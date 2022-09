The Riverside County Probation Department has agreed to contract with CSUSB’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice to evaluate its Systemic Racism Project.The Riverside County Board of Supervisors in 2020 took the step of declaring systemic racism as a public health crisis, vowing to take steps to combat it. This project is part of that work, and the contract with CSUSB was a decision RCPD made because of the university’s shared values and work in the criminal justice field.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO