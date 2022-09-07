Read full article on original website
foodlogistics.com
Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience
Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
Retail Chain Offers $75,000 Sign-On Bonus for Employees Looking for Work Amid Staffing Shortage
Many of the top commercial retailers have experienced a staffing shortage over the past couple of years as people grapple with rising daycare costs, worker burnout, and exorbitant costs having an impact on their monthly budget.
80% of UPS Seasonal Positions Don’t Require an Interview — Is It the Temporary Job for You?
Do you have 25 minutes to spare? UPS might have a job for you. The company has said it will hire 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the holidays, adding that 80% of seasonal positions do not require...
It’s True: Local Businesses Have a Reason for Optimism
With global recession fears, inflation worries, and drought conditions so bad dinosaur footprints are turning up in dried up rivers, it might be surprising to find small businesses and local retailers have been looking at 2022 as the year of optimism. That was the consensus at the Connected Consumer panel discussion, “Key Trends Defining the State and Future of Local Retail,” presented by Retail Touchpoints. “There’s so much optimism because people are getting back together with live events and it just feels like we’re back to normal,” said Dan Gingiss, author and retail thought leader. “I think one of the things that...
Why Target Changed Its Retirement Rules for CEO Brian Cornell
Target said on Wednesday that Brian Cornell has committed to remain as CEO and lead the company for “approximately three more years.” With Cornell’s commitment, the Minneapolis-based big-box retailer said its board of directors eliminated its retirement policy, which was designed to “initiate a discussion regarding the possible retirement” of Cornell at the age of 65. (The executive is 64.) In a statement on Wednesday, Monica Lozano, lead independent director of Target’s board of directors, said that it was “important” to the board to assure stakeholders of Cornell’s intention to remain in his position, noting the accomplishments he has had since taking the...
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
61% of Suppliers Struggle to Put Best Foot Forward for Major Manufacturers
If a key customer is also a preferred customer, orders would be prioritized, according to 70% of respondents if to HICX study. Further, 73% would go the extra mile for one designated customer of choice. However, 61% say it’s difficult to deliver their best for key customers, with 60% feeling...
foodsafetynews.com
Event to focus on role of data and digital in food safety
An international forum is scheduled for October on data-driven innovation in food safety, including the use of remote audits and verification. The event is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. The Vienna Food Safety Forum is set for...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Solving Supply Chain Challenges Using AI and Telematics
The vulnerability of our supply chain came into glaring view over the past two years. Empty shelves, long lead times and too few drivers have left many scrambling to find solutions. With demand for shorter shipping times and an increased need for flexibility, it is important to ensure safety is not sacrificed in the drive to meet increased consumer demands.
Crazy 'Retail Rubik's Cube' Success - Has Infobird Found The Right Combination?
The Rubik’s Cube, a cultural craze in the 1980s, continues to tease and baffle many. Elegant yet exacting, the cube holds several billion combinations, all of which must be resolved into one harmonious solution. The quest for the perfect SaaS solution also drives Infobird Co. Ltd. IFBD and its...
mytotalretail.com
Target CEO Exempt From Retirement Rules, Will Stay on 3 More Years
Target CEO Brian Cornell will stay on to lead the retailer for three more years, bypassing the company's policy of retiring at 65, Target announced Wednesday. Cornell, 63, has led the company since 2014. Target said in a press release Wednesday that in allowing Cornell to stay on for three additional years, the company had eliminated its retirement policy, which was "designed to initiate a discussion regarding the possible retirement of its CEO at the age of 65."
Target drops mandatory CEO retirement age, Cornell to stay
NEW YORK (AP) — Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing Chief Executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years. Cornell, 63, would have passed the age of 65 in that span. Cornell took the helm at Target in 2014 when the discounter was grappling with a major data breach that hurt its business. Sales have been climbing steadily through the pandemic but now Target — like many retailers — is grappling with inflationary pressures and big shifts in consumer spending that have taken a toll on profits, which plunged nearly 90% in the fiscal second quarter. Despite the new challenges, the company is sticking with Cornell.
Kroger Announces New Smart Way Product Line
The Kroger Co. announced today Smart Way, a new opening price point Our Brands product line. This line brings together 16 legacy brands into a single, easy-to-find identity. “As our customers face an ongoing inflationary environment, we know they are looking to stretch their dollars further than ever before,” said Stuart Aitken, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. “Smart Way is an exciting, eye-pleasing product line that will be easy for customers to find. By adding a simplified opening price point brand strategy to Our Brands portfolio, we will further cater to every customer, every time.”
