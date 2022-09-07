The Heritage Hawks have had their way early on this season. Heritage has come out to the tune of an offense that has scored 61 points per game in their first two games. They would look to see if they could keep that going in week 3 facing a Grand Blanc Bobcats team that held them to just a touchdown in their meeting in 2021. Grand Blanc would come into this one reeling a bit. The Bobcats were able to pick up their first win on the season last week against Flint Carman Ainsworth, and they were hoping to repeat their 2021 performance against the Hawks.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO