Providence, RI

nrinow.news

The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 9-11)

Although it’s still technically summer, fall festivals and more are in the air. Check out some fun activities to do around the state this weekend. Saturday: The twelfth annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival takes place this weekend at Providence’s India Point Park. The event features delicious seafood from around RI with vendors including Melville Grille and Blue Rocks Catering. There will be a beer tent with drinks and live music from bands including Funkademic, Avi Jacob and Young Rust. Complete details here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Southwick’s Zoo Festival of Illumination!

Southwick’s Zoo Festival of Illumination! Once Upon a Time. Now through the end of 2022, Festival of Illumination guests at Southwick’s Zoo will be immersed in the magical world of impressive and “larger than life” illumination exhibits, showcasing the incredible artistry of handcrafted Chinese Lanterns! This years’ theme “Once Upon a Time”, an epic journey of forgotten stories, featuring Myths, Legends and Fairytales from around the globe, a must-see and incredible event for guests of all ages!
MENDON, MA
WPRI

Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
PAWTUCKET, RI
rimonthly.com

A Revolutionary Rebirth for the General Stanton Inn

For nearly 300 years, the General Stanton Inn has welcomed presidents and scoundrels, Revolutionaries and rumrunners within its storied walls, playing host to the whispered plans of spies, illicit games of roulette and serving as a stop on the Underground Railroad. Now new owners David and Jackie Moore are hoping...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Once a church picnic, now a 3-day Greek Festival

The late Reverend Peter G. Mihailides would be proud of what will take place this weekend on the spacious grounds at 175 Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston. One hundred and one years ago, Father Mihaildes immigrated from his native Nysiros – a.k.a. the Dodecanese Islands -- in Greece, settled in Rhode Island and celebrated the First Divine Liturgy at Church of the Annunciation on Pine Street in Providence on March 25, 1921.
CRANSTON, RI
Valley Breeze

N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden

NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Our Lady of Grace Italian Feast and Festival follows steak & cigar night

Perhaps the title of tonight’s entertainers — “Second 2 None” — best describes the 102nd Annual Our Lady of Grace Italian Feast and Festival that will be held through Sunday night when tickets for the Grand Raffle worth $7,000 in prize money will be drawn at Festival Field in Johnston.
JOHNSTON, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Forecast- September 8, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had a busy holiday weekend on the water, with a good pile of fluke, scup, and sea bass to keep the rods bent. The fluke bite has been a bit tougher overall, as the water remains warm, but there are still some nice doormats around, along with plenty of keeper sea bass and scup. Captain Frank was also able to get out and do some searching in deeper water, and he was rewarded with a few nice keeper cod to 10-pounds and some large sea bass. Entering this weekend, the fleet will just be running full day trips, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI

