, well, now's your chance. Dartmouth native Hannah Grenier and her family have been searching for a forever home for their foster rat, but no luck thus far. His name is Pickle. He's...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
Fall River Café: ‘No Colors Allowed’ Sign Refers to Gang Colors
A misunderstanding about the sign in the door of a Fall River café has some thinking that the restaurant is refusing to serve Black people – when in fact it is meant for the local motorcycle gangs that frequent the establishment. A woman named Suhail Sanchez posted a...
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
NECN
Flooding Was So Bad in Providence It Filled This Empty Pool With Brown Water
The flooding that caused major disruptions in Rhode Island played havoc with a family's home, creating a gross sight in their back yard. Storm runoff filled the empty pool in their backyard home with brown water, owner Ricky Fernandes told NBC affiliate WJAR Tuesday. The water would have gone into...
