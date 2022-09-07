ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience

Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

It’s True: Local Businesses Have a Reason for Optimism

With global recession fears, inflation worries, and drought conditions so bad dinosaur footprints are turning up in dried up rivers, it might be surprising to find small businesses and local retailers have been looking at 2022 as the year of optimism. That was the consensus at the Connected Consumer panel discussion, “Key Trends Defining the State and Future of Local Retail,” presented by Retail Touchpoints. “There’s so much optimism because people are getting back together with live events and it just feels like we’re back to normal,” said Dan Gingiss, author and retail thought leader. “I think one of the things that...
BUSINESS
Mark Baum
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

61% of Suppliers Struggle to Put Best Foot Forward for Major Manufacturers

If a key customer is also a preferred customer, orders would be prioritized, according to 70% of respondents if to HICX study. Further, 73% would go the extra mile for one designated customer of choice. However, 61% say it’s difficult to deliver their best for key customers, with 60% feeling...
ECONOMY
foodsafetynews.com

Event to focus on role of data and digital in food safety

An international forum is scheduled for October on data-driven innovation in food safety, including the use of remote audits and verification. The event is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. The Vienna Food Safety Forum is set for...
FOOD SAFETY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Solving Supply Chain Challenges Using AI and Telematics

The vulnerability of our supply chain came into glaring view over the past two years. Empty shelves, long lead times and too few drivers have left many scrambling to find solutions. With demand for shorter shipping times and an increased need for flexibility, it is important to ensure safety is not sacrificed in the drive to meet increased consumer demands.
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Target drops mandatory CEO retirement age, Cornell to stay

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing Chief Executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years. Cornell, 63, would have passed the age of 65 in that span. Cornell took the helm at Target in 2014 when the discounter was grappling with a major data breach that hurt its business. Sales have been climbing steadily through the pandemic but now Target — like many retailers — is grappling with inflationary pressures and big shifts in consumer spending that have taken a toll on profits, which plunged nearly 90% in the fiscal second quarter. Despite the new challenges, the company is sticking with Cornell.
BUSINESS
Lootpress

Kroger Announces New Smart Way Product Line

The Kroger Co. announced today Smart Way, a new opening price point Our Brands product line. This line brings together 16 legacy brands into a single, easy-to-find identity. “As our customers face an ongoing inflationary environment, we know they are looking to stretch their dollars further than ever before,” said Stuart Aitken, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. “Smart Way is an exciting, eye-pleasing product line that will be easy for customers to find. By adding a simplified opening price point brand strategy to Our Brands portfolio, we will further cater to every customer, every time.”
RETAIL

