Alma Gets Rolling, Defeats John Glenn
The Alma Panthers suffered a couple tough losses to start the year. After nearly grabbing one against Shepherd in week one, things did not get easier for them last week against a Freeland team that is clicking on all cylinders. Bay City John Glenn suffered their first defeat last week against a stout Birch Run team. This would be one in which both teams were looking to get back on track.
Freeland Breezes Past Bridgeport
The Freeland Falcons came into Friday night on a tearing start. The Falcons have outscored their first two opponents 101-16. It has been a team that has dominated both lines of scrimmage. This has lead to a pounding run game, and a defense that has been nearly flawless. Bridgeport has started 0-2 on the year. After a close loss in week 1, the Bearcats took it on the chin a bit last week against Garber. This is one that really could have been monumental for them. Unfortunately for the Bearcats, the Falcons weren’t going to let that happen on their watch in week 3.
Heritage Takes Down Grand Blanc
The Heritage Hawks have had their way early on this season. Heritage has come out to the tune of an offense that has scored 61 points per game in their first two games. They would look to see if they could keep that going in week 3 facing a Grand Blanc Bobcats team that held them to just a touchdown in their meeting in 2021. Grand Blanc would come into this one reeling a bit. The Bobcats were able to pick up their first win on the season last week against Flint Carman Ainsworth, and they were hoping to repeat their 2021 performance against the Hawks.
Flying G’s Pitch Shutout Against Shepherd
If you’re a football team that has outscored your opponents 118-0 through two games, you would say that’s a pretty good start to a year. The Flying G’s have been cooking on both sides of the ball and are playing truly flawless football. They would welcome in a Shepherd team on Friday night who has played some competitive football early in the year.
